Electric bus market: Historic industry size and analysis of 15 vendors and 7 countries - Technavio

NEW YORK, Dec. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The electric bus market size is forecasted to increase by 61.03 thousand units from 2022 to 2027, at a CAGR of 9.23%, according to the recent market study by Technavio. The growth of the market will be driven by the reduction in battery prices, technological improvements to reduce downtime, and government initiatives promoting electric buses.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Electric Bus Market 2023-2027

Technavio categorizes the global electric bus market as a part of the automotive market, which covers companies engaged in the production of vehicles such as passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and all-terrain vehicles.

Technavio has extensively analyzed 15 major vendors, including AB Volvo, BKM.BY, Bollore SE, BYD Co. Ltd., CNH Industrial NV, Complete Coach Works, Eletra, GreenPower Motor Co. Inc., Jiangsu Alfa Bus Co. Ltd., Linkker Oy, Mercedes Benz Group AG, NFI Group Inc., POL-MOT Holding SA, Proterra Inc., Tata Sons Pvt. Ltd., TECNOBUS Spa, VDL Bus & Coach BV, Xiamen King Long United Automotive Industry Co. Ltd., Yinlong Energy China Ltd., and Zhongtong Bus Holding Co. Ltd.

Key benefits for industry players and stakeholders –

The report offers information on the criticality of vendor inputs, including R&D, CAPEX, and technology.

It also provides detailed analyses of the market's competitive landscape and vendors' product offerings.

The report also provides a qualitative and quantitative analysis of vendors to help clients understand the wider business environment as well as the strengths and weaknesses of key market players. Data is qualitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as pure play, category focused, industry focused, and diversified; it is quantitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as dominant, leading, strong, tentative, and weak.

Customer landscape - Analysis of price sensitivity, adoption lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria by Technavio

One of the core components of the customer landscape is price sensitivity, an analysis of which will help companies refine marketing strategies to gain a competitive advantage.

is an analysis of which will help companies refine Another key aspect is price sensitivity drivers ( purchases are undifferentiated, purchase is a key cost to buyers, and quality is not important ), which range between LOW and HIGH.

range between Furthermore, market adoption rates for all regions have been covered.

The market is segmented by application (intercity and intra city) and type (pure electric bus and plug-in hybrid bus).

Segmentation by application (inclusion/exclusion)

Inclusion:

Intercity:

The intercity segment grew gradually by 33.25 thousand units between 2017 and 2021. Governments of various countries are encouraging the adoption of electric vehicles. For instance, the Government of India is promoting the use of electric vehicles with the objective of replacing internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles by 2030. Various manufacturers are planning to start business operations within India due to the growth opportunities presented by the market in the country.

What are the key data covered in the electric bus market?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the electric bus market between 2023 and 2027

between 2023 and 2027 Precise estimation of the size of the electric bus market size and its contribution to the parent market

size and its contribution to the parent market Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the electric bus market across APAC, Europe , North America , and Rest of World (ROW)

across APAC, , , and Rest of World (ROW) Thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of electric bus market vendors

Electric Bus Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 161 Base year 2022 Historic Period 2017 -2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 9.23% Market growth 2023-2027 61.03 thousand units Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 8.87 Regional analysis Asia, Europe, North America, and the Rest of the World (ROW) Performing contribution Asia at 92% Key countries US, Canada, China, India, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies and Industry Risks Companies profiled AB Volvo, BKM.BY, Bollore SE, BYD Co. Ltd., CNH Industrial NV, Complete Coach Works, Eletra, GreenPower Motor Co. Inc., Jiangsu Alfa Bus Co. Ltd., Linkker Oy, Mercedes Benz Group AG, NFI Group Inc., POL-MOT Holding SA, Proterra Inc., Tata Sons Pvt. Ltd., TECNOBUS Spa, VDL Bus & Coach BV, Xiamen King Long United Automotive Industry Co. Ltd., Yinlong Energy China Ltd., and Zhongtong Bus Holding Co. Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent Market Analysis; Market growth inducers and obstacles; Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis for the forecast period

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global electric bus market 2017 - 2021

4.2 Application Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.3 Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

5.4 Threat of new entrants

5.5 Threat of substitutes

5.6 Threat of rivalry

5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by Application

6.1 Market segments

6.2 Comparison by Application

6.3 Intercity - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.4 Intra city - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.5 Market opportunity by Application

7 Market Segmentation by Type

7.1 Market segments

7.2 Comparison by Type

7.3 Pure electric bus - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.4 Plug-in hybrid bus - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.5 Market opportunity by Type

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

9.2 Geographic comparison

9.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.7 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.8 India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.9 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.12 Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

11.3 Landscape disruption

11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

12.3 AB Volvo

12.4 BKM.BY

12.5 Bollore SE

12.6 BYD Co. Ltd.

12.7 CNH Industrial NV

12.8 Complete Coach Works

12.9 Eletra

12.10 GreenPower Motor Co. Inc.

12.11 Jiangsu Alfa Bus Co. Ltd.

12.12 Linkker Oy

12.13 Mercedes Benz Group AG

12.14 Proterra Inc.

12.15 TECNOBUS Spa

12.16 Xiamen King Long United Automotive Industry Co. Ltd.

12.17 Yinlong Energy China Ltd.

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

13.5 List of abbreviations

