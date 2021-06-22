Elastomeric Pumps Market Expected To Rise with a CAGR Of 5.9% By 2026, Estimates Delveinsight

LAS VEGAS, June 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DelveInsight's Elastomeric Pumps Market Insights, Competitive Landscape, and Market Forecast -2026 provides the current and forecast Elastomeric Pumps market and comprises market trends and key competitors of Elastomeric Pumps devices.

Key highlights from Elastomeric Pumps Market report:

According to DelveInsight, in 2018, among 7MM, the United States had the largest market share of approximately 75.56%, followed by EU5.

Elastomeric Pumps have been divided by product type into continuous flow rate elastomeric pumps followed by variable flow rate elastomeric pumps, and lastly, the elastomeric pumps that are equipped with both continuous and variable flow rates.

Surefuser™+ (Nipro Medical Corporation), Easypump C-bloc RA (B. Braun Medical), Intermates and Infusors (Baxter), Dosifuser (Leventon S.A.U), Neofuser (Smiths Medical Inc.), and ONEFUSER Plus (Heka S.R.L) are some of the Elastomeric Pumps that are available in the Elastomeric Pumps market. Most of these available devices are FDA-approved and are CE marked.

The highest Elastomeric Pumps market share by channel type is obtained from the single channeled elastomeric pumps followed by dual channeled elastomeric pumps attributable to the fact that the dual-channel are fairly new to the market; thus they are less in number among all the elastomeric devices.

Inaccurate rate of drug delivery, availability of alternative products, adverse events, and product recalls can, however, hamper the market growth.

Elastomeric pumps, also known as balloon pumps, are a type of infusion system which are used to infuse analgesics, chemotherapeutic drugs, antibiotics, and local anesthesia. They use pressure to infuse the medication. The pressure is created by an elastomeric layer which is molded inside of the pump. When the elastomeric pump gets filled, the elastomeric layer becomes stretched, and the elastic constriction then drives the liquid present through the tubing.

During the last few years, the Elastomeric Pumps Market witnessed rapid growth in the development of the devices and their approvals. ON-Q* Pump with Bolus received FDA approval under Regulatory Class II for delivering continuous infusion (basal) and offering incrementally fixed volume boluses on-demand. Nipro Medical Corporation launched its Surefuser+ PCA Set outside of Japan for continued infusion of anesthesia within a patient according to their pain level. The company also pushed its Surefuser Amber Type in Latin America and Australia, developed to provide light shielding effects to prevent drugs from generating deposits or deteriorating under UV rays.

The market also saw an impressive number of collaborations and partnerships. LTR Medical forged an exclusive distribution agreement with Woo Young Medical to bolster its presence in the Australian Elastomeric Pumps market, whereas ICU Medical Inc. went on to acquire Hospira Infusion Systems to expand its product portfolio.

The Elastomeric Pumps market size in 7MM will increase at a CAGR of 5.9% due to the simplistic design of elastomeric pumps and their use in various indications such as oncology treatment, palliative care, analgesia's (pain therapy), antiviral and antibiotic therapy, thalassemia treatment among others, along with upcoming technologies.

Elastomeric Pumps Market Guiding Factors: Drivers and Barriers

According to DelveInsight, simplicity in the design of the Elastomeric Pumps as compared to other infusion pumps is one of the major factors driving the adoption of these pumps, thereby pushing the Elastomeric Pumps market growth forward. Furthermore, these pumps have a wide variety of applications and advantages over conventionally used delivery systems ranging from syringes, pens, and injections.

Elastomeric Pumps are relatively cheaper and are covered under reimbursement policies that make their compliance much more convenient.

However, often their use results in an inaccurate rate or failure in the detection of an abnormal rate of drug delivery. The use of Elastomeric Pumps can also lead to some adverse effects such as over-infusion of local anesthetic and others, which leads to patients turning to conventional or alternative products.

Key Companies in Elastomeric Pumps Market

Nipro Corporation

B.Braun Melsungen AG

Baxter

Daiken Medical Co., Ltd

I-Flow corporation

Heka s.r.l

Leventon S.A.U.

Smiths Medical Inc.

MULTIMEDICAL

Assut Europe

Bexen Medical

CANOX M.D.

AUBEX CORPORATION

EPIC Medical

pfm medical ag

Promecon

Table of Contents

Scope of the Report

Coverage: 7MM

Study Period: 2018-26

Elastomeric Pumps Market Segmentation

By Product Type-

Continuous



Fixed



Both

By Channel Type-

Single Channel



Dual-Channel

By End-User

Hospitals



Homecare Settings



Others

Elastomeric Pumps Key Companies: Nipro Corporation, B.Braun Melsungen AG

Baxter, Daiken Medical Co., Ltd, I-Flow corporation, Heka s.r.l, Leventon S.A.U., Smiths Medical Inc., Multimedical, Assut Europe, Bexen Medical, CANOX M.D., AUBEX CORPORATION, EPIC Medical, pfm medical ag, Promecon, and others.

The report provides valuable insight for clients venturing into the Elastomeric Pumps market and acts as the source of guidance for taking strategic business decisions in the field of elastomeric pumps by providing a descriptive overview of elastomeric pumps, various applications of elastomeric pumps and their types, including detailed chapters for marketed products and emerging therapies. Along with this, the report has a thorough review of the market containing historical and forecasted market size in the 7MM by understanding the trends shaping and driving the global elastomeric pumps.

This report has been prepared by DelveInsight's analysts after a thorough secondary and primary research into the Elastomeric Pumps market domain . Analysis and estimations are done by taking into consideration the share of the leading companies and industry expert viewpoints of elastomeric pumps of 7MM countries.

