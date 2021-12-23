EKSA Launches Air Joy Plus Ultralight Nintendo Switch™ Headset

NOTE: AIR JOY PLUS WILL BE SHIPPED AFTER 2021 DEC 25

Be sure to visit their site and check-out the most advanced Gaming Headsets, Drivers, and accessories. Their goal is to deliver an entirely immersive gaming experience that is so realistic, so comfortable, and so powerful that gamers will forget they are even wearing a headset.

EKSA dominates this market sector by providing gaming headsets and accessories for PC, PS4, Xbox, mobile gaming, and Nintendo Switch, as well as a wide array of headphones, headset stands, and other gaming accessories. EKSA's mission is innovation for gamers. EKSA brings the latest technology to gamers, offering the most immersive products for the ultimate gaming experience.

For complete information, please visit: https://www.eksa.net/pages/air-joy-plus

SOURCE EKSA