Elbit Systems Awarded a $15 Million Contract to Supply XACT nv32 micro Night Vision Systems to the Netherlands Armed Forces

HAIFA, Israel, Dec. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ: ESLT) (TASE: ESLT) ("Elbit Systems" or "the Company") announced today that it was awarded an approximately $15 million initial contract from the Dutch Ministry of Defense to supply XACT nv32 micro night vision monocular systems for the Armed Forces of the Netherlands. The initial contract will be performed over a period of two-years, with the potential for additional follow-on orders over a period of seven-years.

This contract award joins previous contracts in the Netherlands in the fields of digital soldier systems and network-combat warfare systems, most notably for the VOSS program.

Compact and light weight, with a flip-up head/helmet adapter, XACT nv32 provides high resolution images under adverse conditions while minimizing Line-Of-Sight deviation and is suitable for mounted and dismounted soldiers, Special Forces and law-enforcement teams. Elbit Systems' XACT product family is already operational with a number of NATO countries, including Germany, as well as with the Israeli and the Australian Armed Forces.

Elad Aharonson, General Manager of Elbit Systems ISTAR, commented: "This contract award follows a number of important contracts awarded to Elbit Systems in recent years in the Netherlands. We see the Netherlands as a key market for Elbit Systems, and we intend to continue strengthening our local industrial cooperation and investments in the Netherlands in the years to come".

