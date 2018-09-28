Eldorado Gold Reports 2018 Third Quarter Financial and Operating Results Including Positive Decision to Advance Kisladag Mill

TSX: ELD NYSE: EGO

VANCOUVER, Oct. 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ - Eldorado Gold Corporation, ("Eldorado" or "the Company") today reports the Company's financial and operational results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2018.

Highlights from the Quarter and Subsequent Period1

Board approval to advance the Mill Project at Kisladag : The feasibility study was completed and on October 25 th the Board of Directors approved advancement of the mill project. Highlights of the project include:

Estimated capital investment of $520 million (including $384 million for the mill, $75 million for pre-stripping, and $61 million in contingency and growth allowance).

(including for the mill, for pre-stripping, and in contingency and growth allowance).

Estimated after-tax project net present value (NPV) of $392 million at a 5% discount rate, after-tax internal rate of return (IRR) of 20.4% and payback period of 3.9 years, all at an assumed gold price of $1,300.

at a 5% discount rate, after-tax internal rate of return (IRR) of 20.4% and payback period of 3.9 years, all at an assumed gold price of .

Proven and Probable reserves materially the same as outlined in the National Instrument 43-101 ("NI 43-101") Pre-Feasibility Study filed in March 2018, of 3.0 million ounces at 0.81 g/t Au, accounting for depletion over the first four months of 2018, support a nine year mine life with average annual production of 270,000 ounces of gold at an all in sustaining cost ("AISC") of $793 per ounce.

Production ahead of plan and 2018 guidance revised higher: Quarterly gold production of 84,783 ounces, including 13,430 ounces from Lamaque pre-commercial production (Q3 2017: 70,053). 2018 guidance further increased to 345,000-350,000 ounces. Cash operating costs are forecast at $600-650 per ounce sold.

: Quarterly gold production of 84,783 ounces, including 13,430 ounces from Lamaque pre-commercial production (Q3 2017: 70,053). 2018 guidance further increased to 345,000-350,000 ounces. Cash operating costs are forecast at $600 - 650 per ounce sold.

- 650 per ounce sold.

Guidance for Kisladag increased to 160,000-170,000 ounces, at a cash operating cost of $650-700 per ounce sold, including $300 per ounce sold of non-cash inventory changes.

- 700 per ounce sold, including per ounce sold of non-cash inventory changes.

Guidance for Olympias reduced to 45,000-50,000 ounces, at a cash operating cost of $600-700 per ounce sold.

Steady revenues from continuing operations: Total revenue from continuing operations during the third quarter was $81.1 million (Q3 2017: $95.4 million). Gold revenue from continuing operations was $76.0 million (Q3 2017: $84.4 million) on sales of 64,589 ounces of gold at an average realized gold price of $1,177 per ounce (Q3 2017: 65,439 ounces at $1,290 per ounce).

Continued strong financial liquidity: At quarter-end, the Company reported total liquidity of $635 million, consisting of $385 million in cash, cash equivalents and term deposits, and $250 million in undrawn lines of credit.

Positive quarterly cash flow: Net cash provided by operating activities of continuing operations was $23.2 million in the third quarter of 2018 (Q3 2017: $7.0 million net cash used by operating activities of continuing operations).

Key permitting milestones achieved: The Certificate of Authorization ("CofA") for the operation of the Sigma Mill at Lamaque was received during the quarter.

Updated asset profile: As a result of the completion of the feasibility study and the Board approval to advance the Kisladag Mill Project, a review of the useful life of the Kisladag heap leach assets resulted in an impairment charge of $117.6 million ($94.1 million net of deferred income tax recovery) recognized during the third quarter.

Net Loss attributable to shareholders: In the third quarter of 2018, net loss attributable to shareholders of the Company from continuing operations was $128.0 million ($0.16 per share) compared to a loss attributable to shareholders of the Company from continuing operations of $4.2 million ($0.01 per share) in the third quarter of 2017. Adjusted net loss in the third quarter of 2018 was $21.9 million, or ($0.03 per share) (Q3 2017: Adjusted net earnings of $1.3 million, or $0.00 per share), primarily as result of excluding the impact of the Kisladag heap leach asset impairment noted above, in addition to other non-cash charges related to unrealized losses on deferred tax assets as a result of continuing currency devaluation in Turkey. The Company is transitioning its reporting of Reserves and Resources from the first quarter of each year to the fourth quarter of each year. Reserves and Resources for 2018 will be reported by December 2018.

In the third quarter of 2018, net loss attributable to shareholders of the Company from continuing operations was ( per share) compared to a loss attributable to shareholders of the Company from continuing operations of ( per share) in the third quarter of 2017. Adjusted net loss in the third quarter of 2018 was , or ( per share) (Q3 2017: Adjusted net earnings of , or per share), primarily as result of excluding the impact of the Kisladag heap leach asset impairment noted above, in addition to other non-cash charges related to unrealized losses on deferred tax assets as a result of continuing currency devaluation in . The Company is transitioning its reporting of Reserves and Resources from the first quarter of each year to the fourth quarter of each year. Reserves and Resources for 2018 will be reported by December 2018 .

_____________________________ 1 Throughout this press release we use cash operating cost per ounce, all-in sustaining cash cost per ounce, earnings from gold mining operations, adjusted net earnings, average realized price per ounce sold, earnings before interest, taxes and depreciation and amortization from continuing operations, adjusted earnings before interest, taxes and depreciation and amortization from continuing operations, working capital, non-cash operating costs, non-cash operating costs per ounce and cash flow from operations before changes in non-cash working capital as additional measures of Company performance. These are non-IFRS measures. Please see the September 30, 2018 MD&A for explanations and discussion of these non-IFRS measures. All dollar amounts in US$, unless stated otherwise .

"We are pleased with this quarter's results and with the operational and financial progress Eldorado Gold has achieved in the first nine months of the year," said George Burns, Eldorado's President and Chief Executive Officer. "As a result of the focus and effort of our team, we are increasing our production guidance for the second time this year. With a robust balance sheet, significant operating cash flow, and a commitment to disciplined capital allocation, combined with G&A reductions and operational excellence, we are well positioned to advance our development projects in order to achieve annual gold production of 600,000 ounces per year in 2021."

"For the third quarter, gold production was ahead of plan driven by production from the Kisladag leach pad and strong pre-commercial production from Lamaque. From a development standpoint, we are very pleased with the progress at Lamaque. We have begun commissioning of the crushing circuit and wet commissioning of the Sigma Mill and are on track to complete construction on schedule and on budget, with commercial production expected in early 2019."

"The completion of the feasibility study for the Kisladag Mill and the subsequent Board decision to continue to advance the project were key milestones for Eldorado this quarter. I am extremely proud of the work our team has undertaken to optimize the future of Kisladag, demonstrating our disciplined approach of allocating capital, as we transition away from heap leaching to deliver quality growth through the advancement of the mill project. Our focus going forward will be on delivering this project on time and on budget, as we are doing at Lamaque."

Summarized Quarterly Financial Results

3 months ended

September 30, 9 months ended September 30, 2018 2017 2018 2017 Revenues $81.1 $95.4 $366.1 $290.0 Gold revenues (1) $76.0 $84.4 $312.8 $247.1 Gold sold (ounces) 64,589 65,439 245,400 196,713 Average realized gold price ($/ounce sold) 1,177 1,290 1,274 1,256 Cash operating costs – gold mines ($/ounce sold) 754 508 625 485 All-in sustaining cash cost – gold mines ($/ounce sold) 1,112 925 944 859 Net earnings from mining operations $4.7 $30.4 73.1 101.3 Impairment loss on property, plant and equipment, net of tax (94.1) 0.0 (94.1) 0.0 Net earnings (loss) attributable to shareholders of the Company (2,3) ($128.0) ($4.2) ($143.7) $10.9 Adjusted net earnings (loss) attributable to shareholders of the Company ($21.9) $1.3 ($9.5) $15.6 Cash flow provided (used) by operating activities of continuing operations $23.2 ($7.0) $71.6 $15.9 Earnings (loss) per share attributable to shareholders of the Company – basic ($/share) (0.16) (0.01) (0.18) 0.01 Earnings per share attributable to shareholders of the Company – diluted ($/share) (0.16) (0.01) (0.18) 0.01

(1) Including market to market price adjustments on provisional sales. (2) 2017 net earnings is from continued operations. (3) Including non-cash charges.

Review of Quarterly Financial Results

Gold sales of 64,589 ounces during the quarter were in line with last year's third quarter as lower sales from Kisladag were partially offset by sales at Olympias in 2018. Total metal sales revenues were $81.1 million in the third quarter of 2018 compared to $95.4 million in the third quarter of 2017, as a result of marginally lower sales volumes together with a lower average realized gold price of $1,177 per ounce compared to $1,290 per ounce for the third quarter of 2017.

Lower gold revenues for the quarter together with higher production costs and depreciation, depletion and amortization ("DDA") expense resulted in earnings from mine operations decreasing year over year. Production costs in the third quarter of 2018 were $10.2 million higher year over year. This was driven primarily by $21.1 million in non-cash charges related to the leach pad inventory draw-down at Kisladag due to lower ounces, together with Olympias starting production at the beginning of 2018 and partially offset by lower production costs at both Efemcukuru and Stratoni.

Kisladag leach pad inventory was adjusted upwards by approximately 76,000 ounces of gold during the quarter to reflect an increase in recoverable ounces on the pad. The costs associated with the inventory will now be spread across the remaining heap leach expected ounces. Future quarters are expected to be impacted by non-cash charges as the Kisladag leach pad inventory draw-down continues. DDA costs in the quarter were marginally higher year over year due to the start-up of Olympias as well as an increase at Kisladag resulting from leach pad draw-down.

With the completion of the mill feasibility study at Kisladag and Board approval to advance the project, a review of the useful lives of the Kisladag heap leach assets resulted in an impairment charge of $117.6 million ($94.1 million net of deferred income tax recovery) being recognized during the quarter. As a result, net loss attributable to shareholders of the Company for this quarter was $128.0 million, or ($0.16) per share, compared to a net loss of $4.2 million, or ($0.01) per share in the third quarter of 2017. Adjusted net loss for the quarter was $21.9 million, or ($0.03) per share, compared to adjusted net earnings of $1.3 million, or $0.00 per share for the third quarter of 2017 (see the MD&A dated September 30, 2018 for a reconciliation of net earnings (loss) to adjusted net earnings (loss)).

General and administrative expenses decreased $1.9 million year over year due to one time costs in 2017 associated with the acquisition of Integra. Mine standby costs of $4.5 million were recorded in the third quarter of 2018 related to Kisladag, Vila Nova, Perama Hill and Skouries (Q3 2017: $1.3 million).

In the third quarter, further weakening of the Turkish and Brazilian currencies in relation to the U.S. dollar had a negative impact on deferred income tax expenses, which were partially offset by the deferred income tax recovery related to the impairment of assets in Turkey. Total deferred income tax recovery for the quarter was $11.6 million. Quarterly income tax expense/recovery will continue to be sensitive to currency volatility in Turkey and Brazil.

Review of Quarterly Operational Results

Gold production of 84,807 ounces was up 21% year on year (Q3 2017: 70,053) due to commercial production at Olympias and pre-commercial production from Lamaque. Production at Efemcukuru remained in line with the comparative quarter in 2017.

Production at Kisladag for the quarter was 34,070 ounces, marginally lower than the third quarter of 2017 (35,902 ounces), with no additional ore being placed on the pad since April 2018. The better than forecasted production at Kisladag is largely due to increased cyanide concentrations boosting leach kinetics and targeted irrigation of leach pad as a result of ongoing sonic drilling, as well as side slope leaching.

After a strong first half of 2018, the Olympias plant encountered lead recovery challenges during the quarter. This was primarily due to permit delays impacting the construction and commissioning of the paste plant, which led to a backlog of voids that required filling in the West zone, slowing production from this area of the mine. Production was increased in the East zone, but material from this area has proven to be challenging in terms of lead circuit performance. These challenges include lower lead recovery and a higher concentration of deleterious materials in the lead concentrate, which necessitated a change in the sales process. At quarter end, there was a built up stockpile of lead concentrate at the port and on vessels. In addition to these issues, lower zinc and lead prices compared to previous quarters led to lower by-product revenues and higher cash operating and AISC costs.

Gold recovery and gold grades in concentrate at Olympias were broadly in line with expectations, with gold feed grades dropping slightly below expectations during the quarter, but still ahead of expectations year to date. However, with the issues in the lead production, some of the lead was reporting to the gold concentrate, causing issues in the sale of that concentrate. At quarter end, Olympias had approximately 9,500 ounces of payable gold unsold in inventory.

At quarter end, backfilling of voids was improving and the ratio of West to East zone ore had been restored. We are also temporarily slowing down plant throughput to allow for an ore stockpile to be created on surface to help with blending. Metallurgical consultants have also been engaged to assist with performance of the plant when treating the East zone. The Company is also exploring blending lead concentrates from Olympias with Stratoni to decrease the concentration of deleterious materials.

For further information on the Company's operating results for the third quarter of 2018, please see the Company's Management's Discussion and Analysis filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com under the Company's profile.

Permitting and Development Updates

Kisladag Mill

Following the completion of the Kisladag Mill Project feasibility study the Board approved the advancement of the project on October 25th. The project is expected to begin commissioning activities in late 2020, with production expected in the first half of 2021.

Highlights of the feasibility study are shown below, compared to the NI 43-101 Pre-Feasibility Study filed in March 2018, which remains the Company's current technical report for the purposes of NI 43-101.The results of the feasibility study in terms of capital and operating costs are close to those outlined in the Pre-Feasibility Report. Mine plan, reserves, operational strategy, geology, metallurgy and other operating parameters all remained materially unchanged from the Pre-Feasibility Report.

Other work during the quarter included the selection of vendors for long-lead items with the award of an early engineering contract to the selected tailings filter vendor. It is expected that contracts for other long-lead items such as the mills will be finalized, and awarded for purchase, before year-end.

Capital costs increased compared to the Pre-Feasibility Report primarily due to increased costs in the tailings management facility and in tailings filtration. Operating costs increased slightly compared to the Pre-Feasibility Report mainly due to increased cost of electric power.

Kisladag Mill Feasibility Study Summary

October 2018 Feasibility Study March 2018 Pre-Feasibility Report Mill capacity 13.0 Mtpa 13.0 Mtpa Grade 0.81g/t 0.81g/t Recovery rate 80.1% 80.1% Annual gold production 270,000 oz 270,000 oz Mill operating life 9 years 9 years Strip ratio 1.3 1.3 Total cash costs $692/oz $666/oz AISC $793/oz $778/oz Development capital $520 M $490 M Mill cost $384 M $323 M Waste and ore mining $75 M $112 M Contingency $61 M $55 M Sustaining capital $188 M $213 M NPV-5%1 $392 M $434 M IRR1 20.4% 22.1% Payback1 3.9 years 3.7 years

1 After tax, based on $1,300/oz Au.

Sensitivities for the NPV and IRR of the mill project are shown below:

Project

Sensitivities Gold Price Capex Opex $1,200/oz $1,400/oz +10% -10% +5% -5% NPV-5% $238 M $534 M $344 M $440 M $338 M $439 M IRR 14.8% 25.7% 17.6% 23.8% 18.5% 22.2%

Lamaque

During the quarter, Lamaque received the Certificate of Authorization permit for operation of the Sigma Mill. Underground development continues to ramp up and remains slightly ahead of plan, with over 2,100 meters completed at Triangle during the quarter.

Key activities at the Sigma mill focused on the refurbishment and replacement of the electrical and piping works, installation of the refurbished mill motors, equipment installation and construction of the reagent buildings. A key milestone was achieved with the commencement of the pre-commissioning of the crushing circuit and wet commissioning of the main plant. It is expected that the full commissioning will commence in late November.

Favorable weather allowed for the advancement of Phase 1 of the Tailings Management Facility ("TMF") ahead of schedule. Phase 1 will provide sufficient storage for the first year of operation. The Certificate of Authorization for operations of the tailing facility was also received during the quarter which permits the deposition of tailings in the TMF.

Lamaque remains on track to reach commercial production in early 2019.

Greece

The Company continues to attempt to engage the Greek government in constructive dialogue relating to its investments in Greece, including the Skouries project. During the quarter, the Company filed an application for payment with the Greek government requesting payment of approximately €750 million for damages suffered by the Company arising from delays in the issuance of permits for the Skouries project. The Company continues to evaluate its legal options in this regard.

For further information on the Company's development and permitting updates for the third quarter of 2018, please see the Company's Management's Discussion and Analysis filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com under the Company's profile.

Guidance

2018 Revised Outlook

Our operations continue to perform well, and full year production guidance has been further increased to 345,000-350,000 ounces of gold. Cash operating costs are forecasted at $600-650 per ounce sold. This is an increase from previous guidance of 330,000-340,000 ounces of gold, and initial guidance of 290,000 - 330,000 ounces of gold, and cash operating costs of $580-630 per ounce sold, primarily due to expected higher production at Kisladag, partially offset by a guidance reduction at Olympias. Details of the Kisladag guidance updates are outlined below:

Kısladag October 2018 Revised Guidance July 2018 Revised Guidance Production (oz) Cash Cost ($/oz sold) Production (oz) Cash Cost ($/oz sold) 2018 160,000-170,000 $650-700

(including ~$300/oz

sold of non-cash costs) 140,000-150,000 $700-800

(including ~$350/oz

sold of non-cash costs) 2019 50,000-60,000 $900-1,000 (including ~$170/oz

sold of non-cash costs)1 40,000-50,000 $900-1,000 (including ~$300/oz

sold of non-cash costs) 2020 20,000-40,000 $900-1,000 (including ~$100/oz

sold of non-cash costs)1 20,000-25,000 $600-700

1 Cash operating cost guidance has increased for Kisladag due to increased cyanide usage estimates.

2018 guidance for Olympias has been revised to 45,000-50,000 ounces of gold at a cash operating cost of $600-700 per ounce sold, down from original guidance of 55,000-65,000 ounces at a cash operating cost of $550-650 per ounce sold.

In light of this increased consolidated guidance, together with higher than expected inventory draw-down during the quarter, the Company has also increased Kisladag's estimated recoverable leach pad inventory by approximately 76,000 ounces of gold. This change in estimate for the heap leach inventory will be accounted for prospectively as a new accounting estimate in accordance with IAS 8 commencing October 1, 2018. The costs associated with this inventory are allocated to each ounce produced and are highlighted in the above table as non-cash costs.

Three Year Corporate Outlook

The Company's business plan is to grow annual production to 600,000 ounces of gold by 2021. Over the next two years, the Company expects to maintain average production of 300,000-325,000 ounces of gold per year, with costs similar to 2018. Costs are expected to decrease by approximately $100-150 per ounce sold once the Kisladag mill comes online. Development capital for 2019-2021 is expected to total approximately $550 million (in accordance with the recently announced Kisladag feasibility study and the March 2018 Pre-Feasibility Report for Lamaque). The Company will continue to provide detailed guidance at the start of each year.

Corporate

Senior Management Additions

Phil Yee joined the Company as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer on September 24, 2018 .

joined the Company as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer on . Lisa Ower joined the Company as Vice President of Human Resources on August 8, 2018 .

Share Consolidation

Eldorado received shareholder approval at its 2018 Annual and Special Meeting held on June 21, 2018, to amend the Company's articles to allow for the implementation of a share consolidation with a ratio of 5-for-1. The Board will continue to review the merits of a share consolidation, taking into consideration the best interests of the Company, its trading price and the requirements of the New York Stock Exchange.

Dividend

As previously announced, the Company suspended cash payment of its semi-annual dividend payment effective the first quarter of 2018.

Eldorado Gold Corporation

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Financial Position

(Unaudited - stated in thousands of U.S. dollars)

Note September 30, 2018 December 31, 2017 $ $ ASSETS Current assets Cash and cash equivalents 378,344 479,501 Term deposits 6,631 5,508 Restricted cash 299 310 Marketable securities 2,843 5,010 Accounts receivable and other 61,218 78,344 Inventories 144,463 168,844 593,798 737,517 Restricted cash and other assets 21,693 22,902 Defined benefit pension plan 9,497 9,919 Property, plant and equipment 5 4,208,988 4,227,397 Goodwill 4 92,591 92,591 4,926,567 5,090,326 LIABILITIES & EQUITY Current liabilities Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 93,420 110,541 Current portion of asset retirement obligation 431 3,489 93,851 114,030 Debt 6 595,429 593,783 Lease liability 6,113 110 Defined benefit pension plan 11,779 13,599 Asset retirement obligations 97,582 96,195 Deferred income tax liabilities 544,519 549,127 1,349,273 1,366,844 Equity Share capital 3,007,924 3,007,924 Treasury stock (10,104) (11,056) Contributed surplus 2,618,969 2,616,593 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (22,934) (21,350) Deficit (2,092,287) (1,948,569) Total equity attributable to shareholders of the Company 3,501,568 3,643,542 Attributable to non-controlling interests 75,726 79,940 3,577,294 3,723,482 4,926,567 5,090,326

Please see the Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements dated September 30, 2018 for notes to the accounts.

Eldorado Gold Corporation

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Operations

(Unaudited- stated in thousands of U.S. dollars, except share and per share amounts)

Three months ended Nine months ended September 30, September 30, Note 2018 2017 2018 2017 $ $ $ $ Revenue Metal sales 7 81,070 95,349 366,146 289,965 Cost of sales Production costs 56,066 45,844 209,145 135,965 Inventory write-down 429 487 429 487 Depreciation and amortization 19,828 18,634 83,498 52,254 76,323 64,965 293,072 188,706 Earnings from mine operations 4,747 30,384 73,074 101,259 Exploration and evaluation expenses 8,014 11,651 26,668 24,022 Mine standby costs 4,460 1,263 11,470 3,595 Other operating items - - - 3,658 General and administrative expenses 10,896 12,785 33,127 35,897 Acquisition costs - 4,265 - 4,265 Defined benefit pension plan expense 201 813 2,331 2,425 Share based payments 9 1,580 2,137 5,742 9,255 Impairment loss on property, plant, and equipment 5 117,570 - 117,570 - Other write-down of assets 536 31,109 1,386 34,340 Foreign exchange gain (loss) (3,034) (2,757) 374 (3,418) Earnings (loss) from operations (135,476) (30,882) (125,594) (12,780) Gain (loss) on disposal of assets 1 (66) 129 (333) Gain on derivatives and other investments 2,326 27,311 4,520 28,089 Other income 3,957 5,227 9,229 9,787 Asset retirement obligation accretion (510) (458) (1,529) (1,505) Interest and financing costs (329) (1,042) (6,584) (2,092) Earnings (loss) from continuing operations before income tax (130,031) 90 (119,829) 21,166 Income tax expense 661 7,090 29,324 15,173 Earnings (loss) from continuing operations (130,692) (7,000) (149,153) 5,993 Loss from discontinued operations - - - (2,797) Net earnings (loss) for the period (130,692) (7,000) (149,153) 3,196 Attributable to: Shareholders of the Company (128,045) (4,179) (143,718) 10,870 Non-controlling interests (2,647) (2,821) (5,435) (7,674) Net earnings (loss) for the period (130,692) (7,000) (149,153) 3,196 Net earnings (loss) attributable to shareholders of the Company Continuing operations (128,045) (4,179) (143,718) 13,667 Discontinued operations - - - (2,797) (128,045) (4,179) (143,718) 10,870 Weighted average number of shares outstanding (thousands) Basic 792,019 785,621 792,724 739,935 Diluted 792,019 785,621 792,724 739,935 Earnings (loss) per share attributable to shareholders of the Company: Basic Earnings (loss) per share (0.16) (0.01) (0.18) 0.01 Diluted Earnings (loss) per share (0.16) (0.01) (0.18) 0.01 Earnings (loss) per share attributable to shareholders of the Company - continuing operations: Basic Earnings (loss) per share (0.16) (0.01) (0.18) 0.02 Diluted Earnings (loss) per share (0.16) (0.01) (0.18) 0.02

Please see the Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements dated September 30, 2018 for notes to the accounts.

Eldorado Gold Corporation

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Comprehensive Loss

(Unaudited - stated in thousands of U.S. dollars)

Three months ended Nine months ended September 30, September 30, 2018 2017 2018 2017 $ $ $ $ Earnings (loss) for the period (130,692) (7,000) (149,153) 3,196 Other comprehensive loss: Items that will not be reclassified to earnings or loss: Change in fair value of investments in equity securities (875) 86 (2,034) 15 Actuarial gains (losses) on defined benefit pension plans (200) (362) 450 (31) (1,075) (276) (1,584) (16) Items that may be reclassified subsequently to earnings or loss: Change in fair value of investments in equity securities - (2,587) - 16,038 Income tax on change in fair value of investments in equity securities - - - (2,595) Reclassification of the gain on equity securities on acquisition of Integra 4 - (28,363) - (28,363) Income tax on the gain on equity securities on acquisition of Integra 4 - 4,023 - 4,023 - (26,927) - (10,897) Total other comprehensive loss for the period (1,075) (27,203) (1,584) (10,913) Total comprehensive loss for the period (131,767) (34,203) (150,737) (7,717) Attributable to: Shareholders of the Company (129,120) (31,382) (145,302) (43) Non-controlling interests (2,647) (2,821) (5,435) (7,674) (131,767) (34,203) (150,737) (7,717)

Please see the Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements dated September 30, 2018 for notes to the accounts.

Eldorado Gold Corporation

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Cash Flows

(Unaudited - stated in thousands of U.S. dollars)

Three months ended Nine months ended September 30, September 30, Note 2018 2017 2018 2017 $ $ $ $ Cash flows generated from (used in): Operating activities Earnings (loss) for the period from continuing operations (130,692) (7,000) (149,153) 5,993 Items not affecting cash: Asset retirement obligation accretion 510 458 1,529 1,505 Depreciation and amortization 19,828 18,634 83,498 52,254 Unrealized foreign exchange loss (gain) (144) (490) 274 (868) Deferred income tax recovery (11,616) (1,135) (4,608) (13,694) (Gain) loss on disposal of assets (1) 66 (129) 333 Impairment loss on property, plant and equipment 5 117,570 - 117,570 - Other write-down of assets 536 31,109 1,386 34,340 Gain on derivatives and other investments (2,326) (27,311) (4,520) (28,089) Share based payments 1,580 2,137 5,742 9,255 Defined benefit pension plan expense 201 813 2,331 2,425 (4,554) 17,281 53,920 63,454 Property reclamation payments (801) (1,024) (3,200) (2,111) Severance payments (49) - (2,299) - Changes in non-cash working capital 11 28,634 (23,237) 23,216 (45,463) Net cash provided (used) by operating activities of continuing operations 23,230 (6,980) 71,637 15,880 Net cash used by operating activities of discontinued operations - - - (2,797) Investing activities Net cash paid on acquisition of subsidiary - (121,664) - (121,664) Purchase of property, plant and equipment (82,388) (91,803) (212,537) (240,687) Proceeds from the sale of property, plant and equipment 68 58 7,880 141 Proceeds on pre-commercial production sales 12,441 10,933 29,332 12,025 Value added taxes related to mineral property expenditures, net 1,858 3,501 6,660 19,846 Redemption of (investment in) term deposits (5) 262,467 (1,123) (1,012) Increase in restricted cash (30) (66) (898) (9,790) Net cash provided (used) by investing activities of continuing operations (68,056) 63,426 (170,686) (341,141) Financing activities Issuance of common shares for cash - - - 586 Dividend paid to shareholders - - - (10,610) Purchase of treasury stock - - (2,108) (5,301) Net cash used by financing activities of continuing operations - - (2,108) (15,325) Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents (44,826) 56,446 (101,157) (343,383) Cash and cash equivalents - beginning of period 423,170 483,342 479,501 883,171 Cash and cash equivalents - end of period 378,344 539,788 378,344 539,788

Please see the Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements dated September 30, 2018 for notes to the accounts.

Eldorado Gold Corporation

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Changes in Equity

(Unaudited - stated in thousands of U.S. dollars)

Three months ended Nine months ended September 30, September 30, 2018 2017 2018 2017 $ $ $ $ Share capital Balance beginning of period 3,007,924 2,819,863 3,007,924 2,819,101 Shares issued upon exercise of share options, for cash - - - 586 Transfer of contributed surplus on exercise of options - - - 176 Shares issued on acquisition of Integra Gold Corp. 4 - 188,061 - 188,061 Balance end of period 3,007,924 3,007,924 3,007,924 3,007,924 Treasury stock Balance beginning of period (10,104) (11,056) (11,056) (7,794) Purchase of treasury stock - - (2,108) (5,301) Shares redeemed upon exercise of restricted share units - - 3,060 2,039 Balance end of period (10,104) (11,056) (10,104) (11,056) Contributed surplus Balance beginning of period 2,617,108 2,611,660 2,616,593 2,606,567 Share based payments 1,861 2,472 5,436 9,780 Shares redeemed upon exercise of restricted share units - - (3,060) (2,039) Transfer to share capital on exercise of options - - - (176) Balance end of period 2,618,969 2,614,132 2,618,969 2,614,132 Accumulated other comprehensive loss Balance beginning of period (21,859) 9,118 (21,350) (7,172) Other comprehensive loss for the period (1,075) (27,203) (1,584) (10,913) Balance end of period (22,934) (18,085) (22,934) (18,085) Deficit Balance beginning of period (1,964,242) (1,923,585) (1,948,569) (1,928,024) Dividends paid - - - (10,610) Earnings (loss) attributable to shareholders of the Company (128,045) (4,179) (143,718) 10,870 Balance end of period (2,092,287) (1,927,764) (2,092,287) (1,927,764) Total equity attributable to shareholders of the Company 3,501,568 3,665,151 3,501,568 3,665,151 Non-controlling interests Balance beginning of period 78,153 83,933 79,940 88,786 Loss attributable to non-controlling interests (2,647) (2,821) (5,435) (7,674) Contributions fron non-controlling interest 220 - 1,221 - Balance end of period 75,726 81,112 75,726 81,112 Total equity 3,577,294 3,746,263 3,577,294 3,746,263

Please see the Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements dated September 30, 2018 for notes to the accounts.

SOURCE Eldorado Gold Corporation