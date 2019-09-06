El Pollo Loco and Postmates Partner To Deliver L.A. Mex-Inspired Flavors Straight To Your Doorstep

"Like Postmates, El Pollo Loco has a rich history in Los Angeles, making it a natural partner for us as we continue to expand our offerings in the southwest and beyond," said Dan Mosher, SVP & Merchant Lead, Postmates. "We are looking forward to being a key partner for El Pollo Loco and introducing more Postmates customers to the leading fire-grilled chicken restaurant."

"We're excited to collaborate with Postmates, a company that knows LA and shares our roots in the market," said Hector Muñoz, Chief Marketing Officer at El Pollo Loco. "Partnering with Postmates will allow us to bring menu items like our famous fire-grilled chicken, made-from-scratch salsas and other El Pollo Loco favorites to customers everywhere."

Postmates is the leader in offering the most choices in on-demand delivery from more than 500,000 restaurants, grocery and convenience stores, as well as traditional retailers. The company now operates in about 3,500 cities and has added some of the most sought-after local and national restaurants, serving 75 of the top 100 restaurants in the US.

To order from participating El Pollo Loco locations, visit Postmates.com or download Postmates on iOS or Android . Customers can pay zero delivery fees when they subscribe to Postmates subscription service, Postmates Unlimited, for $9.99 per month.

To get more information about being a merchant on the Postmates platform, please visit

https://postmates.com/partner .

ABOUT POSTMATES

Postmates enables you to get anything you want on-demand. Launched in 2011, Postmates led the creation of on-demand delivery in the U.S and has grown to be the #1 platform in Los Angeles, amongst other markets and has the most merchant selection in the country, including hundreds of exclusive LA merchants such as Sugarfish, Salt + Straw, Pink Dot and The Coffee Bean and Tea Leaf. The company now operates in more than 3,500 cities across the U.S. and Mexico, provides access to over 500,000 merchants and has recently launched innovative new products including Postmates Party . Postmates is headquartered in San Francisco and has more than 1,000 employees. Learn more: www.postmates.com .

ABOUT EL POLLO LOCO

El Pollo Loco is the nation's leading fire-grilled chicken restaurant with a mission to bring people together around food, family and culture in the communities it serves. El Pollo Loco is renowned for its handcrafted L.A. Mex food, an innovative blend of traditional Mexican cuisine and better-for-you eating, that Los Angeles is known for. Since 1980, El Pollo Loco has successfully opened and maintained more than 480 company-owned and franchised restaurants in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Utah, and Louisiana while remaining true to its Mexican-American heritage. El Pollo Loco continues to grow and evolve, nourishing connections to tradition, culture and one another through fire-grilled goodness that makes us feel like familia. For more information, visit us at www.elpolloloco.com .

