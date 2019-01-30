Electric Cloud Accelerates Enterprise Digital Transformation Efforts with Banner Year in 2018

SAN JOSE, Calif., Feb. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Electric Cloud (https://electric-cloud.com/), the leader in Adaptive Release Orchestration and Continuous Delivery, today announced a record year in sales growth in addition to several company milestones and achievements underpinning a momentous year in community and market leadership for DevOps and Continuous Delivery.

More and more companies across every industry recognize the strategic importance of software delivery, and they are making big bets on digital transformation to increase their competitive edge. "The strong traction we're seeing amongst global enterprises is a direct result of the technical innovation and award-winning solutions we deliver to customers in support of their digital transformation efforts," said Carmine Napolitano, CEO of Electric Cloud. "Our customers are living proof that large, complex organizations can make gigantic strides in their digital transformations. High performance at this scale isn't just for unicorns anymore."

The De Facto Standard in DevOps and Continuous Delivery

Numerous notable customer wins across finance, insurance, high-tech manufacturing and hospitality capped off an exciting year for Electric Cloud, with new business growing at 95 percent in 2018, all while setting the company's highest ever subscription net retention rate, approaching 115 percent. The market is voting with its actions as both existing customers and new customers are dramatically increasing their investment in Electric Cloud's products.

Electric Cloud's ElectricFlow has become the de facto standard for application release orchestration for many organizations, including AdvancedMD, AGCO, E*TRADE, Samsung, TopDesk and Qualcomm because of its ability to:

quickly implement and share secure, repeatable and adaptable pipelines that deliver mainframe, monolithic and microservices applications

deliver unprecedented, actionable insight into the health and status of enterprise releases, without requiring manual data collection and analysis

reliably scale as DevOps processes are rolled out across entire organization

Supporting the Shift to Modern Technologies

In 2018, Electric Cloud joined the Cloud Native Computing Foundation, with the goal of helping enterprises modernize legacy applications and infrastructure through next-generation techniques, including PaaS, Multicloud, Microservices, Containers, CI/CD, and DevOps.

"We're excited to welcome Electric Cloud as a member of the CNCF," said Dan Kohn, executive director of the Cloud Native Computing Foundation. "As enterprise adoption of cloud native continues to grow, we see continuous delivery and release orchestration as critical to leveraging these technologies. We're glad to have CNCF members like Electric Cloud that can help enterprise businesses along their cloud native journey, particularly in ensuring security and compliance from development to production."

Electric Cloud University

In 2018, Electric Cloud invested in numerous resources to help advance the DevOps community and state of software delivery around the world. It launched Electric Cloud University, an online learning system that makes it easier for teams to get skills and certifications on DevOps topics like continuous integration, deployment automation and release orchestration (see Electric Cloud Launches Extended DevOps Training and Certification Program In Partnership with DevOps Institute). In addition, the company became the Founding Sponsor of the '2019 Upskilling: Enterprise DevOps Skills Report' to help baseline and track DevOps skillsets across the global enterprise IT community.

Leading From the Front

In 2018, the company also received numerous awards and industry recognitions for its role in advancing DevOps and Continuous Delivery:

Gartner: Leader, ARO MQ , CC: EC recognized as a leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for ARO for the third year in a row. Electric Cloud received the highest scores for all use cases as defined in Gartner's 2018 Critical Capabilities for ARO (see https://electric-cloud.com/company/news/press-releases/item/electric-cloud-scores-highest-in-three-out-of-three-use-cases-in-gartners-2018-critical-capabilities-for-application-release-orchestration/).

EC recognized as a leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for ARO for the third year in a row. Electric Cloud received the highest scores for all use cases as defined in Gartner's 2018 Critical Capabilities for ARO (see https://electric-cloud.com/company/news/press-releases/item/electric-cloud-scores-highest-in-three-out-of-three-use-cases-in-gartners-2018-critical-capabilities-for-application-release-orchestration/). Forrester, Leader, CDRA Wave: EC was again named a leader in the 2018 Forrester Wave for CDRA, achieving the highest score for both vision and strategy across all 15 participating vendors (see https://electric-cloud.com/company/news/press-releases/item/electric-cloud-named-leader-in-forrester-wave-2018/)

EC was again named a leader in the 2018 Forrester Wave for CDRA, achieving the highest score for both vision and strategy across all 15 participating vendors (see https://electric-cloud.com/company/news/press-releases/item/electric-cloud-named-leader-in-forrester-wave-2018/) EMA, Top 3, AI/ML Product: ElectricFlow was named as a Top Product for Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning in DevOps by Enterprise Management Associates (ML) (see https://electric-cloud.com/company/news/press-releases/item/ema-top3-ai-ml-devops-2018/).

ElectricFlow was named as a Top Product for Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning in DevOps by Enterprise Management Associates (ML) (see https://electric-cloud.com/company/news/press-releases/item/ema-top3-ai-ml-devops-2018/). DevOps Industry Awards, Leading Vendor: Awarded "Leading DevOps Vendor" at the 2018 DevOps Industry Awards (see https://electric-cloud.com/company/news/press-releases/item/ec-winner-devops-awards-2018/).

Awarded "Leading DevOps Vendor" at the 2018 DevOps Industry Awards (see https://electric-cloud.com/company/news/press-releases/item/ec-winner-devops-awards-2018/). DeveloperWeek's annual Devies Awards, Winner: ElectricFlow was regarded as the "Best Innovation in DevOps" (see https://electric-cloud.com/company/news/press-releases/item/electric-clouds-devops-platform-electricflow-wins-two-industry-awards-best-commercial-devops-solution-best-innovation-devops/).

ElectricFlow was regarded as the "Best Innovation in DevOps" (see https://electric-cloud.com/company/news/press-releases/item/electric-clouds-devops-platform-electricflow-wins-two-industry-awards-best-commercial-devops-solution-best-innovation-devops/). DevOps Dozen, Winner: In addition to being named 2019 DevOps Dozen "Best DevOps Solution Provider" and "Best DevOps.com Article of the Year," in 2018 ElectricFlow was also recognized as "Best Commercial DevOps Solution" (see https://devopsdozen.com)

