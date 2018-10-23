Electric Cloud Named a 'Leader' for Continuous Delivery Release Automation by an Independent Research Firm

SAN JOSE, Calif., Nov. 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Electric Cloud (https://electric-cloud.com/), the leader in Adaptive Release Orchestration and Continuous Delivery, today announced it was named a Leader in The Forrester Wave™: Continuous Delivery and Release Automation, Q4 2018, by Forrester Research Inc. In its CDRA Wave, Forrester evaluated companies based on the Strength of their 'Current Offering', 'Strategy', and 'Market Presence' and Electric Cloud achieved the highest scores in 'Current Offering' and 'Strategy'.

Download the full report here: https://electric-cloud.com/resources/whitepapers/forrester-wave-continuous-delivery-release-automation/

The report is designed to helps infrastructure and operations (I&O) professionals make the right choice when looking for CDRA solutions for their development and operations (DevOps) automation. In the report, author Charles Betz (Principal Analyst serving Infrastructure & Operations professionals) led an evaluation of 15 vendors and researched, analyzed, and scored them.

"Electric Cloud offers one of the deepest CDRA products emerging from the RA market, and has maintained a strong commitment to supporting the DevOps community," the Forrester report states. "Electric Cloud provides release automation across a wide variety of current and legacy technologies, and via its ElectricFlow product, provides higher-order release management and end-to-end digital value stream visibility. It also has its own build manager for organizations seeking a single vendor across the digital pipeline. Electric Cloud is ahead of other CDRA products evaluated in applying advanced analytics to continuous delivery (e.g. risk scoring)."

"We believe being named a Leader in Forrester's report and achieving the highest scores in the 'Strategy' and 'Current Offering' categories underscores Electric Cloud's commitment to market-leading innovation," said Carmine (CJ) Napolitano, CEO of Electric Cloud. "ElectricFlow provides game-changing control and visibility into complex enterprise pipelines and releases – across any combination of monolithic, mainframe and microservice-based applications. As our customers continue to make big bets on DevOps, we help them safely adapt to, and take advantage of, the massive and continual technological shifts underway. We work hard every day to empower our customers to transform software releases from a chore into a true competitive advantage."

As noted in the report, Electric Cloud also places a heavy emphasis on supporting the DevOps community. "DevOps doesn't come in a box, it requires skilled people to make it work," continued Napolitano. "Electric Cloud has a long history of supporting and educating the DevOps community through its #c9d9 educational video podcast series and co-founding of the DevOps Enterprise Summit with Gene Kim and IT Revolution."

Building on this education and community focus, Electric Cloud earlier this year launched a unique training and certification program in partnership with The DevOps Institute called "Electric Cloud University" to provide IT and DevOps professionals the skills and confidence they need to help drive digital transformations, and not be run over by them.

In addition, the Electric Cloud is also the founding Platinum Sponsor for the upcoming "2019 Upskilling: Enterprise DevOps Skills Report" to help our community identify and address critical skills gaps across the global IT community. Eveline Oehrlich, former Vice President and Research Director at Forrester, is the lead research analyst for the report.

To take the skills survey, please visit (https://www.research.net/r/K9WD2XC).

We believe our focus on vision, strategy, product excellence, community support and individual growth makes Electric Cloud the defacto standard for Enterprise Release. Market leaders including Scottrade, Intel, Samsung, Motorola, Huawei, and GM choose ElectricFlow because it provides:

A way to implement and share secure, repeatable and adaptable pipelines to deliver mainframe, monolithic and microservices applications

Unprecedented, actionable insight into the health and status of enterprise releases, without requiring manual data collection and analysis

A solution that will reliably scale as DevOps processes are rolled out across additional groups entire organization

For more information about ElectricFlow and to download the free Community Edition, please visit: (http://electric-cloud.com/products/electricflow).

Share This: .@electriccloud named a 'Leader' in @forrester's #ContinuousDelivery and Release Automation WAVE for 2018 https://electric-cloud.com/resources/whitepapers/forrester-wave-continuous-delivery-release-automation/ #DevOps #Leadership

About Electric Cloud, Inc.

Electric Cloud's Adaptive Release Orchestration platform helps organizations like E*TRADE, HPE, Intel and Lockheed Martin confidently release new applications and adapt to change at any speed demanded by the business, with the analytics and insight to measure, track, and improve their results.

Contact:

Jeremy Douglas

Catapult PR-IR

303-581-7760

jdouglas@catapultpr-ir.com

SOURCE Electric Cloud

Related Links

https://electric-cloud.com

