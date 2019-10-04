Elastomeric Foam Market - Global Forecast to 2024

DUBLIN, Oct. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Elastomeric Foam Market by Function (Thermal Insulation, and Acoustic Insulation) Type (NBR, and EPDM), End-Use Industry (HVAC, Refrigeration, Heating & Plumbing, and Transportation), and Region - Global Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Elastomeric Foam Market Size is Expected to Grow from USD 2.6 Billion in 2019 to USD 3.6 Billion by 2024, at a CAGR of 6.7%.

The elastomeric foam market is driven by various factors, such as increasing demand from HVAC system, heating & plumbing, and transportation industries. The growth of these industries is anticipated to further propel the growth of the market over the forecast period. However, lack of awareness about the benefits of thermal insulation are likely to hinder the growth of the market.

Thermal insulating segment to drive the global market during the forecast period.

Based on function, the thermal insulation segment is projected to account for the largest share of the market in 2019. The growth in this segment is attributed to its increasing usage of thermal insulation from various end-use industries such as HVAC and heating & plumbing industry owing to their extraordinary characteristics such as fire resistance and easy installation.



NBR segment to drive the global market during the forecast period



The elastomeric foam market has been segmented based on types into NBR, EPDM, CR, and others. Among these types, the NBR segment accounted for the largest share of the market and is likely to witness significant growth over the forecast period. The growth in this segment is attributed to its increasing usage in various end-use industry due to its excellent properties such as resistance to swelling by acids, excellent fire performance, and good fuel resistance and because of its low cost in comparison to other types such as EPDM. These factors are expected to drive demand during the forecast period.



HVAC segment expected to hold the largest market share during the forecast period



HVAC segment is growing rapidly owing to the rising demand form automotive and construction on account of its ability of saving energy in the modern infrastructure for heating, ventilation, and air conditioning. These factors are expected to drive the demand for polyurethane in paints & coatings application.



APAC is expected to record the highest growth rate during the forecast period



APAC is expected to have the highest growth rate during the forecast period, due to the increasing usage of elastomeric foam in various end-user industries such as HVAC, heating & plumbing, refrigeration, and transportation. China, India, Japan, and South Korea provide enormous opportunities for the elastomeric foam market due to the presence of a large manufacturing sector and growing construction industry. On the other hand, North America is projected to hold the second-largest market size during the forecast period.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.1.1 Drivers

5.1.1.1 Superior Properties of Elastomeric Foam

5.1.1.2 Increasing Demand for HVAC Systems

5.1.1.3 Rising Health Concern Leading to Higher Preference for Acoustic Control

5.1.1.4 Growth of Cold Chain Infrastructure

5.1.2 Restraints

5.1.2.1 Lack of Awareness About the Benefits of Insulation

5.1.3 Opportunities

5.1.3.1 Stringent Government Regulations Encouraging Energy Efficiency

5.1.4 Challenges

5.1.4.1 Difficulty in the Disposal of Elastomeric Foams

5.1.4.2 Price Volatility

5.2 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.3 Macroeconomic Overview



6 Elastomeric Foam Market, By Function

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Thermal Insulation

6.2.1 Environmental Friendly Property to Drive the Demand for Elastomeric Foam in This Segment

6.3 Acoustic Insulation

6.3.1 Increased Demand for Acoustic Insulation in the Construction Industry is Expected to Boost the Market Growth



7 Elastomeric Foam Market, By Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 NBR

7.2.1 Excellent Mechanical Property is Increasing the Demand for NBR From End-Use Industries

7.3 EPDM

7.3.1 EPDM Elastomeric Foam has High Demand for AcousticInsulation and as A Noise Barrier

7.4 Others



8 Elastomeric Foam Market, By End-Use Industry

8.1 Introduction

8.2 HVAC

8.2.1 High Demand for Insulation is Expected to Drive the Market for Elastomeric Foam

8.3 Heating & Plumbing

8.3.1 Prevention of Condensation and Energy Loss are Driving the Demand for Elastomeric Foam in This Segment

8.4 Refrigeration

8.4.1 Excellent Physical Property is Spurring the Demand for Elastomeric Foam

8.5 Transportation

8.5.1 High Demand for Elastomeric Foam is Witnessed in Gasketing Application

8.6 Others



9 Elastomeric Foam Market, By Region



10 Competitive Landscape

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Market Ranking of Key Players

10.3 Competitive Scenario

10.3.1 Expansion

10.3.2 Acquisition

10.3.3 New Product Launch

10.3.4 Agreement



11 Company Profiles

11.1 Armacell International S.A.

11.2 L'isolante K-Flex S.P.A.

11.3 Huamei Energy-Saving Technology Group Co., Ltd

11.4 Aeroflex

11.5 Kaimann GmbH

11.6 Zotefoams PLC

11.7 Hira Industries

11.8 Jinan Retex Industries Inc

11.9 NMC SA

11.10 Anavid Insulation Products Kiryat Anavim Ltd.

11.11 Other Players

11.11.1 Roka Yalitim

11.11.2 Rubberlite, Inc.

11.11.3 Roger Foam Corporation

11.11.4 Rogers Corporation

11.11.5 ODE Insulation

11.11.6 Kingwell World Industries, Inc

11.11.7 Era Polymers

11.11.8 Merryweather Foam, Inc.

11.11.9 Grando

11.11.10 Sekisui Plastics Co. Ltd

11.11.11 China Ining Industrial Group Co., Ltd

11.11.12 Supreme Industries

11.11.13 Insulflex Corporation

11.11.14 Isidem Yalitim

11.11.15 Evocell S.R.L



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/xxyh5w

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

