RUSTON, La., Sept. 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Elaine Douglas DeBerry, RN, MSN is recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Pinnacle Lifetime Member in the field of Nursing in recognition of her role as a Retired Nurse at Elisha Ministries.

Established by two Christian women who desired to see the lives of those mentally challenged changed; Elisha Ministries has served the residents of Louisiana for over fifteen years. The organization is committed "to assisting and proving community resources, emotional, physical and spiritual support to the residents." On a mission to save lives, the organization is devoted to providing assistance implementing, "character redevelopment, commitment to lasting change, and enhancement of citizenship."

With over forty-two years of experience in the field of Nursing, Elaine Douglas DeBerry has established herself as a prominent professional in the field. Throughout her career, DeBerry has attained extensive expertise in the areas of mental health. With a strong desire for the field of Nursing, when asked her advice to newcomers in the industry, DeBerry states "It's a good field to be of service in and there is always a need." Attributing her success to her satisfaction and contentment for assisting clients, DeBerry has provided exceptional service to her clients.

In an effort to further enhance her professional development, DeBerry was the recipient of the AARP Retired Teacher Association and an avid member of the NAACP. DeBerry's husband, Dr. Clyde E. DeBerry, was instrumental in the Civil Rights movement alongside Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

Charitable to various organizations, DeBerry is a supporter of the Alzheimer's Association.

Early in her career, DeBerry started at Youngstown University and then transferred to the University of Wisconsin (Oshkosh) in 1976 where she attained her Registered Nursing certification. Thereafter, DeBerry attended Northwestern University of Shreveport where she obtained her Master of Science in Nursing degree in 1992.

DeBerry dedicates this recognition in loving memory of her beloved husband, Dr. Clyde E. DeBerry.

When not working, DeBerry enjoys traveling and meeting new people.



For more information, please visit http://www.elishaministriesnela.org/

