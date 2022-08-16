Elderberry Market Size to Grow by USD 214.88 million, 44% of Market Growth to Originate from Europe - Technavio

Aug 16, 2022, 04:15 ET
NEW YORK, Aug. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The elderberry market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The market is dominated by a few well-established players. Vendors operating in the market compete in terms of differentiated product offerings as well as business expansions. These players have a vast geographic presence and large market outreach. To survive and succeed in such a competitive environment, it becomes imperative for vendors to distinguish their offerings through clear and unique value propositions.
The elderberry market size is expected to grow by USD 214.88 mn from 2020 to 2025. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 6.52% during the forecast period, according to Technavio.
Elderberry Market 2021-2025:Scope
The elderberry market report covers the following areas:
Elderberry Market 2021-2025:Segmentation
- Application
- Health and wellness: This segment will contribute the highest market share growth during the forecast period. The increasing adoption of healthy lifestyles and diets has propelled the use of elderberry in various herbal supplements. Herbal health tonics are considered healthier and more natural owing to the absence of chemicals. Thus, the demand for herbal medicines is gradually rising.
- Beverages
- Foods
- Others
- Geography
- Europe: This region will account for 44% of the market's growth during the forecast period. This growth is attributed to factors such as the health benefits of elderberry. Europe is one of the major producers of the European black elderberry, which occurs naturally in the region. Elderberry helps in alleviating the symptoms of various ailments such as influenza. For example, the extracts of elderberries were found to be effective against the H5N1 avian influenza virus and H1N1 swine flu. Moreover, market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in regions. Germany, Italy, and Denmark are the key countries for the elderberry market in Europe.
- North America
- APAC
- South America
- MEA
Elderberry Market 2021-2025:Vendor Analysis
We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the elderberry market, including Artemis International, Gaia Herbs Inc., Harbin Pharmaceutical Group Co. Ltd., Innovative Natural Solutions, Norms Farms., NOW Health Group Inc., Pharmacare, Pukka Herbs Ltd., Ransom Naturals Ltd., and Schwabe Group.
Elderberry Market 2021-2025:Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist elderberry market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the elderberry market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the elderberry market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of elderberry market vendors
|
Elderberry Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2020
|
Forecast period
|
2021-2025
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.52%
|
Market growth 2021-2025
|
USD 214.88 million
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
6.39
|
Regional analysis
|
Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and MEA
|
Performing market contribution
|
Europe at 44%
|
Key consumer countries
|
US, Germany, Austria, Italy, and Denmark
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
|
Companies profiled
|
Artemis International , Gaia Herbs Inc., Harbin Pharmaceutical Group Co. Ltd., Innovative Natural Solutions, Norms Farms., NOW Health Group Inc., Pharmacare, Pukka Herbs Ltd., Ransom Naturals Ltd., and Schwabe Group
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Browse Consumer Staples Market Reports
Table Of Contents :
1 Executive Summary
2 Market Landscape
- 2.1 Market ecosystem
- Exhibit 01: Parent market
- Exhibit 02: Market characteristics
- 2.2 Value chain analysis
- Exhibit 03: Value chain analysis: Packaged foods and meats
3 Market Sizing
- 3.1 Market definition
- Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
- 3.2 Market segment analysis
- Exhibit 05: Market segments
- 3.3 Market size 2020
- 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
- Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)
4 Five Forces Analysis
- 4.1 Five forces summary
- Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025
- 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
- Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers
- 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
- Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers
- 4.4 Threat of new entrants
- Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants
- 4.5 Threat of substitutes
- Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes
- 4.6 Threat of rivalry
- Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry
- 4.7 Market condition
- Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020
5 Market Segmentation by Application
- 5.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 15: Application - Market share 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.2 Comparison by Application
- Exhibit 16: Comparison by Application
- 5.3 Health and wellness - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 17: Health and wellness - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 18: Health and wellness - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.4 Beverages - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 19: Beverages - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 20: Beverages - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.5 Foods - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 21: Foods - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 22: Foods - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 23: Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 24: Others - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.7 Market opportunity by Application
- Exhibit 25: Market opportunity by Application
6 Customer landscape
7 Geographic Landscape
- 7.1 Geographic segmentation
- Exhibit 27: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.2 Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 28: Geographic comparison
- 7.3 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 29: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 30: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 31: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 32: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 33: APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 34: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 35: South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 36: South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 37: MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 38: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.8 Key leading countries
- Exhibit 39: Key leading countries
- 7.9 Market opportunity by geography
- Exhibit 40: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)
8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- 8.1 Market drivers
- 8.2 Market challenges
- Exhibit 41: Impact of drivers and challenges
- 8.3 Market trends
9 Vendor Landscape
- 9.1 Overview
- Exhibit 42: Vendor landscape
- 9.2 Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 43: Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 44: Industry risks
10 Vendor Analysis
- 10.1 Vendors covered
- Exhibit 45: Vendors covered
- 10.2 Market positioning of vendors
- Exhibit 46: Market positioning of vendors
- 10.3 Artemis International
- Exhibit 47: Artemis International - Overview
- Exhibit 48: Artemis International - Product and service
- Exhibit 49: Artemis International - Key offerings
- 10.4 Gaia Herbs Inc.
- Exhibit 50: Gaia Herbs Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 51: Gaia Herbs Inc. - Product and service
- Exhibit 52: Gaia Herbs Inc. - Key news
- Exhibit 53: Gaia Herbs Inc. - Key offerings
- 10.5 Harbin Pharmaceutical Group Co. Ltd.
- 10.6 Innovative Natural Solutions
- Exhibit 57: Innovative Natural Solutions - Overview
- Exhibit 58: Innovative Natural Solutions - Product and service
- Exhibit 59: Innovative Natural Solutions - Key news
- Exhibit 60: Innovative Natural Solutions - Key offerings
- 10.7 Norms Farms.
- Exhibit 61: Norms Farms. - Overview
- Exhibit 62: Norms Farms. - Product and service
- Exhibit 63: Norms Farms. - Key offerings
- 10.8 NOW Health Group Inc.
- Exhibit 64: NOW Health Group Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 65: NOW Health Group Inc. - Product and service
- Exhibit 66: NOW Health Group Inc. - Key offerings
- 10.9 Pharmacare
- Exhibit 67: Pharmacare - Overview
- Exhibit 68: Pharmacare - Product and service
- Exhibit 69: Pharmacare - Key offerings
- 10.10 Pukka Herbs Ltd.
- Exhibit 70: Pukka Herbs Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 71: Pukka Herbs Ltd. - Product and service
- Exhibit 72: Pukka Herbs Ltd. - Key offerings
- 10.11 Ransom Naturals Ltd.
- Exhibit 73: Ransom Naturals Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 74: Ransom Naturals Ltd. - Product and service
- Exhibit 75: Ransom Naturals Ltd. - Key offerings
- 10.12 Schwabe Group
- Exhibit 76: Schwabe Group - Overview
- Exhibit 77: Schwabe Group - Product and service
- Exhibit 78: Schwabe Group - Key offerings
11 Appendix
- 11.1 Scope of the report
- 11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$
- Exhibit 79: Currency conversion rates for US$
- 11.3 Research methodology
- Exhibit 80: Research Methodology
- Exhibit 81: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
- Exhibit 82: Information sources
- 11.4 List of abbreviations
- Exhibit 83: List of abbreviations
