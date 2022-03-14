Elastomeric Coatings Market to grow at a CAGR of 4.48% by 2026|Evolving Opportunities with 3M Co., Acry tech Coatings Inc. & Asian Paints Ltd |17000+ Technavio Reports

Mar 14, 2022, 11:00 ET
NEW YORK, March 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The elastomeric coatings market is set to grow by USD 790.3 million from 2021 to 2026 at a CAGR of 4.48% according to the latest research report from Technavio. The elastomeric coatings market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The elastomeric coatings market report offers information on several market vendors, including 3M Co., Acry tech Coatings Inc., Asian Paints Ltd., BASF SE, Choksey Chemicals Pvt. Ltd., Cloverdale Paint Inc., Dow Inc., DuluxGroup Ltd., DURABUILD, Henry Co., Jotun AS, Kamsons, LATICRETE International Inc., Masco Corp., Master Builders Solutions Deutschland GmbH, Nippon Paint India Pvt. Ltd., PDI Roof Coatings, PPG Industries Inc., Progressive Painting Inc., Sika AG, The Sherwin-Williams Co., and Univar Solutions Inc. among others.
The elastomeric coatings market covers the following areas: Scope
- Elastomeric Coatings Market Sizing
- Elastomeric Coatings Market Forecast
- Elastomeric Coatings Market Analysis
Elastomeric Coatings Market - Drivers & Challenges
The increasing consumption of thermoplastic elastomer coatings in the automotive industry is one of the key drivers supporting the elastomeric coatings market growth. Thermoplastic elastomers, such as acrylic, ethylene-propylene rubber, polyurethane, and other polymers, are preferred for coating applications in automotive plastic components. For instance, according to the International Trade Administration (ITA), the Chinese government is expected to increase the sales of automobiles in the country to 35 million units by 2025.
However, volatility in the prices of raw materials is one of the factors hindering the elastomeric coatings market growth. Global crude oil demand declined by 2.5 million barrels per day (mb/d) in Q2 2020 due to the nationwide lockdowns implemented across countries globally following the outbreak of COVID-19. In the second quarter, i.e., Q2 2020, global oil declined by around 90,000 barrels a day compared with the corresponding period in 2019. In addition, according to BP's statistics, oil prices declined to $64.21/bbl in 2019, while they were $71.31/bbl in 2018.
Elastomeric Coatings Market - Segmentation Analysis
Technavio analyzes the elastomeric coatings market by Type (Silicone, Acrylic, and Urethane) and Geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa, China, US, Japan, Germany, and India).
- The elastomeric coatings market share growth by the silicone segment will be significant for revenue generation. The effectiveness of silicon-based technologies in coatings has widened their scope, from high-performance applications to their broad usage across the coatings industry. Furthermore, owing to their high thermal stability and weathering resistance, silicone coatings are widely used in the electronics industry. In addition, silicone coatings also find applications in several end-user industries, such as construction, healthcare, automotive, and transportation, on account of their reliability and high performance, which is expected to bolster the demand for silicone-based elastomeric coatings during the forecast period.
- 54% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China, Japan, and India are the key markets for the elastomeric coatings market in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster/slower than the growth of the market in regions. The rapid consumption of polyether block amide thermoplastic elastomers in waterproof roof coatings and floor coatings will facilitate the elastomeric coatings market growth in APAC over the forecast period.
|
Elastomeric Coatings Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2021
|
Forecast period
|
2022-2026
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.48%
|
Market growth 2022-2026
|
USD 790.3 million
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
3.49
|
Performing market contribution
|
APAC at 54%
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
|
Companies profiled
|
3M Co., Acry tech Coatings Inc., Asian Paints Ltd., BASF SE, Choksey Chemicals Pvt. Ltd., Cloverdale Paint Inc., Dow Inc., DuluxGroup Ltd., DURABUILD, Henry Co., Jotun AS, Kamsons, LATICRETE International Inc., Masco Corp., Master Builders Solutions Deutschland GmbH, Nippon Paint India Pvt. Ltd., PDI Roof Coatings, PPG Industries Inc., Progressive Painting Inc., Sika AG, The Sherwin-Williams Co., and Univar Solutions Inc.
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period,
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
