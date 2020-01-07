Elastomers: World Market Outlook and Forecast to 2024 in Value & Volume Terms
Jan 07, 2020
The "Elastomers: Applications and Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report forecasts the size of the global market in current U.S. dollars for elastomers in value terms and/or volume terms for each material from 2018 through 2024. The forecasts are classified on the basis of product type, technology type, end application, and geographical region.
An elastomer is an elastic polymer that usually has high viscosity and weak intermolecular forces. It can be thermoplastic or thermoset. This report covers both types.
The report includes:
- An overview of the global market for the elastomers and their applications across different industry verticals
- Analyses of global market trends with data from 2018, estimates for 2019, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2024
- Comprehend opportunities and highlights of this innovation-driven elastomers market and the major regions and countries involved in market developments
- Key trends related to the global market and the various product types and end-use applications that will influence the industry
- Examination of the competitive landscape for market leaders, their product portfolios and growth strategies
- Company profiles of key players active in the global market, including Ashland, CNPC, DuPont, Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co, and Michelin
There three primary reasons for doing this study are for:
- Elastomers manufacturers and suppliers to understand market trends and new technologies in the industry to plan their production and research & development (R&D) for the next few years and beyond.
- Resins and raw material suppliers to understand the market trends and technological requirements from elastomers.
- Elastomer users such as tires companies to understand the trends of technologies and markets to make the best raw materials choices and to improve their products in the future.
Key Topics Covered
Chapter 1 Introduction
- Study Goals and Objectives
- Reasons for Doing the Study
- Scope of Report
- Intended Audience
- Methodology
- Information Sources
- Geographic Breakdown
Chapter 2 Summary
Chapter 3 Overview
- Significant Trends
- International Targets and Regulations
- Carbon Dioxide Emission Reduction
- Global Tariffs
- Recycling
- Tire Labeling
- Registration, Evaluation, Authorization, and Restriction of Chemicals
Chapter 4 Global Elastomer Market by Product
- Thermoset Elastomers
- Natural Rubbers
- Synthetic Rubbers
- Thermoplastic Elastomers
- Characteristics and Advantages
- Thermoplastic Elastomer History
- Thermoplastic Elastomer Products
Chapter 5 Global Elastomer Market by Application
- Tires and Automotive Elastomer Applications
- Tire Elastomers
- Automotive Component Elastomers
- Other Applications
- Industry
- Appliances
- Architecture
- Sports Products
- Medical Products
- Modification
Chapter 6 Global Elastomer Market by Region
- European Elastomer Market
- North American Elastomer Market
- Asia-Pacific Elastomer Market
- Chinese Elastomer Market
- Rest of the World Elastomer Market
Chapter 7 Company Profiles
- AES
- Arlanxeo
- Ashland
- CNPC
- Denka
- DuPont
- Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co.
- Japan Synthetic Rubber Co. Ltd.
- Kraton
- Kuraray
- LCY Chemical Corp.
- Michelin
- NKNH
- Sinopec
- Sibur
- Styron LLC
- Teknor Apex
- Zeon
