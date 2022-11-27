El 9 Festival Internacional de Animación del Nuevo Aeropuerto de Chitose se celebra del 3 al 6 de noviembre

CHITOSE, Japón, 28 de noviembre de 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- El Festival Internacional de Animación del Nuevo Aeropuerto de Chitose se celebró en el Nuevo Aeropuerto de Chitose y de forma online durante un periodo de cuatro días, del 3 (jueves) al 6 (domingo) de noviembre de 2022.

Imagen:

https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M102801/202211180037/_prw_PI1fl_FqO15a5y.jpg

Película de señalización del NUEVO CHITOSE 2022: https://youtu.be/9tcWWQiV4Bg

En la proyección a concurso, que es el acto principal del festival, se proyectaron 76 películas seleccionadas entre más de 2.100 presentadas. El 6 de noviembre se celebró una ceremonia de entrega de premios en la Sala Portom, situada en el edificio de la terminal internacional del Nuevo Aeropuerto de Chitose.

Premios

Grand Prix for Short Films: "Backflip"

Nikita Diakur, Alemania y Francia

Japan Grand Prix: "Lawless Love"

Ryuya Suzuki, Japón

New Talent Award: "Space"

Zhong Xian, Reino Unido y Taiwán

Grand Prix for Feature Films: "My Love Affair with Marriage"

Signe Baumane, Letonia, Estados Unidos y Luxemburgo

Best Student Film: "Mom, What's Up with the Dog?"

Lola Lefevre, Francia

Best Music Animation: "Sliver Cave"

Caibei Cai, China Continental

Kids Award & Audience Award: "A Town Called Panic: The Summer Holidays"

Vincent Patar & Stephane Aubier, Francia

Todos los trabajos premiados están disponibles en la página web oficial del festival:

https://airport-anifes.jp/en

El festival celebró el "TERRENO DEL NUEVO AEROPUERTO DE CHITOSE 2022", en el que ocho cineastas de animación japoneses llevaron a cabo breves presentaciones de sus próximos proyectos, y la oficina del festival elogió el siguiente proyecto.

Premio TERRENO DEL NUEVO AEROPUERTO DE CHITOSE: "Poproy Broadcasting Station", proyecto de Poproy.

La película de archivo del TERRENO DEL NUEVO AEROPUERTO DE CHITOSE 2022 estará disponible en el canal oficial de YouTube del festival hasta el 10 de diciembre.

TERRENO DEL NUEVO AEROPUERTO DE CHITOSE 2022: https://youtu.be/jkvOolzEXSU

Consulte más detalles en la página web oficial del festival:

https://airport-anifes.jp/en

