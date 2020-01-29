Elder Research Acquires Statistics.com

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va., Jan. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Elder Research, a Machine Learning, Data Science, and AI consulting firm, is excited to announce that it has acquired the Institute for Statistics Education at Statistics.com to provide focused data science, analytics, and statistics training for corporations and individuals. The Institute's certificates and degrees are certified by the State Council of Higher Education for Virginia, and its courses are approved by the American Council on Education. According to Gerhard Pilcher, CEO of Elder Research, "The acquisition of Statistics.com will help Elder Research's clients achieve cross-enterprise data literacy much faster by expanding our course offerings ten-fold on an easily accessible platform while maintaining the human element that is critical to robust learning."

"Elder Research's quarter century of expertise in data science consulting and training for leading companies and government agencies brings a powerful dose of practical experience to the Institute's offerings. Joining forces with Elder Research will give Institute students the real-world skills they need to successfully deploy the techniques they learn, and a good view of potential careers," added Peter Bruce, Founder of the Institute for Statistics Education at Statistics.com. Statistics.com's existing courses, certificate programs, and degree programs will continue.

Over the last 25 years Elder Research has grown by empowering organizations through training and knowledge transfer. This acquisition strengthens Elder Research's ability to build analytics teams and establish Analytics Centers of Excellence for clients by providing:

Customized training programs that are relevant and valuable to the audience—from entry analysts to executives.

Courses and programs developed and taught by leading university instructors and industry experts in data science, analytics, and statistics, many of whom have authored the book from which they teach.

Access to experts with practical experience guiding you every step of the way.

Mastery, Certificate, and Degree series programs in data science, analytics, and statistics to enhance personal and professional development – offering the approximate equivalent of a university program at a fraction of the cost.

Credit and Credentialing – Continuing Education Units (CEU), certificate credit, Certified Analytics Professional (CAP®) credit through INFORMS, and college credit through American Council on Education's College Credit ( ACE CREDIT ®)

About Elder Research – Elder Research is a results-driven data science consulting firm serving government agencies, the defense and intelligence community, and commercial organizations for 25 years. More than 80 expert data scientists and engineers specialize in focused analytics strategy development, deploying high-performance data science solutions, and skills training for our clients. Experience includes machine learning, time series forecasting, text mining and NLP, cloud analytics, predictive analytics, graph analytics, and data visualization. Senior executives are accomplished thought leaders that have authored nationally recognized books and scientific journals, taught courses as adjunct professors, served as advisory board members at universities and public organizations, and are invited speakers at domestic and international conferences.

About the Institute for Statistics Education at Statistics.com – The Institute for Statistics Education at Statistics.com is a leading pioneer in online analytics education since 2002, with over 80 courses and over 15,000 students. The Institute offers courses, certificates and, through university partners, degrees in data science, analytics, and statistics. The Institute values and promotes critical "human touch" in education. Students communicate directly with instructors, who include noted authorities and authors of leading textbooks. Direct personal guidance is given to all students by assistant teachers and mentors with advanced degrees in the field.

