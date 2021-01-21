El Camino Health's Mountain View and Los Gatos Hospitals Receive Notable Fourth ANCC Magnet® Designation for Nursing Excellence

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Jan. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- El Camino Health today announced that it has received Magnet® Designation by the American Nurses Credentialing Center (ANCC) for the fourth consecutive time for nursing excellence and quality patient care.

"Our team of talented nurses have absolutely earned this designation through their hard work and dedication to patient care," said Cheryl Reinking, El Camino Health's chief nursing officer. "It's difficult to overstate the importance of this recognition for our entire team — every single team member and patient at El Camino Health is better served thanks to our standout nurses and the program in place that helps them be their very best."

Only eight percent of hospitals in the country have Magnet designation, and less than one percent are four-time designees. El Camino Health is one of the original 41 Magnet hospitals and leads with an extraordinary program built on a professional practice model focused on four core elements: preventative, restorative, psychological-spiritual and growth-collaboration-education, all with patients at its center.

"El Camino Health is committed to excellence in everything we do, and this designation is a testament to that," said Dan Woods, CEO of El Camino Health. "Nurses are the backbone of the care we offer to our community, and their wellbeing, happiness and success is vitally important to our organization."

Independent research has shown that Magnet-designated facilities consistently deliver better results for patients and increase their satisfaction, as well as that of the nursing staff. In addition, Magnet recognition allows hospitals to recruit and retain the best nursing talent.

Health systems are eligible to apply for Magnet designation once every four years, and the process includes extensive documentation to secure a site visit from ANCC representatives. This year, El Camino Health managed its site visit entirely virtually to comply with COVID-19 hospital guidance.

To learn more about El Camino Health's Magnet designation and nursing care, visit https://www.elcaminohealth.org/about-us/quality-outcomes/nursing-magnet-program.

About El Camino Health

El Camino Health provides a personalized healthcare experience at two non-profit acute care hospitals in Los Gatos and Mountain View and at primary care, multi-specialty care, and urgent care locations across Santa Clara County. For nearly sixty years, the organization has grown to meet the needs of individuals and communities it serves. Bringing together the best in new technology and advanced medicine, the network of nationally recognized physicians and care teams deliver high-quality, compassionate care. Key medical specialties include heart and vascular, cancer and lifestyle medicine. The hospitals have earned numerous awards for clinical excellence, such as a 5-Star Overall Hospital Quality Rating from Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS), and nursing care, including four consecutive American Nurses Credentialing Center Magnet Recognitions for Nursing Care. Visit elcaminohealth.org to learn more.

Media Contact

Christopher Brown, director of communications, El Camino Health

[email protected]

650-694-3891

SOURCE El Camino Health

Related Links

http://www.elcaminohealth.org

