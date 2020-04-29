Elcomsoft Reveals Telegram Secret Chats from iPhone File System Images

MOSCOW, April 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ElcomSoft Co. Ltd. updates Elcomsoft Phone Viewer, the company's forensic extraction tool. Version 5.0 gains the ability to display conversation histories and secret chats in Telegram, one of the world's most popular instant messaging apps.

Telegram Support

With nearly half a billion users, Telegram is an incredibly popular cross-platform instant messaging app. While Telegram is not considered the most secure instant messaging app (this title belongs to Signal), its conversation histories do not appear in either iTunes or iCloud backups.

Telegram developers emphasize end-to-end encryption for secret chats, which makes secret chats device specific. They are not part of the Telegram cloud, they cannot be extracted with cloud acquisition, and they cannot be obtained from Telegram the company with a government request. As a result, Telegram secret chats can be only extracted from the device of origin.

Elcomsoft Phone Viewer 5.0 gains the ability to display Telegram conversations by analyzing the iPhone file system image. The Telegram database is extracted from a file system image obtained with Elcomsoft iOS Forensic Toolkit or similar tool. Experts using Elcomsoft iOS Forensic Toolkit will simply open the file system image in Elcomsoft Phone Viewer to access the Telegram database complete with attachments and secret chats.

Read our article describing How To Extract Telegram Secret Chats from the iPhone.

Signal Messenger

In addition, Elcomsoft Phone Viewer 5.0 enables support for the latest version of Signal, world's most secure instant messenger. The tool offers the ability to decrypt Signal conversation databases extracted from the iPhone file system images, obtained with Elcomsoft iOS Forensic Toolkit, and display its content including messages, calls and attachments in a blink of an eye.

About Elcomsoft Phone Viewer

Elcomsoft Phone Viewer is a quick and easy to use tool to help forensic experts analyze information extracted with ElcomSoft and third-party mobile acquisition tools. Experts can view and decrypt iOS backups and synced data and browse through file system images extracted from iOS devices.

About ElcomSoft Co. Ltd.

Founded in 1990, ElcomSoft Co. Ltd. develops state-of-the-art computer forensics tools, provides computer forensics training and computer evidence consulting services. Since 1997, ElcomSoft has been providing support to businesses, law enforcement, military, and intelligence agencies. ElcomSoft tools are used by most of the Fortune 500 corporations, multiple branches of the military all over the world, foreign governments, and all major accounting firms.

Contact:

Olga Koksharova,

[email protected]

fax US, toll-free: +1-866-448-2703

UK +44-870-831-2983

SOURCE ELCOMSOFT Co. Ltd.