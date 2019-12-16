Elbit Systems of America to Develop Next Generation Hand-Held Targeting System

FORT WORTH, Texas, Dec. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Marine Corps Systems Command (MCSC) selected Elbit Systems of America to develop a prototype of the Next Generation Hand-Held Targeting System (NGHTS). Elbit Systems of America's solution merges multiple capabilities into a single, lightweight device that delivers superior performance for the forward deployed, foot mobile Marine.

Elbit Systems of America's NGHTS solution includes rugged laser designators, precision azimuth sensors, high performance day and night imaging systems and more. The concept is built on Elbit Systems of America's legacy in developing successful hand-held targeting systems, such as the Common Laser Range Finder – Integrated Capability (CLRF-IC) and the Joint Terminal Attack Controller – Laser Target Designator (JTAC-LTD), while addressing the needs of today's Marines.

"Our NGHTS solution is the product of Elbit Systems of America's deep understanding of this technology and more than 10 years of working with the Marines," said Ridge Sower, vice president of Ground Combat & Precision Targeting Solutions at Elbit Systems of America. "We're excited to develop this solution, so U.S. Marines are equipped with a robust, dependable and lightweight targeting system in the field."

The company's NGHTS prototype solution consolidates the components of previous USMC targeting systems into a single, ergonomic package that is manufactured within the company's electro-optics and targeting Center of Excellence in Merrimack, New Hampshire.

From lightweight, hand-held technology for ground forces to sophisticated airborne solutions, Elbit Systems of America is a leading supplier of systems employed by the U.S. military. The company is dedicated to providing innovative solutions that protect and save lives.

More on Elbit Systems of America's Electro-Optics & Precision Targeting Systems:

http://www.elbitsystems-us.com/sensors-electro-optics.

About Elbit Systems of America, LLC

Elbit Systems of America, headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas, is a leading provider of high performance products, system solutions, and support services focusing on the defense, homeland security, commercial aviation, and medical instrumentation markets. With facilities throughout the United States, Elbit Systems of America is dedicated to supporting those who contribute daily to the safety and security of the United States. Elbit Systems of America, LLC is wholly owned by Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ: ESLT and TASE: ESLT), a global high technology company engaged in a wide range of programs for innovative defense and commercial applications. For additional information, visit: www.ElbitAmerica.com or follow us on Twitter.

About Elbit Systems

Elbit Systems Ltd. is an international high technology company engaged in a wide range of defense, homeland security and commercial programs throughout the world. The Company, which includes Elbit Systems and its subsidiaries, operates in the areas of aerospace, land and naval systems, command, control, communications, computers, intelligence surveillance and reconnaissance ("C4ISR"), unmanned aircraft systems, advanced electro-optics, electro-optic space systems, EW suites, signal intelligence systems, data links and communications systems, radios and cyber-based systems and munitions. The Company also focuses on the upgrading of existing platforms, developing new technologies for defense, homeland security and commercial applications and providing a range of support services, including training and simulation systems. For additional information, visit: www.elbitsystems.com or follow us on Twitter.

