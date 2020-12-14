Electric Bed Market Size Worth $3.80 Billion By 2027 | CAGR: 6.8%: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The global electric bed market size is expected to reach USD 3.80 billion by 2027, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. It is expected to expand at a CAGR of 6.8% from 2021 to 2027. The increasing number of accident cases across the globe, the growing geriatric population, the rising number of surgical procedures globally, and the recent outbreak of COVID-19 are the key factors driving the market.

Key suggestions from the report:

In terms of product, the semi-automatic electric bed segment held the largest share in 2020. The increasing number of hospital admissions across the globe is expected to fuel the segment growth over the forecast period

Based on application, the general bed segment held the largest market share in 2020 owing to the rising number of accident cases across the globe

By end use, the hospitals and clinics segment is anticipated to witness the fastest growth over the forecast period owing to the increasing number of hospital admissions due to the recent outbreak of COVID-19

Asia Pacific is anticipated to witness the fastest growth over the forecast period owing to the rising number of surgeries and the presence of many local key players

Read 90 page research report with ToC on "Electric Bed Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product (Semi-automatic, Fully Automatic), By Application (General, Intensive Care), By End Use, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2021 - 2027'' at: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/electric-bed-market

The number of road accidents is rapidly increasing, leading to a rise in the need for electric beds in hospitals and clinics. For instance, according to the Association for Safe International Road Travel (ASIRT), around 20.00 to 50.00 million people are injured or disabled every year. Road traffic accidents are the 9th leading cause of death worldwide. ASIRT also reported that in the U.S., more than 37,000 people die in road accidents per year and around 2.35 million are injured or disabled. In some cases, road accidents require immediate surgery and care, and thus in such cases, an electric bed is one of the essential requirements.

As per the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, Government of India, in 2016, around 494,624 people were injured in road accidents. This number has increased by 25.6% from 2007 to 2017. In 2016, the states that recorded the highest number of road accidents were Uttar Pradesh (25,096), Tamil Nadu (82,163), Maharashtra (35,884), and Karnataka (54,556). Therefore, such instances indicate considerable growth of the market over the forecast period. In addition, the growing geriatric population, which is more susceptible to various diseases, and increasing hospital admissions are anticipated to propel the market growth. For instance, as per the U.S. Census Bureau, the number of people aged 65 or older increased by 1.6 million from 2015 to 2016. Hence, the increasing geriatric population is also expected to propel the market growth over the forecast period.

Grand View Research has segmented the global electric bed market on the basis of product, application, end use, and region:

Electric Bed Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 - 2027)

Semi-automatic Electric Bed



Fully Automatic Electric Bed

Electric Bed Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 - 2027)

General Bed



Intensive Care Bed



Bariatric Bed



Birthing Bed



Others

Electric Bed End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 - 2027)

Hospitals & Clinics



Reproductive Care Centers



Dentistry



Others

Electric Bed Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 - 2027 )

) North America



U.S.





Canada



Europe



U.K.





Germany



Asia Pacific



Japan





China



Latin America



Brazil





Mexico



MEA



South Africa





Saudi Arabia

List of Key Players of Electric Bed Market

Arjo

Hill-Rom Services Inc.

Medline Industries, Inc.

Paramount Bed Co., LTD.

Invacare Corporation

Stryker

Malvestio Spa

LINET

Gendron Inc.

Midmark India Pvt. Ltd.

SOURCE Grand View Research, Inc.