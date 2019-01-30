Electric Cloud Accelerates Enterprise Digital Transformation Efforts with Banner Year in 2018

SAN JOSE, Calif., Feb. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Electric Cloud (https://electric-cloud.com/), the leader in Adaptive Release Orchestration and Continuous Delivery, today announced a record year in sales growth in addition to several company milestones and achievements underpinning a momentous year in community and market leadership for DevOps and Continuous Delivery.

More and more companies across every industry recognize the strategic importance of software delivery, and they are making big bets on digital transformation to increase their competitive edge. "The strong traction we're seeing amongst global enterprises is a direct result of the technical innovation and award-winning solutions we deliver to customers in support of their digital transformation efforts," said Carmine Napolitano, CEO of Electric Cloud. "Our customers are living proof that large, complex organizations can make gigantic strides in their digital transformations. High performance at this scale isn't just for unicorns anymore."

The De Facto Standard in DevOps and Continuous Delivery
Numerous notable customer wins across finance, insurance, high-tech manufacturing and hospitality capped off an exciting year for Electric Cloud, with new business growing at 95 percent in 2018, all while setting the company's highest ever subscription net retention rate, approaching 115 percent. The market is voting with its actions as both existing customers and new customers are dramatically increasing their investment in Electric Cloud's products.

Electric Cloud's ElectricFlow has become the de facto standard for application release orchestration for many organizations, including AdvancedMD, AGCO, E*TRADE, Samsung, TopDesk and Qualcomm because of its ability to:

  • quickly implement and share secure, repeatable and adaptable pipelines that deliver mainframe, monolithic and microservices applications 
  • deliver unprecedented, actionable insight into the health and status of enterprise releases, without requiring manual data collection and analysis 
  • reliably scale as DevOps processes are rolled out across entire organization

Supporting the Shift to Modern Technologies
In 2018, Electric Cloud joined the Cloud Native Computing Foundation, with the goal of helping enterprises modernize legacy applications and infrastructure through next-generation techniques, including PaaS, Multicloud, Microservices, Containers, CI/CD, and DevOps.

"We're excited to welcome Electric Cloud as a member of the CNCF," said Dan Kohn, executive director of the Cloud Native Computing Foundation. "As enterprise adoption of cloud native continues to grow, we see continuous delivery and release orchestration as critical to leveraging these technologies. We're glad to have CNCF members like Electric Cloud that can help enterprise businesses along their cloud native journey, particularly in ensuring security and compliance from development to production."

Electric Cloud University
In 2018, Electric Cloud invested in numerous resources to help advance the DevOps community and state of software delivery around the world. It launched Electric Cloud University, an online learning system that makes it easier for teams to get skills and certifications on DevOps topics like continuous integration, deployment automation and release orchestration (see Electric Cloud Launches Extended DevOps Training and Certification Program In Partnership with DevOps Institute). In addition, the company became the Founding Sponsor of the '2019 Upskilling: Enterprise DevOps Skills Report' to help baseline and track DevOps skillsets across the global enterprise IT community.

Leading From the Front
In 2018, the company also received numerous awards and industry recognitions for its role in advancing DevOps and Continuous Delivery:

About Electric Cloud, Inc.
Electric Cloud helps software-driven companies like E*TRADE, GM, Hyundai, Intel and Samsung build and release applications and devices at any speed the business demands, with the acceleration, orchestration and insight needed to continuously improve their results.

