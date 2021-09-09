Elas introduces Bitcoin enterprise suite Signavera

BRISBANE, Australia, Sept. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Elas, a blockchain-based software engineering company driven to solve real-world business problems for enterprises and government, today announces the early access release of Signavera, a federated productivity suite offering businesses several first-of-its-kind capabilities.

The Signavera suite combines a powerful multi-signature wallet with an array of business tools, including collaborative multi-signature accounts, accountant friendly export for reporting, secure intra-domain messaging and more. With Signavera, enterprises have access to several all-new blockchain-based features, including:

A non-custodial means for professionals to manage multiple multi-signature accounts with a simple co-signing process and seamless experience.

Account funds that can be stored, shared and distributed securely across multiple parties.

Payments that can be proposed and approved with account-specific signing threshold and real-time notifications.

The freedom of exporting these transactions in accountant-ready format at any time to simplify tax and reporting.

A wallet that is designed to be token ready and compatible

A monetised solution that invisibly charges tiny payments for actions performed within the platform, freeing users from the typical month-to-month based subscription services in favour of full micropayment capabilities.

Elas has a robust pipeline of additional features on their roadmap for Signavera that include e-mail to Paymail crossover inboxes, secure file storage and management, nested accounting with visibility and oversight, and multi-organisation shared accounts. Users who deploy Signavera into their business environment will automatically gain access to all these tools as they become available.

Designed to be deployed at any web domain, it gives website owners a powerful set of tools to manage their business affairs on the Bitcoin SV (BSV) blockchain. The BSV network is used by both public and private entities as the basis for their blockchain-based applications because of its unique ability to scale unbounded, enabling diverse data functionality, micro and nano-payments, enhanced capacity and massive throughput capabilities. It is the world's largest public blockchain by all major utility metrics such as data storage and daily transaction volume, scaling ability and average block size.

Elas will launch a pilot program for Signavera specifically looking for businesses processing multiple Bitcoin transactions daily and requiring robust controls over the management of their funds. The pilot programme is expected to run for at least 10 weeks before Signavera registrations become more widely available.

Businesses can register their interest at www.signavera.com .

Speaking on today's announcement, Elas CEO Brendan Lee said:

"Signavera was birthed with the idea of making the management of Bitcoin SV (BSV) funds easy for users with different money-management needs across multiple parties, whilst hiding the complexity of Bitcoin transactions. Through this vision, a much wider opportunity to deliver a full enterprise suite has opened up. We are excited to get Signavera into the hands of as many users as possible."

About Elas

Elas empowers entities with bespoke digital transformations connecting to Bitcoin utilising the maximum use of Bitcoin script, leveraging the low cost and high speed of the core Bitcoin consensus network with the lowest overhead tokens ever created on Bitcoin. Their structuring solutions and uniquely simple token solutions can be tailored and scaled to suit enterprise or government needs.

Elas has developed a robust and well-tested set of cutting-edge capabilities for customers and internal research programs over the past 18 months that make full use of Elas' own intellectual property and use an internally developed extension of the Metanet protocol to allow for the creation of structured data ledgers. These can be used as Bitcoin accounts, token issuance, information and file management and to enable users to access many more of the inbuilt features of the original Bitcoin protocol such as timed expiry transactions, payment channels and sidechains. The team at Elas are committed to building the highest velocity financial and administrative services in the world.

SOURCE Elas Digital