El Naturalista offers plant-based Muconatur that is traditionally used to soften the respiratory tract and mucus

Muconatur, which is a phytotherapy plant-based remedy, is a herbal product traditionally used to soften the respiratory tract. Each capsule contains eucalyptus, marshmallow, horehound and drosera.

"We are very proud of Muconatur, one of our traditional herbal remedies," said Ruben Calvo, president of El Naturalista. "It is the unique blend of plants that is the key to our success."

Using the Phytotherapy healthcare philosophy, El Naturalista's herbal supplements utilize the nutrition readily found in plants and herbs. The labs El Naturalista uses to produce the supplements have pollutant-free rooms with controlled environmental factors such as air particles, temperature, humidity, airflow, internal air pressure and light intensity.

"The natural market is not only a future trend, but a new way of thinking about health," Calvo said "Moreover, we could say that plants treat, or help treat, the symptoms of practically all pathologies."

The popularity of natural supplements is simple.

"Natural products are popular in today's society because they really do work. We treat and prevent," Calvo said. "The main advantage of natural products is that they are obtained by using non-synthetic processes, which ensures a lower number of side effects.

El Naturalista not only provides American consumers with Muconatur, but also other natural products to treat conditions like weight control, stress and cholesterol. These are the most common uses of phytotherapy remedies. The company is introducing new products every year aimed at a broader audience.

In line with its healing philosophy, El Naturalista is a member of Ecoembes, an organization in Spain that cares for the environment through recycling and the eco-friendly designing of the packaging.

For more information on El Naturalista supplements, visit www.elnaturalista.es/en/. The site is available in English, Spanish, French and Dutch languages.

