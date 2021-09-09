Ekos launches Ekos Order Hub, a digital sales order portal

With Ekos Order Hub, producers can:

Simplify the ordering experience for their distributor and retail customers

Communicate directly with customer accounts about product availability and delivery dates

Reduce time spent collecting orders and communicating back and forth, freeing up time to focus on increasing sales

Prevent over- or under-selling by displaying available inventory, with the ability for allocations to protect inventory for other sales channels

Connect sales orders with the core Ekos software — no manual uploads required

"Today is a major milestone for our industry as we launch Ekos Order Hub, the first online ordering portal built to seamlessly integrate with Ekos's leading inventory and business management software," said Josh McKinney, CEO of Ekos. "Now, with Ekos Order Hub, our existing POS and ecommerce integrations and our core Ekos software, we can connect craft producers with consumers across every available sales channel."

Businesses rely on Ekos as the singular source of critical information across inventory, production, sales and accounting functions. With the launch of Ekos Order Hub, producers can connect data from self-distribution or wholesale distribution sales to automatically deplete inventory, inform future production schedules and keep financial reporting up to date. This new product demonstrates the company's commitment to building a fully connected ecosystem to digitize the craft supply chain.

To learn more about Ekos Order Hub, visit the Ekos website , sign-up for an informational webinar on September 23, or set up a demo with the Ekos sales team.

About Ekos

Founded in 2014 and headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., Ekos is the leading business management technology platform powering — and empowering — craft beverage businesses. With more than 15,000 users on six continents, Ekos helps beer, wine and cider makers drive efficiencies, power growth, streamline communication and improve visibility across their businesses. As a digital hub for all critical business information, Ekos makes it easy to manage day-to-day operations in inventory, production, sales and accounting. Ekos was named to the Inc. 5000 list in 2021 and is backed by Noro-Moseley Partners. To learn more, visit goekos.com .

Contact

Elizabeth Strickert

Senior Communications Manager

[email protected]

SOURCE Ekos

Related Links

https://www.goekos.com

