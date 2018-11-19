Electric Buses - Worldwide Market Trends and Opportunities (2018-2022): Increasing Popularity of Wireless Charging Systems

DUBLIN, Nov. 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Electric Bus Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

One trend in the market is increasing popularity of wireless charging systems. High power levels are required for charging electric buses, which when provided by the inductive wireless technology, increases the convenience of electric bus operators. The US Department of Energy's Oak Ridge National Laboratory (ORNL) has developed a 20-KW inductive wireless charging system for electric vehicles.

According to the report, one driver in the market is reduction in battery prices. Battery prices account for a significant share of the total cost of electric bus production. The need for efficiency improvement has encouraged battery manufacturers to come up with technological advancements in electric bus batteries.

For instance, advancements in Li-ion batteries have not only reduced the overall weight of electric buses but also increased their lifespan when compared to buses that use conventional lead acid and valve-regulated lead acid (VRLA) batteries. The initial cost of an electric bus is higher than that of a conventional bus. An average electric bus can cost 30%-35% more than an average conventional bus. Any change in the battery prices can bring a huge difference in the total cost of an electric bus.

Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is declining number of public transport users. The increasing preference for personal vehicles is limiting the demand for public transportation. As a result. transit agencies are becoming reluctant to replace their existing conventional buses with expensive electric buses. This is a hindrance for the growth of the global electric bus market

The market appears to be fragmented and with the presence of several companies including ANKAI, BYD Company the competitive environment is quite intense. Factors such as the reduction in battery prices and increasing popularity of wireless charging systems, will provide considerable growth opportunities to aircraft towbars manufactures.

Key Vendors

ANKAI

BYD Company

Higer Bus

Yinlong Energy

YUTONG

Zhongtong Bus Holding

Topics Covered



PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT



PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 05: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2017

Market size and forecast 2017-2022

PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY BUS TYPE

Segmentation by bus type

Comparison by bus type

Pure electric buses - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Plug-in hybrid buses - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Market opportunity by bus type

PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE



PART 09: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

Geographical segmentation

Regional comparison

China - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

- Market size and forecast 2017-2022 Rest of the world - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK



PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

Market drivers

Market challenges

PART 12: MARKET TRENDS

Increasing popularity of wireless charging systems

Technological advancements in electric buses

Retrofitted electric buses

PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

ANKAI

BYD Company

Higer Bus

Yinlong Energy

YUTONG

Zhongtong Bus Holding

