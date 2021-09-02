El Bandido Yankee Tequila And S.A.C.R.E.D. Kick Off Community Outreach In Jalisco

CHICAGO and BLOOMINGTON, Ill., Sept. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- El Bandido Yankee Tequila Company announces the rollout of its first outreach program in Jalisco, Mexico, to build a new soccer complex with not-for-profit S.A.C.R.E.D. Handcrafted at El Viejito Distillery in Jalisco, the ultra-premium brand is dedicating a portion of net proceeds from the sale of every bottle, and 100% of net proceeds from merchandise sales, to support S.A.C.R.E.D.'s mission of enriching the lives of people where agave spirits are made. During an April visit to Jalisco, S.A.C.R.E.D. Founder Lou Bank and El Bandido Yankee leadership met with residents and community leaders. A grassroots effort took hold to breathe new life into an existing recreational soccer field for area students and young adults. Located in the town of San Antonio de Fernandez, the field rebuild will be coordinated locally with San Antonio de Padua Parish Church.

"I love that El Bandido Yankee wanted to take the time to work with the community to determine what will best support them. They're hands-on about their commitment and genuinely interested in knowing the people living in Jalisco and making their tequila," said Lou Bank. "The new soccer facility is about enhancing the quality of life for everyone in that community. The result will be a thoughtfully designed space where everyone—but especially children and young adults—can enjoy fresh air and exercise, and can connect in a healthy, safe way."

The rejuvenated soccer complex will include a new natural grass field, goal posts and nets, soccer equipment and other upgrades.

"Supporting the people, land and culture of Jalisco is our priority," said El Bandido Yankee Founder Jim Bob Morris. "With our leadership's background in business, sports and philanthropy, our core tenets align perfectly with S.A.C.R.E.D.'s mission of bolstering recreation, education, and development efforts in communities where agave is grown. This is the first of many programs and we look forward to supporting Jalisco communities on an ongoing, long-term basis."

El Bandido Yankee Tequila Company: elbandidoyankee.com

S.A.C.R.E.D.: sacred.mx .

