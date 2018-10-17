El Naturalista provides Americans with Digesnatur to prevent or treat conditions related to digestive system

The digestive system is responsible for breaking down foods and liquids into their chemical components like carbohydrates, fats and proteins so the body can absorb their nutrients and perform its functions. Food travels through the mouth, esophagus, stomach and then continues to the small intestine, where digestion starts and follows to the large intestine.

"As we all know, the human body acts like a machine, and the digestive system works as a part of that machine," Ruben Calvo, El Naturalista President, said. "Like in any other machine, all parts need maintenance at some point to prevent or fix any sort of issue. Some people present digestive tract conditions because of their genetics, their immune system or their food-intake habits."

Digesnatur is a traditional plant-based dietary supplement that comes in the form of pills, which encourages digestion, eliminates gas and provides mucilage to facilitate intestinal transit of food.

It is in the small intestine where food breaks further, absorbing its nutrients and sending them to the bloodstream. In the large intestine, bacteria feed off the remnants of the remaining watery food residue. Usually, the wall of the large intestine absorbs the water from these residues, but what can't be digested is expelled from the human body.

Digesnatur contains Angelica archangelica, which is useful to prevent or treat heartburn, intestinal gas and loss of appetite; Foeniculum vulgare—commonly known as Fennel—that has gastroprotective and anti-inflammatory properties, Achillea millefolium, also known as yarrow; Althanea officinalis and Peumus boldus.

"The ingredients and formats of our products have evolved over time, but the essence of El Naturalista has changed very little since it all began about 53 years ago," Calvo said. "Health has been and continues to be the common goal that we all work at the laboratory. The main advantage of El Naturalista's natural products is that they are obtained by non-synthetic procedures, ensuring a lower number of side effects."

El Naturalista not only provides American consumers with Digesnatur, but also with other natural products to treat conditions like common colds, circulation, weight control, stress and cholesterol.

For more information on El Naturalista supplements, visit www.elnaturalista.es/en/. The site is available in English, Spanish, French and Dutch languages.

