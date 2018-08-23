Electric Cloud Positioned Furthest for Completeness of Vision in Gartner's 2018 Magic Quadrant for Application Release Orchestration

SAN JOSE, Calif., Sept. 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Electric Cloud (http://electric-cloud.com/), the leader in Adaptive Release Orchestration and Continuous Delivery, today announced it has been positioned as a Leader in Gartner's 2018 Magic Quadrant for Application Release Orchestration for the third year in a row.* In its Magic Quadrant for ARO research, Gartner analysts evaluated companies for their 'Ability to Execute' and 'Completeness of Vision.' Electric Cloud was positioned the furthest for its 'Completeness of Vision.'

"We believe being named a Leader in Gartner's research for a third year in a row, and for being positioned the furthest for Completeness of Vision, underscores Electric Cloud's commitment to market-leading innovation," said Carmine Napolitano, CEO of Electric Cloud. "ElectricFlow provides game-changing control and visibility into complex enterprise pipelines and releases – across any combination of monolithic, mainframe and microservice-based applications. As our customers continue to make big bets on DevOps, we help them safely adapt to, and take advantage of, the massive and continual technological shifts underway. We work hard every day to empower our customers to transform software releases from a chore into a true competitive advantage."

From Automation to Orchestration



Last year's Magic Quadrant was focused on Application Release Automation. This year, Gartner expanded the scope of focus from Automation to Orchestration.

Gartner's 2018 Magic Quadrant and related Critical Capabilities for Application Release Orchestration evaluated vendors based on future market requirements capabilities, including 1) Deployment Automation, 2) Pipeline and Environment Management, 3) Release Orchestration, 4) Scalability and performance, and 5) Usability and access.

Against these criteria, Electric Cloud was positioned the furthest for its 'Completeness of Vision.'

"To stay relevant, organizations are making big bets on DevOps – and not just in one team, but across many teams. As application architectures and toolchains shift, and more frequent development cycles overwhelm infrastructure and operations teams, digital transformations are put at risk," added Napolitano. "We're honored to be selected by so many industry leading companies to orchestrate their software delivery pipelines to enable faster, better, and safer software delivery at scale. Our users trust us with their core business – and we're here to deliver, continuously."

Transforming Release from a Chore to a Competitive Advantage



Today, the pace of software innovation equates to market success, and releasing high-quality software, securely and efficiently, is a critical need for all companies. There are a lot of ways to do ARO, but customers are increasingly choosing ElectricFlow to enable their releases. Electric Cloud is realizing 220 percent year-over-year new business growth with more than 100 percent net customer retention, signaling strong customer satisfaction and expansion.

One of our recent customers, a Fortune 100 financial services firm, explains how they quickly ramped up their DevOps transformation with ElectricFlow. "We were able to get started and implement several useful pipelines very quickly," said the DevOps Technical Lead. "We have found it to be quite adaptable, and the pipelines we've created are easy to extend, so we're well positioned to incorporate new architectures, technologies and tools that our developers recommend – without the fear of anything breaking downstream. This ability to continuously adapt gives us an unfair advantage in the market place – an advantage which we will use to serve our end user customers reliably and securely, at any scale."

This company, along with many other market leading customers including Edward Jones, TIAA, Intel, Lockheed Martin, Phillip Morris, Terradyne, Cisco, GM, and E*Trade choose ElectricFlow because it uniquely provides:

A way to implement and share secure, repeatable and adaptable pipelines that deliver mainframe, monolithic and microservices applications

Unprecedented, actionable insight into the health and status of enterprise releases, without requiring manual data collection and analysis

A solution that will reliably scale as they roll out DevOps processes across their entire organization

*DevOps-Ready Release Management Requires Orchestration, Not Just Automation; Published: 23 August 2018 ID: G00368794; Analyst(s): Colin Fletcher, Christopher Little

Gartner Disclaimer



Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose

About Electric Cloud, Inc.



Electric Cloud's Adaptive Release Orchestration platform helps organizations like E*TRADE, HPE, Intel and Lockheed Martin confidently release new applications and adapt to change at any speed demanded by the business, with the analytics and insight to measure, track, and improve their results.

