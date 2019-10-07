Elaine Genevro to Lead Branch Banking at Union Bank

Since joining Union Bank, Genevro has held leadership roles that include Regional Manager of the Priority Banking group for Northern and Central California, and Market President for the Central Valley.

"I am so pleased that Elaine has accepted the role of Head of Branch Banking," said Pierre P. Habis, Head of Consumer Banking. "Since her early days at Union Bank as a Regional Manager, she has always personified the values that we stand for as an institution – focused on serving our clients with exceptional service and integrity. Throughout her distinguished tenure at Union Bank, she has earned the respect and appreciation from everyone who works with her."

Genevro is based in the Union Bank Walnut Creek Office in Northern California. She is active in the community, and currently serves on the board of directors for Junior Achievement of Northern California. Previously, she served on boards to include the American Heart Association for Seattle, the Marine Mammal Center, Meals on Wheels of the Monterey Peninsula, Junior Achievement of Silicon Valley and Monterey Bay, the San Jose Silicon Valley Ballet, the Monterey Peninsula Chamber of Commerce, the Watsonville Rotary, and the Cabrillo College President's Circle. In 2018, she was named by the San Francisco Business Times as a "Forever Influential Women of the Bay Area." The same publication previously named her one of the "Most Influential Women in the Bay Area Business" for four consecutive years.

About MUFG Union Bank, N.A.

As of June 30, 2019, MUFG Union Bank, N.A. operated 350 branches, consisting primarily of retail banking branches in the West Coast states, along with commercial branches in Texas, Illinois, New York, and Georgia, as well as 22 PurePoint® Financial Centers. We provide a wide spectrum of corporate, commercial, and retail banking and wealth management solutions to meet the needs of our clients. We also offer an extensive portfolio of value-added solutions for clients, including investment banking, personal and corporate trust, global custody, transaction banking, capital markets, and other services. With assets of $133.5 billion, as of June 30, 2019, MUFG Union Bank has strong capital reserves, credit ratings, and capital ratios relative to peer banks. MUFG Union Bank is a proud member of the Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE: MUFG), one of the world's largest financial organizations with total assets of approximately ¥312.8 trillion (JPY) or $2.9 trillion (USD)¹, as of June 30, 2019. The corporate headquarters (principal executive office) for MUFG Americas Holdings Corporation, which is the financial holding company, and MUFG Union Bank, is in New York City. The main banking office of MUFG Union Bank is in San Francisco, California.

1 Exchange rate of 1 USD=¥107.7 (JPY) as of June 28, 2019

