Electric Buses - Worldwide Market Trends and Opportunities (2018-2022): Increasing Popularity of Wireless Charging Systems
The "Global Electric Bus Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
One trend in the market is increasing popularity of wireless charging systems. High power levels are required for charging electric buses, which when provided by the inductive wireless technology, increases the convenience of electric bus operators. The US Department of Energy's Oak Ridge National Laboratory (ORNL) has developed a 20-KW inductive wireless charging system for electric vehicles.
According to the report, one driver in the market is reduction in battery prices. Battery prices account for a significant share of the total cost of electric bus production. The need for efficiency improvement has encouraged battery manufacturers to come up with technological advancements in electric bus batteries.
For instance, advancements in Li-ion batteries have not only reduced the overall weight of electric buses but also increased their lifespan when compared to buses that use conventional lead acid and valve-regulated lead acid (VRLA) batteries. The initial cost of an electric bus is higher than that of a conventional bus. An average electric bus can cost 30%-35% more than an average conventional bus. Any change in the battery prices can bring a huge difference in the total cost of an electric bus.
Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is declining number of public transport users. The increasing preference for personal vehicles is limiting the demand for public transportation. As a result. transit agencies are becoming reluctant to replace their existing conventional buses with expensive electric buses. This is a hindrance for the growth of the global electric bus market
The market appears to be fragmented and with the presence of several companies including ANKAI, BYD Company the competitive environment is quite intense. Factors such as the reduction in battery prices and increasing popularity of wireless charging systems, will provide considerable growth opportunities to aircraft towbars manufactures.
Key Vendors
- ANKAI
- BYD Company
- Higer Bus
- Yinlong Energy
- YUTONG
- Zhongtong Bus Holding
Topics Covered
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 05: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2017
- Market size and forecast 2017-2022
PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY BUS TYPE
- Segmentation by bus type
- Comparison by bus type
- Pure electric buses - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Plug-in hybrid buses - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Market opportunity by bus type
PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 09: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE
- Geographical segmentation
- Regional comparison
- China - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Rest of the world - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity
PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
PART 12: MARKET TRENDS
- Increasing popularity of wireless charging systems
- Technological advancements in electric buses
- Retrofitted electric buses
PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
- ANKAI
- BYD Company
- Higer Bus
- Yinlong Energy
- YUTONG
- Zhongtong Bus Holding
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/gtkgwr/electric_buses?w=5
