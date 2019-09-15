Elbit Systems of America - Night Vision to be Led by Erik Fox

FORT WORTH, Texas, Sept. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Elbit Systems of America welcomes Erik Fox as the Vice President and General Manager of Elbit Systems of America – Night Vision. Under Fox's leadership, the Night Vision business unit will expand the company's position as a supplier of critical defense systems and core technologies for the United States and allied militaries, security forces, federal homeland security and law enforcement markets. Fox will report directly to Raanan Horowitz, president and CEO of Elbit Systems of America.

Horowitz said, "Under Erik Fox's leadership of the Night Vision business, Elbit America has the ability to integrate night vision capabilities into future optical sensing and targeting systems that we can provide our customers. We're eager to leverage Erik's experience and build the future of vision enhancing solutions."

Elbit Systems of America – Night Vision supports the company's long-term strategy of being a full-service, capable, and trusted American company for critical products and solutions. The business unit will provide night vision solutions for pilots, ground platforms and infantry soldiers and marines.

Erik Fox, vice president and general manager of Elbit Systems of America – Night Vision said, "As the newest business unit within the Elbit America family, we're going to leverage our legacy and tap into the expertise of the larger company. Together, we can supply warfighters and first responders around the world with the innovative solutions they need to protect and save lives."

Elbit Systems of America – Night Vision is a world leader in night vision technology, with more than two million Generation 3 image intensifier tubes produced and over 15 years of Enhanced Night Vision Goggle programs of record with the U.S. Army. During its 60-year production legacy, the company has secured more than 90 night vision related patents and supplies nearly 100 countries with their products. More than 500 talented employees work in this business unit that operates in Roanoke, Virginia.

About Elbit Systems of America, LLC

Elbit Systems of America, headquartered in Fort Worth Texas, is a leading provider of high performance products, system solutions, and support services focusing on the defense, homeland security, commercial aviation, and medical instrumentation markets. With facilities throughout the United States, Elbit Systems of America is dedicated to supporting those who contribute daily to the safety and security of the United States. Elbit Systems of America, LLC is wholly owned by Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ: ESLT and TASE: ESLT), a global high technology company engaged in a wide range of programs for innovative defense and commercial applications. For additional information, visit: www.ElbitAmerica.com or follow us on Twitter.

About Elbit Systems

Elbit Systems Ltd. is an international high technology company engaged in a wide range of defense, homeland security and commercial programs throughout the world. The Company, which includes Elbit Systems and its subsidiaries, operates in the areas of aerospace, land and naval systems, command, control, communications, computers, intelligence surveillance and reconnaissance ("C4ISR"), unmanned aircraft systems, advanced electro-optics, electro-optic space systems, EW suites, signal intelligence systems, data links and communications systems, radios and cyber-based systems and munitions. The Company also focuses on the upgrading of existing platforms, developing new technologies for defense, homeland security and commercial applications and providing a range of support services, including training and simulation systems.

For additional information, visit: www.elbitsystems.com or follow us on Twitter.

Forward Looking Statement

This press release contains forward‑looking statements (within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended) regarding Elbit Systems Ltd. and/or its subsidiaries (collectively the Company), to the extent such statements do not relate to historical or current fact. Forward-looking statements are based on management's expectations, estimates, projections and assumptions. Forward‑looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve certain risks and uncertainties, which are difficult to predict. Therefore, actual future results, performance and trends may differ materially from these forward‑looking statements due to a variety of factors, including, without limitation: scope and length of customer contracts; governmental regulations and approvals; changes in governmental budgeting priorities; general market, political and economic conditions in the countries in which the Company operates or sells, including Israel and the United States among others; differences in anticipated and actual program performance, including the ability to perform under long-term fixed-price contracts; and the outcome of legal and/or regulatory proceedings.

