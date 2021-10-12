Election committee for Vitrolife AB (publ)

GÖTEBORG, Sweden, Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The following people have been appointed as members of Vitrolife's election committee for the Annual General Meeting in 2022:

Niels Jacobsen, appointed by William Demant Invest A/S

Patrik Tigerschiöld, appointed by Bure Equity AB

Wendy Wang, appointed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc.

Jón Sigurdsson, Chairman of the Board

The appointments have been made in accordance with the instructions regarding principles for the appointment of the company election committee which were determined at the Annual General Meeting of Vitrolife on April 28, 2021.

The Annual General Meeting of Vitrolife AB (publ) will be held on April 27, 2022 in Gothenburg.

Shareholders who wish to have an item considered at the Annual General Meeting can submit a request to the Board to this effect. Such a request for an item to be considered is to be sent to Vitrolife AB (publ), Att: Chairman of the Board, Box 9080, 400 92 Gothenburg, and must have been received by the Board no later than seven weeks before the Annual General Meeting, or otherwise in such good time that the matter, where necessary, can be included in the notice to attend the Annual General Meeting.

Gothenburg, October 12, 2021

VITROLIFE AB (publ)

This disclosure contains information that Vitrolife AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the Swedish Securities Markets Act (2007:528). The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person, on October 12, 2021 at 11.00 am CET.

