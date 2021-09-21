EKSA Announces The Release Of GT1 Cobra True Wireless Gaming Earbuds

With a 38MS ultra-low latency, the GT1 Cobra True Wireless Gaming Earbuds provide a smooth gaming experience while delivering detailed bass users can feel in their bones. When using the earbuds to listen to music, users will experience innovatively strong audio performance, with thumping bass and crisp treble with stereo sound in music mode for a front-row-like performance.

With its new technology, EKSA has harnessed the power of a noise-canceling algorithm for clear communication. In addition, the GT1 Earbuds have an ergonomic design for maximum comfort, coupled with three different size ear tips for maximum comfort.

Designed for an easy user experience, the earbuds, which run on Bluetooth 5.0, have multifunction touch control, and allow the user to play or pause, accept and hang up calls, switch between gaming and music mode, use voice assistant and reject calls all with a tap. The GT1 Cobra True Wireless Gaming Earbuds are also come with hassle-free auto pairing so users can immediately use them every time without a wait.

Gamers and music lovers can enjoy up to 36 hours of battery life, as the earbuds hold 6 hours of continuous playtime on a single charge and 30 hours of extra playtime in the case. They also come with a splash resistant IPX4 design.

About EKSA

EKSA is a firm that provides gaming headsets for PC, PS4, Xbox, as well as a wide array of other gaming accessories. We use our products every day to make sure we practice what we preach. We are an army of dedicated people who want to provide the best for our customers. We are heroes of a thousand stories. We've slain dragons and traveled through portals. We are Spartans, commanders, kings. We've saved a thousand worlds and countless more lives. Who are we? We are gamers - we are you.

