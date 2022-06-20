Elastic Battery Binders Market to Expand at a CAGR of 16.6% from 2022 to 2031, TMR Report

Crucial role of manufacturers to develop highly elastic battery binders to overcome the shortcomings of conventional polymer binders to expand applications

Asia Pacific is anticipated to remain fastest growing market of elastic binders market due to prospects of continued demand from consumer electronics, and automotive & transportation sectors

ALBANY, N.Y., June 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Analysts at TMR estimate the elastic battery binders market to cross a valuation of US$ 1.4 Bn by 2031. Excellent elasticity for high-performance silicon anodes in lithium-ion batteries to power electric vehicles fuels the growth of elastic battery binders market. This is attracting leading players in elastic battery binders market to develop new and highly elastic battery binders for various purposes such as overcoming stress dissipation of silicon anodes during charge-discharge cycle of lithium-ion batteries.

Besides this, numerous uses of a range of products for their superior physical properties provides impetus to elastic battery binders market. For instance, polyurethane (PU) exhibits high tensile strength, elasticity, and adhesion compared to common aqueous binders to find numerous uses such as hybrid aqueous elastic binder.

Significance of polymer binder materials for the growing demand for electrochemical energy storage devices to provide ample opportunities to elastic battery binders market. Innovative polymer binder materials that are modelled on fundamental understanding of physical phenomenon and structure-property relationships are required for high-capacity next-generation battery chemistries. For example, exponential rise in demand for lithium-ion batteries for energy supply in portable electronic products compels need for high-performance anodes to replace conventional carbon-based anodes to serve the increase in energy output.

Asia Pacific held a significant 74.6% share of elastic battery binders market in 2021, and is anticipated to continue to remain a key region during the forecast period.

Elastic Battery Binders Market – Key Findings of the Report

Distinguishing property of highly elastic battery binders to improve electrochemical performance in terms of cyclic stability and rate capability of electrodes in lithium-ion batteries and sodium-ion batteries strengthens demand

Estimated high volume of electric vehicles on roads in the near future that depends on performance of lithium-ion batteries is attracting leading lithium-ion battery manufacturers to explore new anode and cathode materials and modify electrolytes that transfers charge between them. This has led to promising improvements in polymer binders that hold lithium-ion battery components. The new highly elastic binders are thus poised to improve the lifetime and capacity of lithium-ion batteries.

Prospects of considerable applications of batteries in grid-level energy storage system for their rapid response, flexible installation, and modularization virtues to provide ample opportunities in elastic battery binders market

Need to address cost and environmental concerns of lithium-ion battery has led to change from graphite-based anodes to silicon ones to improve its charge capacity. Nonetheless, drawbacks of silicon particles in anode to change size during charge and discharge thus lowering battery capacity impels demand for highly elastic battery binders to alleviate adverse mechanical impact.

Fabrication of elastic battery binders to address volume expansion drawback and monitor of sodium ion transfer in antimony used in the manufacture of sodium-ion batteries to steer future market demand for elastic battery binders

Polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE) product type stood as the largest revenue generator in elastic battery binders market in 2021. Array of applications of PTFE such as in emulsion in water, specific binder applications for cells, and supercapacitors, and its property to be used either directly or in sulfonated form spells growth

Efforts of some key players to introduce novel binders and novel construction technology for lithium-ion batteries to deliver improved performance are some recent developments in elastic battery binders market

Elastic Battery Binders Market – Growth Drivers

Critical role of polymer binders to maintain mechanical integrity of electrodes of lithium-ion batteries and sodium-ion batteries for the growing popularity of electric vehicles fuels the growth of elastic battery binders market

Significance of batteries for applications in grid-level energy storage system due to their rapid response, modularization, and flexible installation virtues stokes demand

Elastic Battery Binders Market – Key Players

Some of the key players operating in the elastic battery binders market are;

Gelon LIB Group

BASF

Arkema

Fairmont Industries

The Lubrizol Corporation

The elastic battery binders market is segmented as follows;

Elastic Battery Binders Market, by Type

Polyurethane

Poly (Siloxane Imide)

Polyrotaxane

Styrence Butadience Rubber

Epoxy Resin

Polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE)

Pullulan

Others

Elastic Battery Binders Market, by Application

Lithium-ion Battery

Cathode



Anode

Sodium-ion Battery

Cathode



Anode

Others

Elastic Battery Binders Market, by End-use

Automotive and Transportation

Consumer Electronics

Energy Storage System

Aerospace and Defense

Industrial

Others

Elastic Battery Binders Market, by Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

& Latin America

