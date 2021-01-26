elago has paved the way to the new MagSafe norm

As a design company, elago focuses on creating things that are useful and beautiful. elago's designers are instructed to create products that they themselves would love to use. In doing so, they are confident that when a product reaches a customer's hands, they will fall in love with it.

elago MS3 Charging Stand for MagSafe

elago.com

The elago MS3 Charging Stand for MagSafe is designed to be functionable and have your phone easily accessible with your every moment! The sleek design of this aluminum stand is the perfect addition to your desktop, nightstand or counter. The elago MS3 Charging Stand allows you to use your iPhone vertically or horizontally while watching videos, using FaceTime or taking a video conference - all while charging! The elago MS3 charging stand for MagSafe will be available in silver, jean indigo and black.

elago MS4 Charging Stand for MagSafe

elago.com

Upgrade your home with the elago MS4 Charging Stand for MagSafe! This charging stand helps organize cable clutter in your life and provides accessibility to your iPhone at all times! With the MS4 Charging Stand you can use all functions of your iPhone while it charges! The MS4 Charging Stand for MagSafe will be available in silver, jean indigo and black. Like the MS3, the MS4 is perfect for FaceTime, video conferences and streaming!

The elago MS3 and MS4 Charging Stands are made of premium, non-recycled aluminum to match the design motif of other Apple products. The silicone padding on the MS3 and MS4 helps protect your surfaces and devices from scratches. These charging stands can be used with a MagSafe compatible phone or with a MagSafe compatible case!

The elago MS3 Charging Stand for MagSafe and the elago MS4 Charging Stand for MagSafe is available now at elago.com and is coming soon to Amazon. Check out the rest of elago's new line of products designed for MagSafe.

elago is a design company first and foremost. Their moto is "simple sophistication" because they create products that are useful and aesthetic. All of their designs are created in house from scratch which ensures that the product you get is detail oriented and works perfectly. elago started in San Diego, CA in 2002 and has received numerous international design awards including Spark Awards and reddot awards.

