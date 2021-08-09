El Mayor Tequila debuts limited-edition Extra Añejo Sherry Cask Aged

"The sherry cask enhances the full-body extra añejo, producing a liquid that is beautifully complex and elegant," said Graciela González, fourth-generation distiller and daughter of Rodolfo González, master distiller at Destiladora González Lux. "From the dried-fruit-and-spice nose to the smooth finish of vanilla and cooked agave, this is an outstanding tequila that is sure to please even the most discriminating of tastes."

As with every bottle of El Mayor, this limited-edition tequila is made with 100% estate-grown, blue agave from the valley area of Jalisco, Mexico. For this ultra-premium variant, only hand-selected agaves were cut, using the Jica Jima process for a smooth taste.

El Mayor Extra Añejo Sherry Cask Aged is packaged in an embossed bottle inside a decorative secondary box. Approximately 5,000 bottles will be available on an allocated basis, with a suggested retail price of $129.99 per 750-ml. bottle. Distilled and produced at Destiladora González Lux, the limited-edition tequila will be available nationwide in September.

"As demand for ultra-premium tequila grows and consumers continue to show preference for fewer but better drinks, El Mayor is positioned for ongoing market growth with its superior, award-winning tequila varieties and specialty releases," said Chelsi Hofmeister, assistant brand manager for El Mayor.

For more information about El Mayor and the limited edition Extra Añejo Sherry Cask Aged, or to find a retailer, visit elmayor.com.

About Luxco

Founded in St. Louis in 1958 by the Lux Family, Luxco is a leading producer, supplier, importer and bottler of beverage alcohol products. Our mission is to meet the needs and exceed the expectations of consumers, associates and business partners. Merged with MGP Ingredients, Inc. in 2021 (Nasdaq: MGPI), Luxco operates as MGP's Brands Division and manages all MGP/Luxco brands. This extensive and award-winning spirits portfolio includes well-known brands from five distilleries: Bardstown, Kentucky-based Lux Row Distillers, home of Ezra Brooks, Rebel, Blood Oath, David Nicholson and Daviess County; Lebanon, Kentucky-based Limestone Branch Distillery, maker of Yellowstone Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey, Minor Case Straight Rye Whiskey and Bowling & Burch Gin; Jalisco, Mexico-based Destiladora González Lux, producer of 100% agave tequilas, El Mayor, Exotico and Dos Primos; MGP's historic distillery in Lawrenceburg, Indiana, where the George Remus Straight Bourbon Whiskey and Rossville Union Straight Rye Whiskey are produced; and the Washington, D.C.-based Green Hat Distillery, producer of the Green Hat family of gins. The innovative and high-quality brand portfolio also includes Everclear Grain Alcohol, Pearl Vodka, Saint Brendan's Irish Cream, The Quiet Man Irish Whiskey and other well-recognized brands. For more information about the company and its brands, visit luxco.com .

CONTACT:

Patrick Barry, BYRNE PR

314-540-3865

[email protected]

SOURCE Luxco

Related Links

http://luxco.com

