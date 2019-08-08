El Paso, Dayton, 214 Bipartisan Mayors Urge Senate To Address Gun Violence Epidemic

WASHINGTON, Aug. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, 214 bipartisan mayors from across the country sent a letter to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) and Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY), urging them to immediately call the Senate back to Washington to take action on bipartisan gun safety legislation. The letter is signed by Republican and Democratic mayors, including Mayor Dee Margo of El Paso, Texas and Mayor Nan Whaley of Dayton, Ohio.

"This past weekend, senseless gun violence claimed dozens of innocent lives and forever changed countless others. America's mayors are on the frontlines of this epidemic, and our communities can no longer wait for the federal government to take action. Keeping our cities safe is not a partisan issue. That is why we are together calling upon Majority Leader McConnell and Minority Leader Schumer to immediately bring the Senate back into session and take up bipartisan solutions to this crisis. The future of our nation and cities depends on it," said U.S. Conference of Mayors (USCM) President Bryan Barnett, Mayor of Rochester Hills (MI).

"We grieve with El Paso, Dayton and all communities that have suffered the pain of gun violence and hate. As a start, I call on the Senate to return to work and pass these two commonsense gun reform bills. How many more families must suffer before we act?" asked USCM Vice President Greg Fischer, Mayor of Louisville (KY).

"There is no worse thing that can happen to a city. Dayton is pulling together, but this violence has left a lasting void in our community. We cannot allow this tragic event to fade from our memories without taking action. We cannot just accept it and wait until horror strikes again. Politics has stood in the way of action for too long, and I can tell you politics seems very petty when it is your friends and neighbors who are injured or dead. We are urging everyone in Washington to come together and end this crisis," said USCM Second Vice President Nan Whaley, Mayor of Dayton (OH).

"The United States Conference of Mayors has supported common sense gun regulations since 1968 when Dr. Martin Luther King and Senator Robert Kennedy were assassinated," commented USCM CEO and Executive Director Tom Cochran. "This year we have been focusing on two bills that could make a real difference in our cities: H.R. 8, the Bipartisan Background Checks Act of 2019 and H.R. 1112, the Enhanced Background Checks Act of 2019. Both bills passed the House in February and have been languishing in the Senate ever since. 214 mayors are saying today that enough is enough and it's time to pass these bills and help us reduce gun violence in our cities."

The letter urges the Senate to consider two bipartisan bills that previously passed the U.S. House of Representatives: H.R. 8, the Bipartisan Background Check Act of 2019, and H.R. 1112, the Enhanced Background Checks Act of 2019. H.R. 8 would close serious loopholes in the nation's background check system for gun purchases, and H.R. 1112 would lengthen the background check review period deadline.

For over five decades, the Conference has advocated for policies to combat gun violence, consistent with its support of the Second Amendment. At its 87th Annual Conference, mayors passed a series of resolutions to address this crisis.

Dear Leader McConnell and Leader Schumer:

RE: Senate Action Needed NOW on Gun Safety Legislation

On behalf of The United States Conference of Mayors, we urge you to immediately call the Senate back to Washington to take action on bipartisan gun safety legislation.

Already in 2019, there have been over 250 mass shootings. The tragic events in El Paso and Dayton this weekend are just the latest reminders that our nation can no longer wait for our federal government to take the actions necessary to prevent people who should not have access to firearms from being able to purchase them.

In late February, the House of Representatives passed two bills that would greatly strengthen the background check system:

H.R. 8, the Bipartisan Background Check Act of 2019

H.R. 1112, the Enhanced Background Checks Act of 2019

H.R. 8 passed the House on February 27 on a bipartisan vote of 240-190. It would close serious loopholes in the background check system by:

requiring all firearm purchases to undergo a NICS background check;

helping to prevent dangerous individuals from obtaining deadly weapons by circumventing the laws on the books;

prohibiting unlicensed transfers of guns through unregulated secondary sales; and

increasing law enforcement's ability to trace crime guns.

H.R. 1112 passed the House on February 28 on a bipartisan vote of 228-198. If this bill had been law in 2015, the terrible tragedy that occurred at the Emanuel AME Church in Charleston might have been avoided. The bill would extend the background check review period deadline from three to 10 business days, to help ensure that background checks are completed before weapons are sold and that dangerous individuals who should not have them are unable to purchase them.

H.R. 8 and H.R. 1112 are bipartisan, sensible gun safety bills that would make our cities and our people safer, and would in no way compromise gun owners' rights.

We urge you to call the Senate back to session now to take up and pass these bills to help reduce gun violence and the terrible toll it takes in our cities and our nation.

Quick passage of these bills is a critical step to reducing gun violence in our country. The United States Conference of Mayors stands ready to work with Congress, the Administration and others to develop holistic remedies to the scourge of gun violence. America has proven time and again that we can rise to our most difficult challenges. We look forward to working with you to find a way forward to protect our citizens from this senseless carnage.

Sincerely,

Bryan K. Barnett

Mayor of Rochester Hills, MI

President

Greg Fischer

Mayor of Louisville, KY.

Vice President

Nan Whaley

Mayor of Dayton, OH

Second Vice President

Tom Cochran

CEO and Executive Director

Stephen K. Benjamin

Mayor of Columbia, SC

Past President

Elizabeth B. Kautz

Mayor of Burnsville, MN

Past President

Dee Margo

Mayor of El Paso, TX

Dan Horrigan

Mayor of Akron, OH

Marilyn Ezzy Ashcraft

Mayor of Alameda, CA

Rochelle Nason

Mayor of Albany, CA



Kathy M. Sheehan

Mayor of Albany, NY



Tim Keller

Mayor of Albuquerque, NM



Justin Wilson

Mayor of Alexandria, VA



Gavin Buckley

Mayor of Annapolis, MD



Jeff Williams

Mayor of Arlington, TX



Keisha Lance Bottoms

Mayor of Atlanta, GA



Nancy Backus

Mayor of Auburn, WA



Hardie Davis Jr.

Mayor of Augusta, GA



Steve Adler

Mayor of Austin, TX



Bernard 'Jack' C. Young

Mayor of Baltimore, MD

Sharon Weston Broome

Mayor of Baton Rouge, LA



Denny Doyle

Mayor of Beaverton, OR



Jesse Arreguin

Mayor of Berkeley, CA



Michael P. Cahill

Mayor of Beverly, MA



John A. Mirisch

Mayor of Beverly Hills, CA



Michael J. Venezia

Mayor of Bloomfield, NJ



Martin J. Walsh

Mayor of Boston, MA



Suzanne 'Zan' Jones

Mayor of Boulder, CO



Robert Fazen

Mayor of Bound Brook, NJ



Joe Ganim

Mayor of Bridgeport, CT



Andy Linko

Mayor of Brownstown Township, MI



Trey Mendez

Mayor of Brownsville, TX



Miro Weinberger

Mayor of Burlington, VT

Paula Zelenko

Mayor of Burton, MI



Marc C. McGovern

Mayor of Cambridge, MA



Thomas M. Bernabei

Mayor of Canton, OH



James Brainard

Mayor of Carmel, IN



Lydia Lavelle

Mayor of Carrboro, NC



James A. Diossa

Mayor of Central Falls, RI



Deborah Frank Feinen

Mayor of Champaign, IL



Pam Hemminger

Mayor of Chapel Hill, NC



Andy Berke

Mayor of Chattanooga, TN



Lori E. Lightfoot

Mayor of Chicago, IL



Mary Casillas Salas

Mayor of Chula Vista, CA



John Cranley

Mayor of Cincinnati, OH



Frank G. Jackson

Mayor of Cleveland, OH



Patrick L. Wojahn

Mayor of College Park, MD



Andrew J. Ginther

Mayor of Columbus, OH

Biff Traber

Mayor of Corvallis, OR



Meghan Sahli-Wells

Mayor of Culver City, CA



Eric Johnson

Mayor of Dallas, TX



Judith 'Judy' Paul

Mayor of Davie, FL



Michael B. Hancock

Mayor of Denver, CO



T.M. 'Frank' Franklin Cownie

Mayor of Des Moines, IA



Mike Duggan

Mayor of Detroit, MI



Riley H. Rogers

Mayor of Dolton, IL



David Gregory Haubert

Mayor of Dublin, CA



Roy D. Buol

Mayor of Dubuque, IA

Emily Larson

Mayor of Duluth, MN



Steve Schewel

Mayor of Durham, NC



Marcia A. Leclerc

Mayor of East Hartford, CT



Lisa Yarborough-Gauthier

Mayor of East Palo Alto, CA



Salvatore J. Panto Jr.

Mayor of Easton, PA



James B. Hovland

Mayor of Edina, MN



J. Christian Bollwage

Mayor of Elizabeth, NJ



Stephen H. Hagerty

Mayor of Evanston, IL



Cassie Franklin

Mayor of Everett, WA

Carlo DeMaria Jr.

Mayor of Everett, MA



Tim Mahoney

Mayor of Fargo, ND



Lioneld Jordan

Mayor of Fayetteville, AR



Karen Weaver

Mayor of Flint, MI



Acquanetta Warren

Mayor of Fontana, CA



Thomas 'Tom' C. Henry

Mayor of Fort Wayne, IN



Betsy Price

Mayor of Fort Worth, TX



Sam Hindi

Mayor of Foster City, CA

Yvonne M. Spicer

Mayor of Framingham, MA



Lily Mei

Mayor of Fremont, CA



Jud Ashman

Mayor of Gaithersburg, MD



Karen M. Freeman-Wilson

Mayor of Gary, IN



Rosalynn Bliss

Mayor of Grand Rapids, MI



Eric Genrich

Mayor of Green Bay, WI



Nancy Vaughan

Mayor of Greensboro, NC



Shane T. Bemis

Mayor of Gresham, OR



Kristina Kovarik

Mayor of Gurnee, IL



Luke Bronin

Mayor of Hartford, CT



Barbara Halliday

Mayor of Hayward, CA

Don Ryan

Mayor of Hempstead, NY



Debra March

Mayor of Henderson, NV



Stacey Armato

Mayor of Hermosa Beach, CA



Nancy Rodkin Rotering

Mayor of Highland Park, IL



Steve Callaway

Mayor of Hillsboro, OR

Josh Levy

Mayor of Hollywood, FL



Kirk Caldwell

Mayor of Honolulu, HI



Sylvester Turner

Mayor of Houston, TX



Steve Williams

Mayor of Huntington, WV



Eileen Weir

Mayor of Independence, MO



Bobby J. Hopewell

Mayor of Kalamazoo, MI



Dontario 'Don' Hardy

Mayor of Kinston, NC



Madeline Anne Rogero

Mayor of Knoxville, TN



Linda Evans

Mayor of La Quinta, CA



Andy Schor

Mayor of Lansing, MI



Kenneth D. Miyagishima

Mayor of Las Cruces, NM



Carolyn G. Goodman

Mayor of Las Vegas, NV



Hazelle Rogers

Mayor of Lauderdale Lakes, FL

David J. Berger

Mayor of Lima, OH

John P. Marchand

Mayor of Livermore, CA



Robert Garcia

Mayor of Long Beach, CA



Eric Garcetti

Mayor of Los Angeles, CA



William Samaras

Mayor of Lowell, MA



Thomas M. McGee

Mayor of Lynn, MA



Nicola Smith

Mayor of Lynnwood, WA



Satya Rhodes-Conway

Mayor of Madison, WI



Joyce Craig

Mayor of Manchester, NH



Ray Mueller

Mayor of Menlo Park, CA



Kevin M. Scarpati

Mayor of Meriden, CT



John Giles

Mayor of Mesa, AZ



Francis X. Suarez

Mayor of Miami, FL



Thomas 'Tom' Barrett

Mayor of Milwaukee, WI



Jacob Frey

Mayor of Minneapolis, MN



John Engen

Mayor of Missoula, MT



James 'Jamie' E. Mayo

Mayor of Monroe, LA



Lisa Matichak

Mayor of Mountain View, CA



Steve Gawron

Mayor of Muskegon, MI



Jill Techel

Mayor of Napa, CA

Jim Donchess

Mayor of Nashua, NH



David Briley

Mayor of Nashville, TN



Jon Mitchell

Mayor of New Bedford, MA



Toni N. Harp

Mayor of New Haven, CT



LaToya Cantrell

Mayor of New Orleans, LA



Bill de Blasio

Mayor of New York, NY



Alan L. Nagy

Mayor of Newark, CA



Ras J. Baraka

Mayor of Newark, NJ



McKinley L. Price DDS

Mayor of Newport News, VA



Ruthanne Fuller

Mayor of Newton, MA



Paul A. Dyster

Mayor of Niagara Falls, NY



Chris Koos

Mayor of Normal, IL



Breea Clark

Mayor of Norman, OK



Francis 'Mac' Womack III

Mayor of North Brunswick, NJ



Anan Abu-Taleb

Mayor of Oak Park, IL



Libby Schaaf

Mayor of Oakland, CA



Buddy Dyer

Mayor of Orlando, FL



Eric Filseth

Mayor of Palo Alto, CA



Christine Hunschofsky

Mayor of Parkland, FL

Ashira Mohammed

Mayor of Pembroke Park, FL



Frank C. Ortis

Mayor of Pembroke Pines, FL



Teresa Barrett

Mayor of Petaluma, CA



Jim Kenney

Mayor of Philadelphia, PA



Kate Gallego

Mayor of Phoenix, AZ



Brian C. Wahler

Mayor of Piscataway, NJ



William Peduto

Mayor of Pittsburgh, PA



Adrian O. Mapp

Mayor of Plainfield, NJ



Harry LaRosiliere

Mayor of Plano, TX



Rex Hardin

Mayor of Pompano Beach, FL



Ted Wheeler

Mayor of Portland, OR



Jorge O. Elorza

Mayor of Providence, RI



Hillary Schieve

Mayor of Reno, NV



Levar Stoney

Mayor of Richmond, VA



Thomas K. Butt

Mayor of Richmond, CA



Lovely A. Warren

Mayor of Rochester, NY



Robert J. Ray

Mayor of Rochester, MI



Kim Norton

Mayor of Rochester, MN



Bridget Donnell Newton

Mayor of Rockville, MD

Tammy Dana-Bashian

Mayor of Rowlett, TX



Darrell Steinberg

Mayor of Sacramento, CA



Kimberly Driscoll

Mayor of Salem, MA



Jacob R. Day

Mayor of Salisbury, MD



Jackie Biskupski

Mayor of Salt Lake City, UT



Ron Nirenberg

Mayor of San Antonio, TX



London Breed

Mayor of San Francisco, CA



Jason Pu

Mayor of San Gabriel, CA



Sam Liccardo

Mayor of San Jose, CA



Carmen Yulin Cruz

Mayor of San Juan, PR



Pauline Russo Cutter

Mayor of San Leandro, CA



Miguel A. Pulido

Mayor of Santa Ana, CA



Cathy Murillo

Mayor of Santa Barbara, CA



Martine Watkins

Mayor of Santa Cruz, CA



Alan Webber

Mayor of Santa Fe, NM



Gleam Davis

Mayor of Santa Monica, CA



Gary R. McCarthy

Mayor of Schenectady, NY



Jenny A. Durkan

Mayor of Seattle, WA



Michael Vandersteen

Mayor of Sheboygan, WI



Adrian Perkins

Mayor of Shreveport, LA



Jeffrey Z. Slavin

Mayor of Somerset, MD



Joseph A. Curtatone

Mayor of Somerville, MA



Pete Buttigieg

Mayor of South Bend, IN



Lyda Krewson

Mayor of St. Louis, MO



Melvin Carter

Mayor of St. Paul, MN

Rick Kriseman

Mayor of St. Petersburg, FL



David Martin

Mayor of Stamford, CT



Michael D. Tubbs

Mayor of Stockton, CA



Joseph T. McElveen Jr.

Mayor of Sumter, SC



Michael J. Ryan

Mayor of Sunrise, FL



Victoria Woodards

Mayor of Tacoma, WA



John E. Dailey

Mayor of Tallahassee, FL



Michelle J. Gomez

Mayor of Tamarac, FL



Jane Castor

Mayor of Tampa, FL



Mark W. Mitchell

Mayor of Tempe, AZ



Wade Kapszukiewicz

Mayor of Toledo, OH



Michelle De La Isla

Mayor of Topeka, KS



Patrick J. Furey

Mayor of Torrance, CA



Jonathan Rothschild

Mayor of Tucson, AZ



Carol Dutra-Vernaci

Mayor of Union City, CA



Diane W. Marlin

Mayor of Urbana, IL

Muriel Bowser

Mayor of Washington, DC



Quentin M. Hart

Mayor of Waterloo, IA



Shari Cantor

Mayor of West Hartford, CT



Christopher L. Cabaldon

Mayor of West Sacramento, CA



Michelle W. Brindle

Mayor of Westfield, NJ



William R. Wild

Mayor of Westland, MI



Daniel J. Stermer

Mayor of Weston, FL



Thomas M. Roach

Mayor of White Plains, NY



Michael S. Purzycki

Mayor of Wilmington, DE



Zachary J. Vruwink

Mayor of Wisconsin Rapids, WI



Jamael Tito Brown

Mayor of Youngstown, OH



John F. Dunbar

Mayor of Yountville, CA

