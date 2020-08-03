Electric Capital Launches $110 Million Fund Focused on Cryptonetworks and Blockchain Businesses

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Electric Capital today announced the closing of its second fund, a $110 million Seed and Series A fund, focused on cryptonetworks and blockchain enabled businesses. The firm is led by co-founders Avichal Garg and Curtis Spencer. The founders are serial entrepreneurs, prior executives at Facebook and Google, and investors in companies such as Airtable, Boom, Cruise, Figma, Newfront Insurance, Notion, and others. Electric Capital is partnered with world-renowned university endowments and philanthropic foundations for its second fund.

Fund II Continues to Focus on "Programmable Money"

Electric Capital has three areas of focus:

Layer 1 Protocols where the base token is a form of money and a token that may become a non-sovereign, store of value. Decentralized Finance & Community Owned Networks where tokens align economic incentives. Some of these networks will decentralize existing entities in traditional markets while some will be entirely novel applications that were previously impossible. Crypto Enabled Businesses and Marketplaces where customers receive novel benefits enabled by cryptography, tokens, and blockchains.

"We support early founders from their first investment and love working closely with them for many years," said Garg. "We've scaled products from zero to one billion users and teams from zero to hundreds of engineers. We help founders on scaling their organization, building products, cultivating communities and developer ecosystems, and more."

"Today, a handful of big technology companies dominate the technology landscape. Everything has a price: in exchange for efficiency, we gave up platform independence, control, transparency, and our privacy. These are the exact dimensions on which cryptonetworks are better than legacy systems. Cryptonetworks represent a fundamentally new way of writing software," said Spencer. "With our new fund, we hope to facilitate the building of new platforms based on these principles."

About Electric Capital

Electric Capital is a venture firm that invests in cryptocurrencies, blockchain based businesses, fintech companies, and marketplaces. We compile code, profile nodes, analyze blockchains and open source projects, help secure cryptonetworks, and write software to help our portfolio companies understand their ecosystems. We publish an annual Developer Report that is the industry standard for understanding the developer ecosystems across cryptonetworks. Electric Capital and its founders have invested in crypto companies such as Anchorage, Bitwise, Celo, Coda, Derivadex, Elrond, Mobilecoin, Oasis, and NEAR.

About Avichal Garg

Avichal is a successful serial entrepreneur with executive experience at Google and Facebook, which acquired his previous company in 2012. At Facebook, he was Director of Product Management for the Local product group. Avichal is an investor in companies and protocols such as Anchorage, Bitwise, Celo, Coda, Dapper Labs/Cryptokittes, dYdX, Lightning Labs, and many technology companies outside of crypto such as Airtable, Boom Supersonic, Color Genomics, Cruise, Figma, Newfront Insurance, Notion, Optimizely, and Threads.

About Curtis Spencer

Before Electric, Curtis was CTO at Cruxlux, a semantic search company acquired by Kosmix/Walmart Labs and CTO at Spool, a mobile infrastructure company acquired by Facebook. At Facebook, he was an engineering lead on News Feed, Events, and Developer Experience during his tenure. He was an early investor in Bitcoin and Ethereum and has invested in various frontier technology companies such as Cruise Automation, Boom Supersonic, and SpaceX.

