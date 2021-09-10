Electric Car Rental Market Research Report- COVID-19 Analysis Based on Economy Cars and Luxury Cars Vehicle Categories | 17,000+ Technavio Research Reports

The potential growth difference for the electric car rental market between 2020 and 2024 is USD 7.14 billion. To get the exact yearly growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, View Report Snapshot Right Here!

Key Market Dynamics:

Market Driver

Market Challenges

The increasing demand for rental cars due to the rise in international tourism is one of the key market drivers and its measure is expected to be high during 2024. However, the lack of charging stations will challenge the growth of the market during the next few years.

To learn about additional key drivers, trends, and challenges available with Technavio. Take a look at our FREE Sample Report right now!

The electric car rental market report is segmented by vehicle category (economy cars and luxury cars) and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America). Moreover, Europe will be the leading region with 44% of the market's growth during the forecast period. Germany and Italy are the key revenue-generating economies for the electric car rental market in Europe.

Download our sample report for accurate prediction of the contribution of all the segments, and regional opportunities in store.

Companies Mentioned

Avis Budget Group Inc.

BlueIndy LLC

Enterprise Holdings Inc.

ER Travel Services Ltd.

Europcar Mobility Group SA

To Gain Access to more Vendor Profiles with their Key Offerings available with Technavio, Click Here

Related Reports on Industrials Sector Include:

Car-as-a-Service Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Vehicle Leasing Market in Europe by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Car Leasing Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Truck-as-a-Service Market by Service and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation by Vehicle Category

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Vendor Landscape

Vendor Analysis

Appendix

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio

Related Links

https://www.technavio.com/

