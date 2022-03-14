Elastomeric Coatings Market to grow at a CAGR of 4.48% by 2026|Evolving Opportunities with 3M Co., Acry tech Coatings Inc. & Asian Paints Ltd |17000+ Technavio Reports

The elastomeric coatings market covers the following areas: Scope

Elastomeric Coatings Market - Drivers & Challenges

The increasing consumption of thermoplastic elastomer coatings in the automotive industry is one of the key drivers supporting the elastomeric coatings market growth. Thermoplastic elastomers, such as acrylic, ethylene-propylene rubber, polyurethane, and other polymers, are preferred for coating applications in automotive plastic components. For instance, according to the International Trade Administration (ITA), the Chinese government is expected to increase the sales of automobiles in the country to 35 million units by 2025.

However, volatility in the prices of raw materials is one of the factors hindering the elastomeric coatings market growth. Global crude oil demand declined by 2.5 million barrels per day (mb/d) in Q2 2020 due to the nationwide lockdowns implemented across countries globally following the outbreak of COVID-19. In the second quarter, i.e., Q2 2020, global oil declined by around 90,000 barrels a day compared with the corresponding period in 2019. In addition, according to BP's statistics, oil prices declined to $64.21/bbl in 2019, while they were $71.31/bbl in 2018.

To know about more drivers & challenges - Download a free sample now!

Elastomeric Coatings Market - Segmentation Analysis

Technavio analyzes the elastomeric coatings market by Type (Silicone, Acrylic, and Urethane) and Geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa, China, US, Japan, Germany, and India).

The elastomeric coatings market share growth by the silicone segment will be significant for revenue generation. The effectiveness of silicon-based technologies in coatings has widened their scope, from high-performance applications to their broad usage across the coatings industry. Furthermore, owing to their high thermal stability and weathering resistance, silicone coatings are widely used in the electronics industry. In addition, silicone coatings also find applications in several end-user industries, such as construction, healthcare, automotive, and transportation, on account of their reliability and high performance, which is expected to bolster the demand for silicone-based elastomeric coatings during the forecast period.

will be significant for revenue generation. The effectiveness of silicon-based technologies in coatings has widened their scope, from high-performance applications to their broad usage across the coatings industry. Furthermore, owing to their high thermal stability and weathering resistance, silicone coatings are widely used in the electronics industry. In addition, silicone coatings also find applications in several end-user industries, such as construction, healthcare, automotive, and transportation, on account of their reliability and high performance, which is expected to bolster the demand for silicone-based elastomeric coatings during the forecast period. 54% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China , Japan , and India are the key markets for the elastomeric coatings market in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster/slower than the growth of the market in regions. The rapid consumption of polyether block amide thermoplastic elastomers in waterproof roof coatings and floor coatings will facilitate the elastomeric coatings market growth in APAC over the forecast period.

Subscribe to our "Lite Plan" billed annually at USD 3000 to join a community, who are eligible to view 3 reports monthly and download 3 reports annually.

Related Reports:

The zinc chloride market share is expected to increase by USD 177.7 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 4.61%. Download a free sample now!

share is expected to increase by USD 177.7 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 4.61%. The hydrophobic coatings market share is expected to increase by USD 519.19 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 5%. Download a free sample now!

Elastomeric Coatings Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.48% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 790.3 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 3.49 Performing market contribution APAC at 54% Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled 3M Co., Acry tech Coatings Inc., Asian Paints Ltd., BASF SE, Choksey Chemicals Pvt. Ltd., Cloverdale Paint Inc., Dow Inc., DuluxGroup Ltd., DURABUILD, Henry Co., Jotun AS, Kamsons, LATICRETE International Inc., Masco Corp., Master Builders Solutions Deutschland GmbH, Nippon Paint India Pvt. Ltd., PDI Roof Coatings, PPG Industries Inc., Progressive Painting Inc., Sika AG, The Sherwin-Williams Co., and Univar Solutions Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Type



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Type

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Type

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Type



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Type

5.3 Silicone - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Silicone - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Silicone - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Silicone - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Silicone - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Acrylic - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Acrylic - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Acrylic - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Acrylic - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Acrylic - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Urethane - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 36: Chart on Urethane - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Urethane - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 38: Chart on Urethane - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Urethane - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.6 Market opportunity by Type

Exhibit 40: Market opportunity by Type ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 41: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 42: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 44: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 46: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 48: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 49: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 50: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 51: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 52: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 53: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 54: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 55: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 56: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 57: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 58: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 60: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 62: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 63: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 64: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 65: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 66: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 67: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 68: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 69: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 70: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 71: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 72: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 73: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 74: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 78: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 82: Chart on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 83: Data Table on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 84: Chart on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 85: Data Table on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 86: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 87: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 88: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 89: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 90: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 91: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 92: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 BASF SE

Exhibit 93: BASF SE - Overview



Exhibit 94: BASF SE - Business segments



Exhibit 95: BASF SE - Key news



Exhibit 96: BASF SE - Key offerings



Exhibit 97: BASF SE - Segment focus

10.4 Dow Inc.

Exhibit 98: Dow Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 99: Dow Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 100: Dow Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 101: Dow Inc. - Segment focus

10.5 DuluxGroup Ltd.

Exhibit 102: DuluxGroup Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 103: DuluxGroup Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 104: DuluxGroup Ltd. - Key offerings

10.6 Henry Co.

Exhibit 105: Henry Co. - Overview



Exhibit 106: Henry Co. - Product / Service



Exhibit 107: Henry Co. - Key offerings

10.7 Jotun AS

Exhibit 108: Jotun AS - Overview



Exhibit 109: Jotun AS - Business segments



Exhibit 110: Jotun AS - Key offerings



Exhibit 111: Jotun AS - Segment focus

10.8 Masco Corp.

Exhibit 112: Masco Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 113: Masco Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 114: Masco Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 115: Masco Corp. - Segment focus

10.9 Nippon Paint India Pvt. Ltd.

Exhibit 116: Nippon Paint India Pvt. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 117: Nippon Paint India Pvt. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 118: Nippon Paint India Pvt. Ltd. - Key offerings

10.10 PPG Industries Inc.

Exhibit 119: PPG Industries Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 120: PPG Industries Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 121: PPG Industries Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 122: PPG Industries Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 123: PPG Industries Inc. - Segment focus

10.11 Progressive Painting Inc.

Exhibit 124: Progressive Painting Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 125: Progressive Painting Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 126: Progressive Painting Inc. - Key offerings

10.12 The Sherwin-Williams Co.

Exhibit 127: The Sherwin-Williams Co. - Overview



Exhibit 128: The Sherwin-Williams Co. - Business segments



Exhibit 129: The Sherwin-Williams Co. - Key news



Exhibit 130: The Sherwin-Williams Co. - Key offerings



Exhibit 131: The Sherwin-Williams Co. - Segment focus

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 132: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 133: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 134: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 135: Research methodology



Exhibit 136: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 137: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 138: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio