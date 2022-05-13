Electric Actuators Market Size to Grow by USD 3.96 billion | Growing Demand for Commercial and Defense Aircraft to improve the Market Growth | Technavio

The electric actuators market covers the following areas:

Electric Actuators Market Sizing

Electric Actuators Market Forecast

Electric Actuators Market Analysis

Driver and Challenge

The growing demand for commercial and defense aircraft is driving the growth of the global electric actuators market. There are prominent aircraft owners in APAC and Europe, with a combined share of more than half of the total aircraft fleet in the world. The increasing air passenger traffic is leading to a rise in the number of aircraft fleet. Electric actuators are a cost-effective and viable alternative to hydraulic and pneumatic actuator systems in commercial and defense aircraft. They help in improving the performance of aircraft and provide accurate control and faster reaction time. Moreover, the use of electric actuators in commercial and defense aircraft helps in reducing the burden on maintenance personnel and provides higher reliability and lower lifecycle cost. Hence, with the growth in demand for commercial and defense aircraft, the demand for electric actuators is expected to increase during the forecast period.

The risk from faulty and loosely insulated electric actuators and their malfunctions will challenge the global electric actuator market share growth during the forecast period. Electric actuators are built to operate and sustain in various temperatures. These products need to be stored properly, with appropriate insulation measures to prevent leakage. Leakage of gases due to faulty or loosely insulated electric actuators can adversely impact the health of employees and people in the vicinity of electric actuators. Inhaling argon can cause asphyxiation or suffocation. It can also cause issues such as a stinging sensation in the eyes, vomiting, dizziness, rapid breathing, excitation, headaches, excess salivation, stinging of the nose and throat, and may result in unconsciousness. This may lead to compliance issues with authorities. Thus, faulty and loosely insulated electric actuators can impact their demand during the forecast period.

Regional Analysis

APAC will account for 32% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The increasing use of electric actuators in industrial robots and automation will drive the electric actuators market growth in APAC during the forecast period. Moreover, market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in North America and South America. China and Japan are the key countries for the electric actuators market in APAC.



Companies Mentioned

ABB Ltd.

Curtiss-Wright Corp.

Emerson Electric Co.

General Electric Co.

LINAK AS

Moog Inc.

Parker Hannifin Corp.

Rotork Plc

Siemens AG

SMC Corp.

Electric Actuators Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.24% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 3.96 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 4.76 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, South America, APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 32% Key consumer countries US, China, Germany, Japan, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled ABB Ltd., Curtiss-Wright Corp., Emerson Electric Co., General Electric Co., LINAK AS, Moog Inc., Parker Hannifin Corp., Rotork Plc, Siemens AG, and SMC Corp. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 01: Parent market



Exhibit 02: Market characteristics

2.2 Value chain analysis

Exhibit 03: Value Chain Analysis: Electrical Components and Equipment Market

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 05: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five Forces Summary

Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020

5 Market Segmentation by End-user

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 15: End user - Market share 2020-2025 (%)

5.2 Comparison by End user

Exhibit 16: Comparison by End user

5.3 Automotive industry - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 17: Automotive industry - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 18: Automotive industry - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.4 Water and wastewater industry - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 19: Water and wastewater industry - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 20: Water and wastewater industry - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.5 Marine industry - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 21: Marine industry - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 22: Marine industry - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.6 Aerospace and defense industry - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 23: Aerospace and defense industry - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 24: Aerospace and defense industry - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 25: Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 26: Others - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.8 Market opportunity by End user

Exhibit 27: Market opportunity by End user

6 Market Segmentation by Type

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 28: Type - Market share 2020-2025 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Type

Exhibit 29: Comparison by Type

6.3 Linear actuators - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 30: Linear actuators - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 31: Linear actuators - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

6.4 Rotary actuators - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 32: Rotary actuators - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Rotary actuators - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

6.5 Market opportunity by Type

Exhibit 34: Market opportunity by Type

7 Customer landscape

7.1 Customer landscape

Exhibit 35: Customer landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

8.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 36: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)

8.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 37: Geographic comparison

8.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 38: APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 39: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

8.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 40: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 41: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

8.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 42: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 43: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

8.6 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 44: MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 45: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

8.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 46: South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 47: South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

8.8 Key leading countries

Exhibit 48: Key leading countries

8.9 Market opportunity by geography

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

9.1 Market drivers

9.2 Market challenges

Exhibit 50: Impact of drivers and challenges

9.3 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

10.1 Overview

Exhibit 51: Vendor landscape

10.2 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 52: Landscape disruption



Exhibit 53: Industry risks

10.3 Competitive Scenario

11 Vendor Analysis

11.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 54: Vendors covered

11.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 55: Market positioning of vendors

11.3 ABB Ltd.

Exhibit 56: ABB Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 57: ABB Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 58: ABB Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 59: ABB Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 60: ABB Ltd. - Segment focus

11.4 Curtiss-Wright Corp.

Exhibit 61: Curtiss-Wright Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 62: Curtiss-Wright Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 63: Curtiss-Wright Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 64: Curtiss-Wright Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 65: Curtiss-Wright Corp. - Segment focus

11.5 Emerson Electric Co.

Exhibit 66: Emerson Electric Co. - Overview



Exhibit 67: Emerson Electric Co. - Business segments



Exhibit 68: Emerson Electric Co. - Key news



Exhibit 69: Emerson Electric Co. - Key offerings



Exhibit 70: Emerson Electric Co. - Segment focus

11.6 General Electric Co.

Exhibit 71: General Electric Co. - Overview



Exhibit 72: General Electric Co. - Business segments



Exhibit 73: General Electric Co. - Key news



Exhibit 74: General Electric Co. - Key offerings



Exhibit 75: General Electric Co. - Segment focus

11.7 LINAK AS

Exhibit 76: LINAK AS - Overview



Exhibit 77: LINAK AS - Product and service



Exhibit 78: LINAK AS - Key offerings

11.8 Moog Inc.

Exhibit 79: Moog Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 80: Moog Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 81: Moog Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 82: Moog Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 83: Moog Inc. - Segment focus

11.9 Parker Hannifin Corp.

Exhibit 84: Parker Hannifin Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 85: Parker Hannifin Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 86: Parker Hannifin Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 87: Parker Hannifin Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 88: Parker Hannifin Corp. - Segment focus

11.10 Rotork Plc

Exhibit 89: Rotork Plc - Overview



Exhibit 90: Rotork Plc - Business segments



Exhibit 91: Rotork Plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 92: Rotork Plc - Segment focus

11.11 Siemens AG

Exhibit 93: Siemens AG - Overview



Exhibit 94: Siemens AG - Business segments



Exhibit 95: Siemens AG - Key news



Exhibit 96: Siemens AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 97: Siemens AG - Segment focus

11.12 SMC Corp.

Exhibit 98: SMC Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 99: SMC Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 100: SMC Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 101: SMC Corp. - Segment focus

12 Appendix

12.1 Scope of the report

12.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 102: Currency conversion rates for US$

12.3 Research methodology

Exhibit 103: Research Methodology



Exhibit 104: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 105: Information sources

12.4 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 106: List of abbreviations

