Eko Named to Fast Company's Annual List of the World's 50 Most Innovative Companies for 2022

OAKLAND, Calif., March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Eko , a digital health company advancing heart and lung disease detection, has been named to Fast Company's annual list of the World's Most Innovative Companies for 2022 in the Medical Device category. Eko's smart stethoscopes, powered by FDA-cleared artificial intelligence (AI) algorithms, detect leading indicators of cardiovascular disease such as atrial fibrillation (AFib) and heart murmurs at any point of care. This technology provides clinicians with a solution to more efficiently and affordably screen for heart disease, the leading cause of death in the U.S.

Fast Company's annual list honors businesses that are making the most significant impact on their industries and culture as a whole—ultimately thriving in today's ever-changing world. These companies are creating the future today with some of the most inspiring accomplishments of the 21st century. Fast Company's editors and writers sought out the most groundbreaking businesses across the globe and industries. They also judged nominations received through their application process.

"Eko has achieved numerous milestones over the past year, including doubling our clinician user base, developing novel machine learning technologies, and meeting clinical landmarks," said Connor Landgraf, Co-Founder and CEO of Eko. "Our team is proud to be recognized by Fast Company as one of the most innovative companies in the world. We are creating a new standard of cardiac care to ensure all patients have early access to heart and lung disease detection."

Real-world validation of Eko's AI algorithms came from a peer-reviewed publication in the Journal of the American Heart Association that found the performance of Eko's AI for detecting heart murmurs comparable to human experts. It was the largest study on AI analysis of cardiac murmurs to date. In conjunction with the UK National Health Service (NHS), a groundbreaking independent study by the Imperial College of London demonstrated Eko's ability to screen patients for heart failure in seconds using AI during routine physical exams.

The World's Most Innovative Companies is Fast Company's signature franchise and one of its most highly anticipated editorial efforts of the year. It provides both a snapshot and a road map for the future of innovation across the economy's most dynamic sectors.

"The world's most innovative companies play an essential role in addressing the most pressing issues facing society, whether they're fighting climate change by spurring decarbonization efforts, ameliorating the strain on supply chains, or helping us reconnect with one another over shared passions," said Fast Company Deputy Editor, David Lidsky.

About Eko

Eko, a digital health company, is changing how healthcare professionals detect and monitor heart and lung disease with its innovative suite of digital tools, patient and provider software, and AI-powered analysis. Its FDA-cleared platform is used by hundreds of thousands of healthcare professionals worldwide, allowing them to detect earlier and with higher accuracy, diagnose with more confidence, manage treatment effectively, and ultimately give their patients the best care possible. Eko is headquartered in Oakland, California, with over $125 million in funding from Highland Capital Partners, Questa Capital, Artis Ventures, DigiTx Partners, NTTVC, Morningside Technology Ventures Limited, Mayo Clinic, Sutter Health, and others. To learn more about Eko, visit ekohealth.com .

About Fast Company

Fast Company is the only media brand fully dedicated to the vital intersection of business, innovation, and design, engaging the most influential leaders, companies, and thinkers on the future of business. Headquartered in New York City, Fast Company is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with our sister publication Inc., and can be found online at www.fastcompany.com .

