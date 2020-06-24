Elana Noetzel Joins O'Donnell Learn to Lead Learning Design Product Development

STAMFORD, Conn., June 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Elana Noetzel is taking on the role of Vice President of Learning Design Product Development, a newly created position at leading design firm, O'Donnell Learn .

Noetzel's first initiative is leading the development of LX Accelerate, a suite of new technology-based services, currently underway at O'Donnell Learn. Begun in response to internal market research, industry trends and client insights, LX Accelerate will help higher education institutions build momentum around transforming online and blended learning experiences.

"While O'Donnell Learn didn't develop LX Accelerate in response to COVID-19 [development began in mid-2019], the crisis certainly highlighted the need for it," Noetzel shares. "Faculty were tasked with quickly moving their courses to the virtual environment and most have no training. Their expertise is in their field of study. LX Accelerate provides the tools for higher ed institutions to support and empower their faculty to create engaging, effective learning experiences around their expertise."

Noetzel's 20-year career spans many facets of education, including academic and online publishing, content development, instructional design and product development. Most recently, she leveraged her expertise as Senior Director Web Strategy and Business for education and technology company, Cengage . Prior, Noetzel co-founded learning platform Cafe Learn , where she led instructional design and product development.

"O'Donnell Learn and Elana have intersected many times along our respective journeys," says Joana Jebsen, President at O'Donnell Learn. "We share the same level of passion to make a positive impact in higher education through improved learning that scales. Elana's expertise in learning design and product development made her our top choice. We're thrilled she's joined O'Donnell Learn."

Noetzel also shared the aspirational aspect to her new role. "Everyone here is committed to improving learning. It's so enriching to do what we do. To help bring a product to higher education that removes the barriers to creating engaging learning experiences, and lets us serve both faculty and students? There's no greater contribution to individuals and society than to advance their learning."

About O'Donnell Learn

O'Donnell Learn is a leading learning experience (LX) design firm dedicated to helping learners achieve their goals and flourish in life. ODL is passionate about partnering with higher education institutions and their faculty to deliver learner-centered design and innovation.

For more information, please contact Molly Butler at (203)973-0635, email [email protected] or visit www.odlearn.com .

Contact: Molly Butler

O'Donnell Learn

Phone: (203) 973-0635

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE O'Donnell Learn

Related Links

https://www.odlearn.com

