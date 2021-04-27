El Camino Health Named to the Fortune/IBM Watson Health 100 Top Hospitals® List

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., April 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- El Camino Health and its Mountain View, Calif. hospital have today been named to the Fortune/IBM Watson Health 100 Top Hospitals® list. This is the first time El Camino Health has been recognized with this honor as one of the top performing hospitals in the U.S. The annual list was published today by Fortune.

"Our inclusion as one of the top 100 hospitals in the U.S. builds on the momentum of several other exciting recognitions El Camino Health has received in the past year," said El Camino Health's chief executive officer Dan Woods. "Our maternity care, our nursing program and our overall safety standards have all been recognized as some of the best in the country. I'm proud to see our team continue this pattern of excellence during these unique times in everything we do."

IBM Watson Health has identified the top hospitals from a rigorous evaluation of 2,675 short-term, acute care, non-federal hospitals in the U.S. The annual list recognizes excellence in clinical outcomes, operational efficiency, patient experience, and financial health. IBM Watson Health established the list to help identify best practices that may help other healthcare organizations achieve consistent, balanced, and sustainable high performance.

El Camino Health is a Bay Area non-profit health system with two acute care hospitals in Los Gatos, Calif. and Mountain View, Calif. In early 2021, El Camino Health was named to Newsweek's list of Best Maternity Care Hospitals, and also received Magnet® Designation by the American Nurses Credentialing Center (ANCC) for the fourth consecutive time for nursing excellence and quality patient care. In 2020, El Camino Health's Mountain View hospital earned an 'A' in the Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade program for the health system's commitment to providing safe, high-quality care to patients.

This year's IBM Watson Health ranking of top hospitals also introduces a measure of hospitals' contributions to community health with a focus on equity developed by a team of experts at the Johns Hopkins Center for Health Equity and the Bloomberg American Health Initiative at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health. For the ranking, hospitals were surveyed across three components: 1) assessing hospital contributions to community health as a provider of critical services for community health and preventive care; 2) identifying ways that hospitals contribute to community health as a community partner teaming up with local organizations to implement critical programs; and 3) focusing on ways that hospitals promote community health through their practices as anchor institutions supporting local economic and social progress. Hospitals received credit for meeting a certain number of best practice standards in each component as part of the survey scoring, and the new measure led to a change in ranking for more than one-third of the 100 hospitals.

This recognition demonstrates El Camino Health's ongoing commitment to prioritize patient-centered care. According to IBM Watson Health, as compared to similar hospitals, the hospitals included on the Fortune/IBM Watson Health 100 Top Hospitals list had better results on key clinical and operational performance indicators. These include survival rates, patient complications, healthcare associated infections, 30-day mortality and 30-day hospital-wide readmission rates, length of stay, throughput in emergency departments, inpatient expenses, profitability and ratings from patients.

"We are proud of all of the hospitals, health systems and their dedicated clinicians and staff included among the Fortune/IBM Watson Health 100 Top Hospitals," said Irene Dankwa-Mullan, MD, MPH, chief health equity \officer and deputy chief health officer at IBM Watson Health. "From small community hospitals to major teaching hospitals, organizations on this list demonstrate a relentless commitment to high value, patient-centered care and innovation. They also recognize the importance of contributing to the health of their communities and we applaud them for their programs that help provide equitable quality care and address health disparities."

About El Camino Health

El Camino Health provides a personalized healthcare experience at two non-profit acute care hospitals in Los Gatos and Mountain View and at primary care, multi-specialty care, and urgent care locations across Santa Clara County. For nearly sixty years, the organization has grown to meet the needs of individuals and communities it serves. Bringing together the best in new technology and advanced medicine, the network of nationally recognized physicians and care teams deliver high-quality, compassionate care. Key medical specialties include heart and vascular, cancer and lifestyle medicine. The hospitals have earned numerous awards for clinical excellence, such as a 5-Star Overall Hospital Quality Rating from Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS), and nursing care, including four consecutive American Nurses Credentialing Center Magnet Recognitions for Nursing Care. Visit elcaminohealth.org to learn more.

About the Fortune/IBM Watson Health 100 Top Hospitals® List

The Fortune/IBM Watson Health 100 Top Hospitals list is determined using independent and objective research to analyze hospital performance. Organizations do not apply or pay for this honor or pay to promote their award. Award-winning hospitals and health systems serve as a model of excellence for the industry.

About IBM Watson Health 100 Top Hospitals® Program

The IBM Watson Health 100 Top Hospitals Program's annual studies result in the Fortune/IBM Watson Health 100 Top Hospitals list, Fortune/IBM Watson Health 50 Top Cardiovascular Hospitals list and IBM Watson Health 15 Top Health Systems list. Organizations do not apply or pay for this honor or pay to promote their award. Award-winning hospitals and health systems serve as a model of excellence for the industry. Visit http://www.100tophospitals.com/ for more information.

About IBM Watson Health

IBM Watson Health is a data, analytics, and technology partner for the health industry. Supported by the innovation of IBM and intelligence of Watson, we are committed to helping build smarter health ecosystems. Through the combination of our deep industry expertise in health, data and analytics, actionable insights, and reputation for security and trust, Watson Health is working together with its clients and partners to help them achieve simpler processes, better care insights, faster breakthroughs, and improved experiences for people around the world. Learn more at ibm.com/watson/health.

