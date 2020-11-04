Election Aftermath: At Hamline, Civility Is More Important Than Ever

Hamline University's civility statement serves as a guide for conversation and debate among the campus community. Tweet this

The full statement, issued and approved by the University's Office of Inclusive Excellence, encourages interactions around divisive issues while setting expectations for behavior. Members of the Hamline community provided feedback, edits were made, and the statement was finalized in early October.

"Hamline University is dedicated to intellectual inquiry in its full depth, breadth, abundance, and diversity. It is committed to academic freedom and celebrates free expression for everyone. The University embraces the examination of all ideas, some of which will potentially be unpopular and unsettling, as an integral and robust component of intellectual inquiry. It is expected that the expression of ideas will be done in ways that are respectful of others and which do not include personal vilification based on race, ethnicity, religion, gender, sexual orientation, sexual identity, disability, or political affiliation. Hamline University encourages all, whether it be on campus or off, to foster a respectful and inclusive community defined by a concern for the common good by developing relationships and through a culture that promotes the rights, safety, dignity, and value of every individual. A university community embracing these common values, consisting of students, faculty, staff, the Board of Trustees, and external constituents, is vital to the pursuit of excellence in research, scholarship, and creative activity."

The statement originated in several campus-wide conversations in the fall of 2019. During the discussions, Miller rejected "cancel culture" and stressed that respectful interaction can drive needed change. Afterward, a university committee drafted a statement in support of free speech that also reflected the values of Hamline University.

The Office of Inclusive Excellence, which is led by David Everett, Ph.D., associate vice president of Inclusive Excellence, worked in consultation with Distinguished University Professor of Political Science and Legal Studies David Schultz .

SOURCE Hamline University

Related Links

hamline.edu

