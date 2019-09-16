Elbit Systems of America to Supply Mission Critical Products, Vital Training Systems to Boeing's T-X Aircraft

FORT WORTH, Texas, Sept. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Elbit Systems of America will supply a number of products – including cockpit displays, datalinks and embedded training capabilities – to Boeing's T-X advanced pilot training aircraft for the United States Air Force.

"We are supremely proud to be trusted by Boeing and the U.S. Air Force to supply these mission critical products and vital training systems," said Raanan Horowitz, president and CEO of Elbit Systems of America. "Future pilots will greatly benefit from the revolutionary flight training capabilities featured in the T-X."

Elbit Systems of America will provide a number of key components including: large area displays, engine fuel indicators, upfront control panels, and Head Up Displays and their associated line replaceable units. In addition, the company will supply air and ground datalinks enabling the T-X's onboard virtual avionics and the Integrated Live/Virtual/Constructive capability. This cutting edge capability simulates the advanced avionics, sensors and weapons utilized by 5th generation fighters like the F-22 and F-35, enabling T-X pilots to virtually operate those systems while flying the lower cost-to-operate T-X aircraft.

For a quarter of a century, employees of Elbit Systems of America have been entrusted with performing high-quality work for the U.S. government and industry partners. In addition to providing advanced avionics, helmet mounted displays, mission computers and electro-optical and precision targeting solutions, the company provides sustainment and support solutions for aircraft and ground vehicles; and life-saving medical instrumentation technologies.

For more information on the capabilities Elbit Systems of America provides to U.S. warfighters and more, visit http://www.elbitsystems-us.com/defense.



To learn more about Boeing's T-X aircraft, please visit https://www.boeing.com/defense/t-x/.

About Elbit Systems of America, LLC

Elbit Systems of America is a leading provider of high performance products, system solutions, and support services focusing on the defense, homeland security, commercial aviation, and medical instrumentation markets. With facilities throughout the United States, Elbit Systems of America is dedicated to supporting those who contribute daily to the safety and security of the United States. Elbit Systems of America, LLC is wholly owned by Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ: ESLT) (TASE: ESLT), a global high technology company engaged in a wide range of programs for innovative defense and commercial applications. For additional information, visit: www.ElbitAmerica.com or follow us on Twitter.

About Elbit Systems

Elbit Systems Ltd. is an international high technology company engaged in a wide range of defense, homeland security and commercial programs throughout the world. The Company, which includes Elbit Systems and its subsidiaries, operates in the areas of aerospace, land and naval systems, command, control, communications, computers, intelligence surveillance and reconnaissance ("C4ISR"), unmanned aircraft systems, advanced electro-optics, electro-optic space systems, EW suites, signal intelligence systems, data links and communications systems, radios and cyber-based systems. The Company also focuses on the upgrading of existing platforms, developing new technologies for defense, homeland security and commercial applications and providing a range of support services, including training and simulation systems.

For additional information, visit: www.elbitsystems.com or follow us on Twitter.

Trademarks

Elbit Systems of America and other trademarks, service marks and logos are registered or unregistered marks of Elbit Systems of America companies in the United States and in foreign countries. Copyright ©2019 Elbit Systems of America. All rights reserved.

Forward Looking Statement

This press release contains forward‑looking statements (within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended) regarding Elbit Systems Ltd. and/or its subsidiaries (collectively the Company), to the extent such statements do not relate to historical or current fact. Forward-looking statements are based on management's expectations, estimates, projections and assumptions. Forward‑looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve certain risks and uncertainties, which are difficult to predict. Therefore, actual future results, performance and trends may differ materially from these forward‑looking statements due to a variety of factors, including, without limitation: scope and length of customer contracts; governmental regulations and approvals; changes in governmental budgeting priorities; general market, political and economic conditions in the countries in which the Company operates or sells, including Israel and the United States among others; differences in anticipated and actual program performance, including the ability to perform under long-term fixed-price contracts; and the outcome of legal and/or regulatory proceedings. The factors listed above are not all-inclusive, and further information is contained in Elbit Systems Ltd.'s latest annual report on Form 20-F, which is on file with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward‑looking statements speak only as of the date of this release. The Company does not undertake to update its forward-looking statements.

Media Contacts:

Greg Caires | 682-286-2299 | greg.caires@elbitsystems-us.com

Amy Hartley | 682-286-2411| amy.hartley@elbitsystems-us.com

SOURCE Elbit Systems of America, LLC