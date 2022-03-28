Elaine Y. Weng, MD is recognized by Continental Who's Who

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., March 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Elaine Y. Weng, MD, is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Distinguished Radiation Oncologist for her work in the medical field and in acknowledgment of her work at Mountain Radiation Oncology Consultants.

Elaine Y. Weng, MD

With over 20 years in the medical field, Dr. Elaine Y. Weng is an experienced Radiation Oncologist. In 2010, Dr. Weng joined Mountain Radiation Oncology Consultants, where she still treats patients today. She is the Chairman of the Board of the Children's Museum of Denver and Secretary of Strategic Planning for the Breakthrough National Collaborative.

To obtain her college education, Dr. Weng first studied at Stanford University, where she earned a Bachelor of Science degree and Master of Science degree in Biology. Dr. Weng attended the David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA, graduating with a Medical degree. To gain further experience, she completed an internship at Scripps Memorial Hospital and a residency in Radiation Oncology at the UCLA Medical Center. She is board-certified in Radiation Oncology and Radiology by the American Board of Radiology (ABR) and has been in Medical practice since 2000.

From 2000-2007, Dr. Weng was an Assistant Professor at the University of Colorado School of Medicine - Anschutz Cancer Center. She then began working at Mountain Radiation Oncology Consultants in 2010.

As a Radiation Oncologist, Dr. Weng uses controlled radiation to target and treat cancer. She uses ionizing radiation in many of her treatments. She enjoys working in a hands-on profession and helping her patients through their fight with cancer.

In the future, she plans to become more involved with Healthcare reform. She is a member of numerous boards, including the Breakthrough National Collaborative, the Secretary for the Breakthrough National Collaborative, and the Chairman of the Strategic Planning committee, where she strives to educate her community. In recognition of her professional excellence, Dr. Weng was recognized in a profile feature from Health News Today.

Her hobbies include biking, outdoor activities, going to museums, cooking, and spending time with her family and three children (ages 15, 17, and 19).

Contact: Katherine Green, 516-825-5634, [email protected]

SOURCE Continental Who's Who