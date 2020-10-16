elago iPhone 12 cases

Liquid Silicone

iPhone 12 Mini | iPhone 12/ 12 Pro | iPhone 12 Pro Max

elago's Liquid Silicone case has an anti-slip matte finish giving this case a soft feel and extra grip. This case is easy to clean and has a raised lip to protect your iPhone 12's screen and camera. elago's silicone cases come in a range of colors - orange, red, yellow, black, lavender, lovely pink, white, mint, and jean indigo. The Liquid Silicone case in jean indigo pairs perfectly with the new blue iPhone 12.

Armor

iPhone 12 Mini | iPhone 12/ 12 Pro | iPhone 12 Pro Max

elago's toughest case for the iPhone 12 is the Armor case. The perfect case for anyone on the move; the Armor case has great protection you can feel. This case comes in four colors: black, stone, dark grey, and lavender grey.

Cushion

iPhone 12 Mini | iPhone 12/ 12 Pro | iPhone 12 Pro Max

The Cushion case is designed to be slim and lightweight while providing shock absorbing protection from every day use. The striped pattern helps disperse shock and provides great grip. This case comes in four colors: black, dark grey, stone and lavender grey.

Hybrid

iPhone 12 Mini | iPhone 12/ 12 Pro | iPhone 12 Pro Max

The Hybrid cases are the perfect blend of tough polycarbonate and flexible thermoplastic polyurethane; the mixture creates a case that protects while letting the design of your iPhone 12 shine through! The Hybrid case comes in six different colors: transparent, black, pacific blue, lavender, red, and mint

Clear

iPhone 12 Mini | iPhone 12/ 12 Pro | iPhone 12 Pro Max

elago's Clear case is the perfect case for any minimalist. It offers basic protection needed for every day use while showing off the great design of the new iPhone 12. This slim and lightweight case is great for any user.

elago is a design company first and foremost. Their moto is "simple sophistication" because they create products that are useful and aesthetic. All of their designs are created in house from scratch which ensures that the product you get is detail oriented and works perfectly.

