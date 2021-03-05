El Camino Health Nationally Recognized as a Best Maternity Care Hospital by Newsweek

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., March 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- El Camino Health's hospital in Los Gatos, California has been named to Newsweek's 2021 list of Best Maternity Care Hospitals. The distinction recognizes facilities that have provided exceptional care to mothers, newborns and their families, as verified by the 2020 Leapfrog Hospital Survey. Best Maternity Care Hospitals is part of Newsweek's Best Health Care series, powered by data from The Leapfrog Group . Best Maternity Care Hospitals were first designated in 2020.

"We're proud of our team for earning yet another recognition in safety and service, building on our high grades for the Leapfrog Hospital Safety review in 2020," said Dan Woods, El Camino Health's chief executive officer. "El Camino Health delivers more than 5,000 babies a year and we've continued to make big investments in our labor and delivery, postpartum and neonatal health services to ensure we offer the best of the best in high-quality, personalized care for both mother and baby."

Hospitals named as a Best Maternity Care Hospital have fully met The Leapfrog Group's rigorous standards for maternity care excellence. This includes achieving lower rates of C-Sections (NTSV), early elective delivery, and episiotomy, as well as assuring bilirubin screening for all newborns and blood clot prevention techniques for mothers delivering via C-section.

"Best Maternity Care Hospitals showcases an elite group of hospitals nationwide," said Nancy Cooper, global editor in chief of Newsweek. "These facilities should be commended for the care they provide to women and families, and for giving babies a strong start to life. As families continue to cope with the effects on the pandemic, this information can support Newsweek's readership in planning for one of life's most precious moments."

El Camino Health's Los Gatos hospital was one of fewer than 225 to receive the prestigious accolade. The full list of recipients appears in Newsweek online and at newsstands nationwide.

About El Camino Health

El Camino Health provides a personalized healthcare experience at two non-profit acute care hospitals in Los Gatos and Mountain View and at primary care, multi-specialty care, and urgent care locations across Santa Clara County. For nearly sixty years, the organization has grown to meet the needs of individuals and communities it serves. Bringing together the best in new technology and advanced medicine, the network of nationally recognized physicians and care teams deliver high-quality, compassionate care. Key medical specialties include heart and vascular, cancer and lifestyle medicine. The hospitals have earned numerous awards for clinical excellence, such as a 5-Star Overall Hospital Quality Rating from Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS), and nursing care, including four consecutive American Nurses Credentialing Center Magnet Recognitions for Nursing Care. Visit elcaminohealth.org to learn more.

