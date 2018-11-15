Elcomsoft Extracts Apple Health Data from iCloud

ZLICIN, Czech Republic, November 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

ElcomSoft Co. Ltd. updates Elcomsoft Phone Breaker, the company's forensic extraction tool. Version 9.0 gains the ability to remotely access Apple Health data stored in Apple iCloud, becoming the first forensic tool on the market to extract Health information from the cloud. Health data is added to the long list of extractable information, which includes call logs, photo libraries, passwords, messages and multiple other types of data.

Extracting Apple Health Data

Apple makes active use of cloud sync and is continuously expanding the amount of information synchronized with iCloud. Starting with iOS 11, Apple began synchronizing Health data with iCloud, making Health information available on all devices registered on the same Apple ID. End-to-end encryption makes it impossible for Apple to release most of Health data when serving law enforcement or GDPR requests, while extracting Health data from the device may not be possible if the device is damaged or unavailable.

Elcomsoft Phone Breaker 9.0 extracts Apple Health data from iCloud. Apple ID, password and 2FA code are required. Entering device lock screen password allows accessing significantly more Health information than without a passcode.

Health is a vital piece of evidence. Heartrate, sleeping habits, location points, workouts, steps and walking routines are just a few things to mention. Apple Health app is pre-installed on all iPhones and makes use of low-energy sensors to constantly collect information about the user's physical activities. With optional extra hardware (Apple Watch, fitness trackers), the Health app can aggregate significantly more information.

Elcomsoft Phone Breaker 9.0 Forensic extracts Apple Health data from iCloud. In some configurations, Health data may not employ any additional encryption; therefore, a device passcode is not always required to access Health information. However, entering the user's screen lock password helps retrieve significantly more information than available without a passcode. More information about Health data protection and acquisition in ElcomSoft Blog: Apple Health Is the Next Big Thing: Health, Cloud and Security.

About Elcomsoft Phone Breaker

Elcomsoft Phone Breaker is an all-in-one mobile acquisition tool to extract information from a wide range of sources. Supporting offline and cloud backups created by Apple, BlackBerry and Windows mobile devices, the tool can extract and decrypt user data including cached passwords and synced authentication credentials to a wide range of resources from local backups. For more information visit https://www.elcomsoft.com/eppb.html

