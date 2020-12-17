El Camino Health to Begin COVID-19 Vaccinations for Frontline Employees as Early as December 19

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Dec. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- El Camino Health today announced it has received 975 doses of the new Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for COVID-19 between its Mountain View and Los Gatos hospitals, and that it plans to begin vaccinating frontline employees as early as Saturday, Dec. 19.

Dr. Daniel Shin, an infectious disease specialist at El Camino Health, will be one of the first to receive the vaccine. Dr. Shin was part of the health care team that treated the first case of community spread in the Bay Area — the second in the state of California overall — and helped launch and oversee a Remdesivir clinical trial at El Camino Health as the principal investigator early in the pandemic.

"When I was offered the opportunity to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, my immediate answer was yes. It has been a truly grim year, and I've witnessed a lot of death and suffering over the past ten months," said Dr. Shin. "I have full confidence that this vaccine is safe and effective. The speed at which it was created is a testament only to the power of science and the determination of those fighting this disease, and I fully trust in both."

Alongside Dr. Shin, other employees at El Camino Health who will be among the first to receive the vaccine include a nightshift critical care nurse, respiratory therapist and environmental services worker. The health system's decisions about who will receive the vaccine and when are based on prioritization recommendations from the California Department of Public Health (CDPH). Though the initial supply of vaccines is limited, El Camino Health anticipates to still be able to administer vaccines to all employees by spring of 2021.

"Nearly ten months into the nation's grueling battle with COVID-19, the first day of vaccine distribution is a milestone of paramount importance for our health system and the community," said Dan Woods, chief executive officer of El Camino Health. "Just like the dedicated health care workers across the globe, our entire team has been working tirelessly this year to care for the COVID-19 patients in our community. Ensuring their health and protection is a top priority as these individuals continue delivering the highest quality care to our patients. The timing of this vaccine as the holidays approach, also symbolizes hope and healing for us all."



Santa Clara County, where El Camino Health's hospitals are located, has received more vaccines than any other county in the Bay Area, with a current total of 17,550 doses available from the first round of shipments. The Pfizer vaccine requires two doses to be successful, so all El Camino Health employees who are vaccinated in the coming days will be receiving a second dose in the next round of shipments.

To learn more about how El Camino Health is keeping patients and team members safe during the pandemic, visit www.elcaminohealth.org/patients-visitors-guide/before-you-arrive/safe-care.

About El Camino Health

El Camino Health provides a personalized healthcare experience at two non-profit acute care hospitals in Los Gatos and Mountain View and at primary care, multi-specialty care, and urgent care locations across Santa Clara County. For nearly sixty years, the organization has grown to meet the needs of individuals and communities it serves. Bringing together the best in new technology and advanced medicine, the network of nationally recognized physicians and care teams deliver high-quality, compassionate care. Key medical specialties include heart and vascular, cancer and lifestyle medicine. The hospitals have earned numerous awards for clinical excellence, such as a 5-Star Overall Hospital Quality Rating from Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS), and nursing care, including three consecutive American Nurses Credentialing Center Magnet Recognitions for Nursing Care. Visit elcaminohealth.org to learn more.

