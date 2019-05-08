Elaine Chambers Joins CDC Foundation Board of Directors

ATLANTA, May 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Philanthropist Elaine Chambers has been elected to the board of directors of the CDC Foundation. Chambers has a passion for supporting educational and health initiatives both in Northern California, where she resides, as well as nationally.

"Elaine is committed to improving the public's health, and this commitment is evident in her dedicated board service and through her philanthropic support of numerous health and education-focused organizations," said Judith Monroe, MD, president and chief executive officer of the CDC Foundation. "We are very pleased to have her join our board, and she will be a tremendous asset as we work to extend the lifesaving work of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention through partnerships in the United States and around the globe."

From 2006–2019, Chambers has been a board member with the Lucile Packard Foundation for Children's Health in Palo Alto, CA. She served as board chair for the foundation from 2015–2018. The foundation's mission is to elevate the priority of children's health and increase the quality and accessibility of children's healthcare. In addition, Chambers served on the Lucile Packard Children's Hospital Stanford board of directors from 2015–2018. This hospital is part of the only health system in the San Francisco Bay Area—and one of only few in the nation—that is exclusively dedicated to pediatric and obstetric care.

Chambers and her husband, John, are committed to helping others and have contributed to such institutions as the Children's Health Council, All Students Matter, the Mid-Peninsula Boys & Girls Club, Leading for Kids, the Stanford Women's Cancer Center and West Virginia University business and educational opportunities. Chambers is a graduate of West Virginia University and has a master's degree in Speech Pathology from The University of Memphis.

About the CDC Foundation

The CDC Foundation helps the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) save and improve lives by unleashing the power of collaboration between CDC, philanthropies, corporations, organizations and individuals to protect the health, safety and security of America and the world. The CDC Foundation is the sole entity authorized by Congress to mobilize philanthropic partners and private-sector resources to support CDC's critical health protection mission. Since 1995, the CDC Foundation has launched approximately 1,000 programs and raised over $800 million. The CDC Foundation managed nearly 300 CDC-led programs in the United States and in more than 130 countries last year. For more information, visit http://www.cdcfoundation.org. Follow the Foundation on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn and Instagram.

