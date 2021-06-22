Electric Car Rental Market to grow over $ 7 Billion during 2020-2024|Technavio

Request a Free Sample Report Here: www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR41494

The rise in international tourism will offer immense growth opportunities for market vendors. Also, the rising need for optimum performance and reduction in emissions is expected to have a positive impact on the growth of the global electric car rental market during the forecast period.

Frequently Asked Questions:

Based on segmentation by vehicle category, which is the leading segment in the market?

Based on the vehicle category, the market saw maximum growth in the economy cars segment in 2019.

Based on the vehicle category, the market saw maximum growth in the economy cars segment in 2019.

The rising need for optimum performance and reduction in emissions will be the major trend in the market.

The rising need for optimum performance and reduction in emissions will be the major trend in the market.

The market is projected to grow at a CAGR of over 11% during the forecast period.

The market is projected to grow at a CAGR of over 11% during the forecast period.

Avis Budget Group Inc., BlueIndy LLC, Enterprise Holdings Inc., ER Travel Services Ltd., Europcar Mobility Group SA, Fleetdrive Management Ltd., Green Motion International, SIXT SE , The Hertz Corp., and Wattacars are the top vendors in the market.

Avis Budget Group Inc., BlueIndy LLC, Enterprise Holdings Inc., ER Travel Services Ltd., Europcar Mobility Group SA, Fleetdrive Management Ltd., Green Motion International, SIXT SE, The Hertz Corp., and Wattacars are the top vendors in the market.

Europe accounted for 44% of the market share in 2019.

Electric Car Rental Market 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The electric car rental market report covers the following areas:

Electric Car Rental Market Size

Electric Car Rental Market Trends

Electric Car Rental Market Industry Analysis

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. In a bid to help players strengthen their market foothold, this electric car rental market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the leading market vendors. The report also empowers industry honchos with information on the competitive landscape and insights into the different product offerings offered by various companies.

Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct & indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations.

Electric Car Rental Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Electric Car Rental Market is segmented as below:

Vehicle Category

Economy Cars



Luxury Cars

Geographic Landscape

APAC



Europe



MEA



North America



South America

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

Electric Car Rental Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist electric car rental market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the electric car rental market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the electric car rental market across APAC, Europe , MEA, North America , and South America

, MEA, , and Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of electric car rental market vendors

