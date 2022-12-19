Electric arc furnaces market: Growth opportunities led by ArcelorMittal SA and Berry Metal Co. - Technavio

NEW YORK, Dec. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The electric arc furnaces market size is forecasted to increase by USD 659.73 million from 2022 to 2027, at a CAGR of 10.4%, according to the recent market study by Technavio. The growth of the market will be driven by low investment requirements of electric arc furnaces, new emission regulations in China, and increasing applications of steel scrap.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Electric Arc Furnaces Market 2023-2027

The market is segmented by type (DC arc furnace and AC arc furnace), capacity (100-200 tons, 200-300 tons, more than 300 tons, and up to 100 tons), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

Segmentation by type



DC arc furnace: The DC arc furnace segment grew gradually from USD 435.55 million in 2017 to 2021. During the forecast period, the market share growth by the DC arc furnace segment will be significant. The growing popularity of steel minimills in developing countries and countries and the focus of the global steel industry on lowering production costs are some of the key factors that will drive the growth of this segment during the forecast period.

Technavio categorizes the global electric arc furnaces market as a part of the global industrial machinery market, which covers companies engaged in manufacturing industrial machinery and components covering presses, machine tools, compressors, pollution control equipment, elevators, escalators, insulators, pumps, roller bearings, and other metal fabrications.

Technavio has extensively analyzed 15 major vendors, including ArcelorMittal SA, Berry Metal Co., Danieli & C. Officine Meccaniche Spa, DOSHI TECHNOLOGIES PVT LTD., Electrotherm Ltd, GHI HORNOS INDUSTRIALES SL, IHI Corp., JP Steel Plantech Co., Nippon Steel Corp., Nupro Corp., Primetals Technologies Ltd., Resco Products Inc., SARRALLE, SMS group GmbH, Tam Celik Sanayi AS, Tenova Spa, Vesuvius Plc, Whiting Equipment Canada Inc., Wuxi Dongxong Heavy Arc Furnace Co. Ltd., and Xian Taoyuan Metallurgical Equipment Engineering Co. Ltd.

Key benefits for industry players and stakeholders –

The report offers information on the criticality of vendor inputs, including R&D, CAPEX, and technology.

It also provides detailed analyses of the market's competitive landscape and vendors' product offerings.

The report also provides a qualitative and quantitative analysis of vendors to help clients understand the wider business environment as well as the strengths and weaknesses of key market players. Data is qualitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as pure play, category-focused, industry-focused, and diversified; it is quantitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as dominant, leading, strong, tentative, and weak.

Customer landscape - Analysis of price sensitivity, adoption lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria by Technavio

One of the core components of the customer landscape is price sensitivity, an analysis of which will help companies refine marketing strategies to gain a competitive advantage.

Another key aspect is price sensitivity drivers (purchases are undifferentiated, the purchase is a key cost to buyers, and quality is not important), which range between NEUTRAL and HIGH.

Furthermore, market adoption rates for all regions have been covered.

What are the key data covered in this electric arc furnaces market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the electric arc furnaces market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the electric arc furnaces market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the electric arc furnaces market across APAC, Europe , North America , Middle East and Africa , and South America

, , and , and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of electric arc furnaces market vendors

Electric Arc Furnaces Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 163 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 10.4% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 659.73 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 9.83 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 67% Key countries US, China, India, Germany, and Brazil Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled ArcelorMittal SA, Berry Metal Co., Danieli & C. Officine Meccaniche Spa, DOSHI TECHNOLOGIES PVT LTD., Electrotherm Ltd, GHI HORNOS INDUSTRIALES SL, IHI Corp., JP Steel Plantech Co., Nippon Steel Corp., Nupro Corp., Primetals Technologies Ltd., Resco Products Inc., SARRALLE, SMS group GmbH, Tam Celik Sanayi AS, Tenova Spa, Vesuvius Plc, Whiting Equipment Canada Inc., Wuxi Dongxong Heavy Arc Furnace Co. Ltd., and Xian Taoyuan Metallurgical Equipment Engineering Co. Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Type



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Capacity



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global electric arc furnaces market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global electric arc furnaces market 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.2 Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Type Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.3 Capacity Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Capacity Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by Type

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Type

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Type



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Type

6.3 DC arc furnace - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on DC arc furnace - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on DC arc furnace - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 36: Chart on DC arc furnace - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on DC arc furnace - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 AC arc furnace - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on AC arc furnace - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on AC arc furnace - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 40: Chart on AC arc furnace - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on AC arc furnace - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Market opportunity by Type

Exhibit 42: Market opportunity by Type ($ million)

7 Market Segmentation by Capacity

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 43: Chart on Capacity - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 44: Data Table on Capacity - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by Capacity

Exhibit 45: Chart on Comparison by Capacity



Exhibit 46: Data Table on Comparison by Capacity

7.3 100-200 tons - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 47: Chart on 100-200 tons - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 48: Data Table on 100-200 tons - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 49: Chart on 100-200 tons - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 50: Data Table on 100-200 tons - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 200-300 tons - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 51: Chart on 200-300 tons - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 52: Data Table on 200-300 tons - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 53: Chart on 200-300 tons - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 54: Data Table on 200-300 tons - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 More than 300 tons - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 55: Chart on More than 300 tons - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 56: Data Table on More than 300 tons - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 57: Chart on More than 300 tons - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 58: Data Table on More than 300 tons - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.6 Up to 100 tons - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 59: Chart on Up to 100 tons - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 60: Data Table on Up to 100 tons - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 61: Chart on Up to 100 tons - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 62: Data Table on Up to 100 tons - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.7 Market opportunity by Capacity

Exhibit 63: Market opportunity by Capacity ($ million)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 64: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 65: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 66: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 67: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 68: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 69: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 70: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 71: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 72: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 73: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 74: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 75: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 76: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 77: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 78: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 79: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 80: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 81: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 82: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 83: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 84: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 85: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 86: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 87: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 88: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 89: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 90: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 91: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 92: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 93: Chart on India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 94: Data Table on India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 95: Chart on India - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 96: Data Table on India - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 97: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 98: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 99: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 100: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 101: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 102: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 103: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 104: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 Brazil - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 105: Chart on Brazil - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 106: Data Table on Brazil - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 107: Chart on Brazil - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 108: Data Table on Brazil - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 109: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 110: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 111: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 112: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 113: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 114: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 115: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 ArcelorMittal SA

Exhibit 116: ArcelorMittal SA - Overview



Exhibit 117: ArcelorMittal SA - Business segments



Exhibit 118: ArcelorMittal SA - Key offerings



Exhibit 119: ArcelorMittal SA - Segment focus

12.4 Berry Metal Co.

Exhibit 120: Berry Metal Co. - Overview



Exhibit 121: Berry Metal Co. - Product / Service



Exhibit 122: Berry Metal Co. - Key offerings

12.5 Danieli C. Officine Meccaniche Spa

Exhibit 123: Danieli C. Officine Meccaniche Spa - Overview



Exhibit 124: Danieli C. Officine Meccaniche Spa - Business segments



Exhibit 125: Danieli C. Officine Meccaniche Spa - Key news



Exhibit 126: Danieli C. Officine Meccaniche Spa - Key offerings



Exhibit 127: Danieli C. Officine Meccaniche Spa - Segment focus

12.6 Electrotherm Ltd

Exhibit 128: Electrotherm Ltd - Overview



Exhibit 129: Electrotherm Ltd - Business segments



Exhibit 130: Electrotherm Ltd - Key offerings



Exhibit 131: Electrotherm Ltd - Segment focus

12.7 IHI Corp.

Exhibit 132: IHI Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 133: IHI Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 134: IHI Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 135: IHI Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 136: IHI Corp. - Segment focus

12.8 JP Steel Plantech Co.

Exhibit 137: JP Steel Plantech Co. - Overview



Exhibit 138: JP Steel Plantech Co. - Product / Service



Exhibit 139: JP Steel Plantech Co. - Key offerings

12.9 Nippon Steel Corp.

Exhibit 140: Nippon Steel Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 141: Nippon Steel Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 142: Nippon Steel Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 143: Nippon Steel Corp. - Segment focus

12.10 Nupro Corp.

Exhibit 144: Nupro Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 145: Nupro Corp. - Product / Service



Exhibit 146: Nupro Corp. - Key offerings

12.11 Primetals Technologies Ltd.

Exhibit 147: Primetals Technologies Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 148: Primetals Technologies Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 149: Primetals Technologies Ltd. - Key offerings

12.12 Resco Products Inc.

Exhibit 150: Resco Products Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 151: Resco Products Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 152: Resco Products Inc. - Key offerings

12.13 SMS group GmbH

Exhibit 153: SMS group GmbH - Overview



Exhibit 154: SMS group GmbH - Product / Service



Exhibit 155: SMS group GmbH - Key offerings

12.14 Tam Celik Sanayi AS

Exhibit 156: Tam Celik Sanayi AS - Overview



Exhibit 157: Tam Celik Sanayi AS - Product / Service



Exhibit 158: Tam Celik Sanayi AS - Key offerings

12.15 Tenova Spa

Exhibit 159: Tenova Spa - Overview



Exhibit 160: Tenova Spa - Product / Service



Exhibit 161: Tenova Spa - Key offerings

12.16 Whiting Equipment Canada Inc.

Exhibit 162: Whiting Equipment Canada Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 163: Whiting Equipment Canada Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 164: Whiting Equipment Canada Inc. - Key offerings

12.17 Wuxi Dongxong Heavy Arc Furnace Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 165: Wuxi Dongxong Heavy Arc Furnace Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 166: Wuxi Dongxong Heavy Arc Furnace Co. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 167: Wuxi Dongxong Heavy Arc Furnace Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 168: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 169: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 170: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 171: Research methodology



Exhibit 172: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 173: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 174: List of abbreviations

